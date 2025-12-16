New Kia Seltos 2026 vs Hyundai Creta: Battle Of The Segment Heavyweights

Can the newcomer beat the segment-leader? We find out!

The compact SUV segment is heating up once again. Kia has taken the wraps off the next-gen 2026 Seltos, which is modern and larger than before. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the most popular and well-rounded choices in the segment. On paper, both SUVs pack multiple engine options, long feature lists, and modern tech. So how do they stack up against each other? Let’s break it down.

Price

Model 2026 Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 11.20 lakh (expected) Rs 10.73 to Rs 20.20 lakh

Kia will announce the prices of the 2026 Seltos on January 02, 2026, while its bookings are underway for a token price of Rs 25,000.

Based on its expected pricing, the Hyundai Creta will likely undercut the Seltos, making it the more accessible option on paper.

Take a look at the pricing of all Hyundai Creta variants after the recent GST revision.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4460 mm 4330 mm +130 mm Width 1830 mm 1790 mm +40 mm Height 1635 mm 1635 mm (including roof rails) No difference Wheelbase 2690 mm 2610 mm +80 mm Boot Space 447 litres 433 litres +14 mm

With a longer body and a significantly larger wheelbase, the Seltos places itself amongst the biggest SUVs in the segment.

This should translate to better rear-seat comfort and road presence.

The Creta is not far behind, but the numbers clearly favour the Seltos, with greater length, a longer wheelbase, and a larger boot space.

Powertrain

2026 Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

In terms of engine options, the 2026 Seltos and the Creta remain identical. This includes the same performance figures for both petrol and diesel engines.

As a result, the choice between the two will come down to the overall driving experience rather than outright numbers.

That said, the 2026 Seltos will also be offered with an additional clutchless manual transmission option with the turbo-petrol engine, which the Creta does not get. However, the sportier Creta N Line can be had with a proper 6-speed manual with the turbo-petrol engine.

Features

2026 Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Exterior LED projector headlights

Connected LED taillights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Motorised flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Neon brake callipers (GTX variant) Quad-beam LED headlights

Connected LED taillights

LED positioning lamps

Connected LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Roof rails

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Shark-fin antenna

Red brake callipers (Knight Edition only)

Rear spoiler Interior Dual tone cabin themes in multiple options

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Passenger vanity mirror

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Grey dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Passenger vanity mirror

Illuminated glovebox

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Head-Up Display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

10-way Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

2-step rear reclining seat

Rear window sunshades

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive And Terrain modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt & telescopic steering wheel 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

8-way adjustable powered co-driver seat with Boss mode

2-step rear reclining seat

Rear window sunshade

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport

Terrain Modes - Sand, Snow, Mud

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

Voice assistant 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

Voice assistant Safety Six airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-start assist

All-wheel disc brakes

Front, side & rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta are packed with modern tech and comfort features, making them closely matched on paper.

The Seltos stands out with a larger touchscreen and digital driver’s display as well as a head-up display.

In terms of convenience, the Seltos offers a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with a memory function, compared to the Creta’s 8-way power adjustment. Both models, however, share features such as a Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS.

CarDekho Says…

While the Creta has long been Hyundai’s sales topper, the new-gen 2026 Seltos marks a fresh step forward for Kia. Both share similar engines and technology and follow a very similar formula, which makes this comparison closer than it appears at first glance.

The 2026 Seltos, being an all-new generation model, is larger in size and features a completely revised design inside and out, which should appeal to a wider audience. However, its prices are yet to be announced.

On the other hand, the Creta offers a similarly well-rounded package and could undercut the Seltos in terms of pricing. Either way, on paper, both the Seltos and the Creta deliver strong all-round packages, and choosing either of them is unlikely to disappoint you. Let us know which one you plan to bring home in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can check out the comparison between the new Seltos and Sierra, here.