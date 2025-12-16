New Kia Seltos 2026 vs Hyundai Creta: Battle Of The Segment Heavyweights
-
Can the newcomer beat the segment-leader? We find out!
The compact SUV segment is heating up once again. Kia has taken the wraps off the next-gen 2026 Seltos, which is modern and larger than before. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the most popular and well-rounded choices in the segment. On paper, both SUVs pack multiple engine options, long feature lists, and modern tech. So how do they stack up against each other? Let’s break it down.
Price
|
Model
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
From Rs 11.20 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 10.73 to Rs 20.20 lakh
- Kia will announce the prices of the 2026 Seltos on January 02, 2026, while its bookings are underway for a token price of Rs 25,000.
-
Based on its expected pricing, the Hyundai Creta will likely undercut the Seltos, making it the more accessible option on paper.
-
Take a look at the pricing of all Hyundai Creta variants after the recent GST revision.
Dimensions
|
Parameter
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4460 mm
|
4330 mm
|
+130 mm
|
Width
|
1830 mm
|
1790 mm
|
+40 mm
|
Height
|
1635 mm
|
1635 mm (including roof rails)
|
No difference
|
Wheelbase
|
2690 mm
|
2610 mm
|
+80 mm
|
Boot Space
|
447 litres
|
433 litres
|
+14 mm
- With a longer body and a significantly larger wheelbase, the Seltos places itself amongst the biggest SUVs in the segment.
-
This should translate to better rear-seat comfort and road presence.
-
The Creta is not far behind, but the numbers clearly favour the Seltos, with greater length, a longer wheelbase, and a larger boot space.
Powertrain
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
- In terms of engine options, the 2026 Seltos and the Creta remain identical.
-
This includes the same performance figures for both petrol and diesel engines.
-
As a result, the choice between the two will come down to the overall driving experience rather than outright numbers.
-
That said, the 2026 Seltos will also be offered with an additional clutchless manual transmission option with the turbo-petrol engine, which the Creta does not get. However, the sportier Creta N Line can be had with a proper 6-speed manual with the turbo-petrol engine.
Features
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta are packed with modern tech and comfort features, making them closely matched on paper.
-
The Seltos stands out with a larger touchscreen and digital driver’s display as well as a head-up display.
-
In terms of convenience, the Seltos offers a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with a memory function, compared to the Creta’s 8-way power adjustment. Both models, however, share features such as a Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS.
CarDekho Says…
While the Creta has long been Hyundai’s sales topper, the new-gen 2026 Seltos marks a fresh step forward for Kia. Both share similar engines and technology and follow a very similar formula, which makes this comparison closer than it appears at first glance.
The 2026 Seltos, being an all-new generation model, is larger in size and features a completely revised design inside and out, which should appeal to a wider audience. However, its prices are yet to be announced.
On the other hand, the Creta offers a similarly well-rounded package and could undercut the Seltos in terms of pricing. Either way, on paper, both the Seltos and the Creta deliver strong all-round packages, and choosing either of them is unlikely to disappoint you. Let us know which one you plan to bring home in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can check out the comparison between the new Seltos and Sierra, here.