    New Kia Seltos 2026 vs Hyundai Creta: Battle Of The Segment Heavyweights

    Published On Dec 16, 2025 02:32 PM By CarDekho

    2.1K Views
    Can the newcomer beat the segment-leader? We find out! 

    Sierra vs Creta

    The compact SUV segment is heating up once again. Kia has taken the wraps off the next-gen 2026 Seltos, which is modern and larger than before. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the most popular and well-rounded choices in the segment. On paper, both SUVs pack multiple engine options, long feature lists, and modern tech. So how do they stack up against each other? Let’s break it down.

    Price

    Model

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Hyundai Creta

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 11.20 lakh (expected)

    Rs 10.73 to Rs 20.20 lakh 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Hyundai Creta

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4330 mm

    +130 mm

    Width

    1830 mm

    1790 mm

    +40 mm

    Height 

    1635 mm 

    1635 mm (including roof rails)

    No difference

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm 

    2610 mm

    +80 mm

    Boot Space

    447 litres

    433 litres

    +14 mm
    • With a longer body and a significantly larger wheelbase, the Seltos places itself amongst the biggest SUVs in the segment. 

    • This should translate to better rear-seat comfort and road presence. 

    • The Creta is not far behind, but the numbers clearly favour the Seltos, with greater length, a longer wheelbase, and a larger boot space.

    Kia Seltos 2026 Side

    Powertrain

     

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Hyundai Creta

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm
    •  In terms of engine options, the 2026 Seltos and the Creta remain identical. 

    • This includes the same performance figures for both petrol and diesel engines. 

    • As a result, the choice between the two will come down to the overall driving experience rather than outright numbers. 

    • That said, the 2026 Seltos will also be offered with an additional clutchless manual transmission option with the turbo-petrol engine, which the Creta does not get. However, the sportier Creta N Line can be had with a proper 6-speed manual with the turbo-petrol engine. 

    Features

     

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Hyundai Creta

    Exterior

    • LED projector headlights

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED DRLs

    • LED front fog lamps

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Motorised flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Neon brake callipers (GTX variant)

    • Quad-beam LED headlights

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED positioning lamps

    • Connected LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Roof rails

    • Body coloured door handles

    • Body coloured ORVMs

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Red brake callipers (Knight Edition only)

    • Rear spoiler

    Interior

    • Dual tone cabin themes in multiple options

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Passenger vanity  mirror

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Grey dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Ambient lighting

    • Passenger vanity  mirror

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Sunglass holder

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort and Convenience

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • Head-Up Display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 10-way Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

    • Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

    • 2-step rear reclining seat

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive And Terrain modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

    • 8-way adjustable powered co-driver seat with Boss mode

    • 2-step rear reclining seat

    • Rear window sunshade

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport

    • Terrain Modes - Sand, Snow, Mud

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    Infotainment

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    Safety

    • Six airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-start assist

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Front, side & rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
    • Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta are packed with modern tech and comfort features, making them closely matched on paper. 

    • The Seltos stands out with a larger touchscreen and digital driver’s display as well as a head-up display. 

    • In terms of convenience, the Seltos offers a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with a memory function, compared to the Creta’s 8-way power adjustment. Both models, however, share features such as a Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS.

    Kia Seltos 2026 Interior

    CarDekho Says…

    While the Creta has long been Hyundai’s sales topper, the new-gen 2026 Seltos marks a fresh step forward for Kia. Both share similar engines and technology and follow a very similar formula, which makes this comparison closer than it appears at first glance. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 X-Line 

    The 2026 Seltos, being an all-new generation model, is larger in size and features a completely revised design inside and out, which should appeal to a wider audience. However, its prices are yet to be announced.

    On the other hand, the Creta offers a similarly well-rounded package and could undercut the Seltos in terms of pricing. Either way, on paper, both the Seltos and the Creta deliver strong all-round packages, and choosing either of them is unlikely to disappoint you. Let us know which one you plan to bring home in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can check out the comparison between the new Seltos and Sierra, here.

