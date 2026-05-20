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    Kia Seltos Vs Skoda Kushaq: Find Out Which New SUV Is Better-suited For You

    The Kia Seltos caters to a wider audience, while the Kushaq appeals to those who truly know its value and engineering

    Published On May 20, 2026 10:03 AM By Yashein

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    Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq

    The compact SUV segment in India is seeing more competitive action than ever, with plenty of new launches and updates arriving in quick succession. Among the most talked-about options in the Rs 10–20 lakh bracket are the new-generation Kia Seltos and the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift. Both have been recently updated with fresh styling, upgraded features, and fresher interiors. 

    So if you are seeking a well-rounded SUV and if you have been weighing these two names, here is a detailed look at how they stack up on paper, across different parameters: 

    Price

    Model

    Kia Seltos 

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 

    Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh
    • The Kushaq's base variant is Rs 30,000 cheaper than the Seltos. 

    • At the top end, the Seltos costs about Rs 1.2 lakh more than the Kushaq.

    Now, let’s take a look at their specifications: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos

    Skoda Kushaq 

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4229 mm

    (+231 mm)

    Width

    1830 mm

    1760 mm

    (+70 mm)

    Height 

    1635 mm 

    1612 mm 

    (+23 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm 

    2651 mm 

    (+39 mm)
    • The 2026 Kia Seltos is the longest car in this segment, beating the Kushaq by over 231 mm. 

    Kia Seltos
    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift side

    • The Kushaq is one of the smallest cars in the segment. 

    • The Seltos is larger in both length and width, giving it a stronger road presence and more interior space. 

    • The Kushaq’s wheelbase is slightly lesser, but longer than most other rivals in the segment. 

    Colour Options

    Kia Seltos 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Morning Haze 

    Shimla Green* 

    Magma Red*

    Cherry Red* 

    Frost Blue 

    Steel Grey*

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Brilliant Silver* 

    Pewter Olive

    Candy White*

    Imperial Blue 

    Carbon Steel 

    Gravity Grey 

    Deep Black 

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Lava Blue 

    Glacier White Pearl*

    		 -
    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • The Seltos offers an extra shade over the Kushaq. 

    • The Kushaq facelift is available in eight colour options, including three new additions for this update.

    • The Seltos' X-Line variant adds the sporty Matte Graphite shade, while the Kushaq's Monte Carlo gets exclusive black and red accents.

    Sportier versions:

    The GT-Line and X-Line are the performance-flavoured trims of the Seltos, bringing exclusive styling cues and special interior themes. The Kushaq gets Monte Carlo and Sportline variants, which include unique exterior elements like an all-black grille with red accents, black alloy wheels with red detailing, and exclusive interior touches. 

    Powertrain

     

    Kia Seltos 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 

    7-speed DCT

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm
    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission 

    • The Kushaq offers only turbo petrol engines, whereas the Seltos packs in a diverse range with a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine. 

    • The Seltos' turbo petrol nudges ahead slightly with more power on paper. 

    • The Seltos’ diesel unit is for those who want lower running costs and travel more on highways. 

    • The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre engine with DCT is a recommended powertrain combination, providing a great balance between performance and efficiency. 

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Kia Seltos 

    Skoda Kushaq

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Illuminated brand logo 

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker Bose sound system 

    8-speaker Bose sound system 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (only driver side)

    Yes (both driver and co-driver)

    Rear seat massage function

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    •  The Seltos was always the better-equipped SUV, but the Kushaq now comes closer to it after the facelift. 

    Kia Seltos Dasboard
    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard

    • The Seltos takes the lead with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and more safety features like a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. 

    • The Kushaq offers a segment-first rear massage seat function and an AI-integrated voice assistant in its updated infotainment system. 

    CarDekho Says

    If your budget is around Rs 12–20 lakh and you're looking for a compact SUV that covers all bases, both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Skoda Kushaq facelift make compelling arguments. 

    Photos 

    The Kia Seltos is the more versatile package. It is the larger SUV, offers a diesel engine for fuel-efficiency-focused buyers, and packs in more technology at the top end with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, dual 12.3-inch screens, and dual-zone climate control. If you want a feature-loaded, spacious, and larger SUV with proven reliability, the Seltos is tough to beat.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift front 

    The Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, is the driver's choice. If driving pleasure is your top priority, the Kushaq makes a strong case. Its turbocharged engines feel punchy and responsive, the chassis is well-sorted, and the drive is engaging. With the facelift, it also feels fairly well-equipped and premium. The top-spec Monte Carlo gives you a truly unique ownership experience. 

    It is also important to note that the extra features that you are getting with the Seltos come at an additional cost. Overall, both SUVs are special in their own ways, but the Seltos will appeal to a wider range of buyers. 

    Here are some other options you can consider besides the Seltos or Kushaq: 

    • Hyundai Creta: The Seltos' closest rival, offering similar dimensions and a well-rounded feature set with strong after-sales support.
    • Volkswagen Taigun: The Kushaq's sibling on the same MQB platform, with a sportier design and a similar list of features. Slightly more expensive.
    • Tata Sierra: One of the most feature-packed SUVs in the segment. Available with plenty of variants and powertrain options. It is also one of the largest SUVs in the segment. 
    • Honda Elevate: A strong choice for buyers who prioritise reliability and refinement, backed by one of the smoothest NA petrol engines in the class.
    • Maruti Victoris: A comfortable, fuel-efficient family SUV with strong resale value and an extensive service network. It is one of the few premium Marutis in India. 
    • Renault Duster: The most rugged option in the segment, with a capable suspension setup and a strong turbocharged engine.

    In this report, you can take a closer look at how the new Seltos compares with the older version.

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