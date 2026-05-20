Kia Seltos Vs Skoda Kushaq: Find Out Which New SUV Is Better-suited For You

Published On May 20, 2026 10:03 AM By Yashein

The compact SUV segment in India is seeing more competitive action than ever, with plenty of new launches and updates arriving in quick succession. Among the most talked-about options in the Rs 10–20 lakh bracket are the new-generation Kia Seltos and the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift. Both have been recently updated with fresh styling, upgraded features, and fresher interiors.

So if you are seeking a well-rounded SUV and if you have been weighing these two names, here is a detailed look at how they stack up on paper, across different parameters:

Price

Model Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq facelift Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

The Kushaq's base variant is Rs 30,000 cheaper than the Seltos.

At the top end, the Seltos costs about Rs 1.2 lakh more than the Kushaq.

Now, let’s take a look at their specifications:

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq Difference Length 4460 mm 4229 mm (+231 mm) Width 1830 mm 1760 mm (+70 mm) Height 1635 mm 1612 mm (+23 mm) Wheelbase 2690 mm 2651 mm (+39 mm)

The 2026 Kia Seltos is the longest car in this segment, beating the Kushaq by over 231 mm.

The Kushaq is one of the smallest cars in the segment.

The Seltos is larger in both length and width, giving it a stronger road presence and more interior space.

The Kushaq’s wheelbase is slightly lesser, but longer than most other rivals in the segment.

Colour Options

Kia Seltos 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Morning Haze Shimla Green* Magma Red* Cherry Red* Frost Blue Steel Grey* Ivory Silver Gloss Brilliant Silver* Pewter Olive Candy White* Imperial Blue Carbon Steel Gravity Grey Deep Black Aurora Black Pearl Lava Blue Glacier White Pearl* -

The Seltos offers an extra shade over the Kushaq.

The Kushaq facelift is available in eight colour options, including three new additions for this update.

The Seltos' X-Line variant adds the sporty Matte Graphite shade, while the Kushaq's Monte Carlo gets exclusive black and red accents.

Sportier versions: The GT-Line and X-Line are the performance-flavoured trims of the Seltos, bringing exclusive styling cues and special interior themes. The Kushaq gets Monte Carlo and Sportline variants, which include unique exterior elements like an all-black grille with red accents, black alloy wheels with red detailing, and exclusive interior touches.

Powertrain

Kia Seltos 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm

The Kushaq offers only turbo petrol engines, whereas the Seltos packs in a diverse range with a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine.

The Seltos' turbo petrol nudges ahead slightly with more power on paper.

The Seltos’ diesel unit is for those who want lower running costs and travel more on highways.

The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre engine with DCT is a recommended powertrain combination, providing a great balance between performance and efficiency.

Features

Feature 2026 Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Illuminated brand logo ❌ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Bose sound system 8-speaker Bose sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats Yes (only driver side) Yes (both driver and co-driver) Rear seat massage function ❌ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ❌ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅(Warning only) ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ❌

The Seltos was always the better-equipped SUV, but the Kushaq now comes closer to it after the facelift.

*Also available with a black roof in select variantsDCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission

The Seltos takes the lead with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and more safety features like a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

The Kushaq offers a segment-first rear massage seat function and an AI-integrated voice assistant in its updated infotainment system.

CarDekho Says

If your budget is around Rs 12–20 lakh and you're looking for a compact SUV that covers all bases, both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Skoda Kushaq facelift make compelling arguments.

The Kia Seltos is the more versatile package. It is the larger SUV, offers a diesel engine for fuel-efficiency-focused buyers, and packs in more technology at the top end with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, dual 12.3-inch screens, and dual-zone climate control. If you want a feature-loaded, spacious, and larger SUV with proven reliability, the Seltos is tough to beat.

The Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, is the driver's choice. If driving pleasure is your top priority, the Kushaq makes a strong case. Its turbocharged engines feel punchy and responsive, the chassis is well-sorted, and the drive is engaging. With the facelift, it also feels fairly well-equipped and premium. The top-spec Monte Carlo gives you a truly unique ownership experience.

It is also important to note that the extra features that you are getting with the Seltos come at an additional cost. Overall, both SUVs are special in their own ways, but the Seltos will appeal to a wider range of buyers.

Here are some other options you can consider besides the Seltos or Kushaq:

Hyundai Creta: The Seltos' closest rival, offering similar dimensions and a well-rounded feature set with strong after-sales support.

Volkswagen Taigun: The Kushaq's sibling on the same MQB platform, with a sportier design and a similar list of features. Slightly more expensive.

Tata Sierra: One of the most feature-packed SUVs in the segment. Available with plenty of variants and powertrain options. It is also one of the largest SUVs in the segment.

Honda Elevate: A strong choice for buyers who prioritise reliability and refinement, backed by one of the smoothest NA petrol engines in the class.

Maruti Victoris: A comfortable, fuel-efficient family SUV with strong resale value and an extensive service network. It is one of the few premium Marutis in India.

Renault Duster: The most rugged option in the segment, with a capable suspension setup and a strong turbocharged engine.

In this report, you can take a closer look at how the new Seltos compares with the older version.