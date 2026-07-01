Kia Seltos Gets New Top Variants: GTX (O) And X-Line (O) Variants, Check Out Details Below

As we had reported previously, Kia India was planning to launch two new top-spec variants in the Seltos called the GTX (O) and X-Line (O) as part of regular updates to its product range. Now, about three months later, the carmaker has finally introduced these trims, which sit at the top of the Seltos range and add some key safety and convenience features to the package.

Let’s take a look at what has changed:

Variants And Pricing

Here is the full pricelist of the Seltos, including the newly-introduced variants:

Variant 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel MT CVT iMT DCT MT AT HTE Rs 11 lakh - - - Rs 12.61 lakh - HTE(O) Rs 12.11 lakh Rs 13.41 lakh Rs 12.91 lakh - Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 15 lakh HTK Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 14.41 lakh Rs 13.91 lakh - Rs 14.71 lakh Rs 16.01 lakh HTK(O) Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 15.51 lakh Rs 15 lakh Rs 16.31 lakh Rs 15.81 lakh Rs 17.11 lakh HTX Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 16.91 lakh - Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 17.21 lakh Rs 18.51 lakh HTX(A) Rs 16.71 lakh Rs 18.01 lakh - Rs 18.81 lakh Rs 18.31 lakh Rs 19.61 lakh GTX - Rs 18.41 lakh - Rs 19.21 lakh - Rs 19.81 lakh X-Line - Rs 18.41 lakh - Rs 19.21 lakh - Rs 19.81 lakh GTX(A) - Rs 19.51 lakh - Rs 20 lakh - Rs 20 lakh X-Line(A) - Rs 19.51 lakh - Rs 20 lakh - Rs 20 lakh GTX (O) (NEW) - - - Rs 21.57 lakh - Rs 21.57 lakh X-Line (O) (NEW) - - - Rs 21.57 lakh - Rs 21.57 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

As seen above, the newly introduced variants are both priced at Rs 21.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and sit at the top of the Seltos lineup. The added features have resulted in a price increase of Rs 1.57 lakh above the corresponding GTX(A) and X-Line(A) variants.

What’s New?

Visually, both these variants look identical to the lower GT-Line and X-Line trims of the Seltos, and the difference mainly comes down to the expanded Level 2+ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, which now adds features such as:

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Zone (NSSC-Z)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSSC-C)

Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

Front Collision-Avoidance Assist-Lane Change Side (FCA-LS)

Front Collision-Avoidance Assist with Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-W/ ESA)

Front Collision-Avoidance Assist-Junction Crossing (FCA-JC)

Front Collision-Avoidance Assist-Lane Change Oncoming (FCA-LO)

Other new features include an inbuilt front and rear dashcam, head-up display, rain-sensing wipers, digital key, one-touch up/down function for all windows, air purifier and connected car technology with VR and Navigation.

Besides these, the Seltos GTX (O) and X-Line (O) trims continue with equipment such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone chargers, 8-speaker Bose sound system and dual-zone climate control.

Notably, the Seltos also recently scored 5 stars at Bharat NCAP and has become the highest-rated ICE-powered car tested by the agency.

Powertrain Options

While the Seltos is available with a multitude of engine and transmission options, the GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants are available only with turbo-petrol and diesel engines and are also exclusive to automatic transmissions. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT

*DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT- Torque Converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The Seltos is one of the most popular picks in the compact SUV segment, with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, MG Astor and the upcoming Nissan Tekton.