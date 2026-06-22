2026 Kia Seltos: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

The Kia Seltos has been one of the most popular compact SUVs in India since its introduction in 2019, thanks to its premium design, feature-rich cabin, and wide range of powertrain options. The latest-generation Seltos, launched a few months back, builds on this strong foundation with a redesigned exterior, a more sophisticated interior, and an expanded list of comfort, convenience, and safety features. The compact SUV continues to offer a compelling blend of style, practicality, technology, and performance, making it a strong contender in its segment.

The Seltos remains a preferred choice for buyers looking for a feature-packed family SUV with multiple engine and transmission options to suit different needs. So, if the Seltos is on your shortlist, this comprehensive buying guide will help you understand its variant lineup, features, powertrain options, and everything else you need to know before making a purchase decision.

2026 Kia Seltos Launch Report

Kia launched the new-gen Seltos in India a few months back, with prices ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The newer model has brought a host of changes, starting right from a new platform, refreshed exterior styling, a more spacious cabin, and new features and technology.

The 2026 Kia Seltos is now available in 10 variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, X-Line, GTX (A), and X-Line (A). If you are interested in knowing about its variant-wise prices, variants, and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

2026 Kia Seltos Booking Details Explained

It has been quite some time since the launch of the Kia Seltos in India, and booking one is a fairly straightforward process and can be done through Kia’s official website or by visiting your nearest Kia dealership. Deliveries for the SUV have already started. You can check out the linked report below, where we have compiled all the booking details such as the booking amount, process and a guide through the process:

2026 Kia Seltos On-Road Prices Detailed

While buyers may get attracted by the ex-showroom price of the Seltos, the actual amount you pay includes additional charges such as registration, insurance, TCS (1% of showroom value), and other fees. If you want to know the detailed on-road prices of the Kia Seltos across popular cities, then head over to the link below, as we have provided detailed pricing for all variants of the hatchback, helping you understand how it has been priced.

2026 Kia Seltos EMI Buying Guide

Are you planning to buy the 2026 Kia Seltos on EMI and wondering how much it will cost on a monthly basis? Our detailed EMI buying guide helps you understand the estimated monthly costs for the top-spec and most expensive X-Line (A) Diesel AT variant. For this calculation, we have considered its New Delhi on-road price. We have also taken into consideration other factors like down payment, interest rate, and loan amount to give you an idea about different loan tenures, ranging from 3 to 7 years. Here’s a link to the report that simplifies the process for you:

2026 Kia Seltos Image Gallery

The 2026 Kia Seltos impresses everyone with its boxy silhouette and a muscular stance, which combined look very sporty. The front gets a big glossy-black grille with ice-cube LED projector headlights, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, and a sporty bumper with body cladding in gloss black. The same design language is carried at the rear with connected LED taillights. It rides on new alloy wheels, which can be specced in different designs. Even on the inside, the dashboard layout is all-new with a trinity panoramic display panel. If you're keen on getting the new Seltos, you should check out its design in-depth in our linked real-life image gallery:

2026 Kia Seltos: All Colour Options

The Kia Seltos is offered with 12 different colour options, 4 of which are new additions to the Seltos’s package. While all colours are available right from the base HTE variant, there are still some exclusive ones reserved for the top-spec variant. You can also opt for dual-tone colour schemes on some variants. Check out the detailed colour matrix of the Kia Seltos here:

2026 Kia Seltos: Which Variant Offers Which Powertrain And Transmission Options?

The 2026 Kia Seltos is offered in a total of three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, all of which are further available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The availability of these gearboxes and fuel options differs depending on the variant, so here’s a detailed report to help you understand the variant-wise powertrain options so you choose the right configuration.

2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise Features

The 2026 Seltos is offered in a total of 10 variants: ten variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, X-Line, GTX (A), and X-Line (A), with each trim offering a different mix of comfort, convenience, and safety features. The base variant covers all the essential equipment but still feels lacking in terms of modern features, and as we move up the ladder, premium touches and more features keep adding to the package. While some buyers might just want the basics, some others who are ready to spend might get impressed with well-balanced mid-spec variants, and some might even stretch to get the complete premium top-spec variants to not miss out on any features. Buyers might also decide upon the variant based upon the engine and gearbox combination they want. To see what each variant offers and which variant could be perfect for you, check out the detailed feature breakdown in the report below:

2026 Kia Seltos: List Of All Available Accessories

Even though the Seltos is very well-loaded, Kia still offers a wide range of official accessories both for exterior styling and interior aesthetic add-ons that can help customers enhance and personalise the Seltos as per their own needs. Check out the complete list along with their prices in the report below: