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    Kia Seltos Vs Honda Elevate: Which One Offers More Value To You?

    Korean tech or Japanese reliability, which one wins? Find out

    Published On Jun 19, 2026 10:02 AM By Ashin

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    Kia Seltos VS Honda Elevate

    The mid-size SUV segment in India is witnessing rapid growth, with an array of strong options available to choose from. Out of these, Kia Seltos has become one of the most sought-after SUVs with its long feature-list, bold design and a wide range of powertrain options. On the other hand, we have the Honda Elevate, which has been in the market for some time now and is one of the more reliable, no-nonsense choices in the segment. 

    Here we compare these two SUVs in detail taking you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains, to help you choose the best one for you:.

    Price

    Model

    Kia Seltos

    Honda Elevate

    Price (ex-showroom) 

    From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 

    Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.57 lakh
    • The base variant of the Kia Seltos is Rs 61,000 more affordable than the Elevate that starts at Rs 11.60 lakh.

    • The Kia Seltos’ top-end trim is significantly more expensive in this comparison with a price difference of Rs 3.42 lakh. However, this can be explained with the more powerful turbo-petrol powertrain and a lot more features too.

    • Honda is presently offering significant discounts on the Elevate, which could make it an attractive proposition. You may want to check with your local Honda dealership for more details.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos

    Honda Elevate

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4312 mm

    +148 mm

    Width

    1830 mm 

    1790 mm

    +40 mm

    Height

    1635 mm 

    1650 mm

    (-15 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm

    2650 mm

    +40 mm

    Boot Space 

    447 litres

    458 litres

    (-11 litres)
    • The Seltos is 148 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the Honda Elevate, giving it stronger road presence and comparatively more cabin and boot space. 

    Kia Seltos
    Honda Elevate

    Colour Options

    Kia Seltos

    Honda Elevate

    Morning Haze 

    Golden Brown Metallic

    Magma Red*

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Frost Blue 

    Radiant Red Metallic*

    Pewter Olive

    Platinum White Pearl*

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Imperial Blue 

    Lunar SIlver Metallic*

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Meteoroid Grey Metallic*

    Gravity Grey 

    -

    Glacier White Pearl*

    -

    Xclusive Matte Graphite 

    		  

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • The Kia Seltos offers a wider palette with 9 colour options while the Elevate is available in 7 shades. For a closer look at the Seltos’ colour options, click here.

    • Both the Seltos and Elevate offer dual-tone exterior options with selected colours featuring a black roof, adding to a sportier appearance. 

    • The Seltos X-Line trim offers a more premium and aggressive aesthetic, highlighted by its unique Matte Graphite finish and blacked-out alloys.

    • The Bold ADV edition of the Honda Elevate features rugged styling with orange accents, exclusive decals, and adventure-themed design elements. It also gets a Black Edition with an all-black exterior and interior theme giving a more premium and stealthy look.

    Features & Safety

    Features

    Kia Seltos

    Honda Elevate

    Auto LED Headlamps with DRLs

    LED Foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch fully digital

    Semi-digital with MID

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System

    8-speaker Bose sound system

    8-speaker sound system 

    Auto Dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-Zone)

    ✅(Single-zone)

    Keyless Entry

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Powered Driver Seat

    ✅ (10-way)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Single-pane

    Front And Rear Centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifters

    Drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags 

    6 Airbags

    6 Airbags

    Parking Camera

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(Reverse only)

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    Rain-sensing Wipers

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Rear only)

    Rear Defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(via Honda Connect app)

    ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅(Level-2)

    Kia Seltos Dashboard
    Honda Elevate

    • In terms of safety as well, both cars come well equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS and rain-sensing wipers making them fairly safe offerings.

    • The Seltos is however more feature-loaded and ups the Elevate with features like a powered driver seat, larger touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, branded audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

    • Overall, the Elevate offers all of the essential features, but the Seltos wins in this department by a massive margin with niceties that make it feel a lot more premium. 

    Crash Tested:

    The Kia Seltos has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection, earning one of the highest safety scores among ICE-powered vehicles tested in India. Read more about it here.

    Powertrain

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos 

    Honda Elevate

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    121 PS 

    Torque \

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    145 Nm 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT

    6-speed MT           / CVT

    *MT-Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, DCT- Dual-Clutch Transmission 

    • The Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options whereas the Honda Elevate is available with only a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. 

    • The Honda Elevate's 1.5-litre NA petrol produces 121 PS and 145 Nm, delivering 6 PS more power and 1 Nm more torque than the Seltos' 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

    Kia Seltos Engine Bay
    Honda Elevate engine bay

    • If performance is your priority, the Kia Seltos takes the lead with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, delivering a robust 160 PS and 253 Nm.

    • The Seltos also offers a wider range of transmission choices, including MT, CVT, iMT, DCT and torque-converter AT options depending on the engine, whereas the Elevate is limited to a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

    • For someone looking for the diesel engine, The Seltos is the only one to offer it in this comparison. 

    Spoiled For Choice!

    The Seltos’ far wider powertrain choices mean that it can cater to almost each and every buyer in this segment, which has also played a role in its popularity. Take a look at this story for the detailed variant-wise powertrain split.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Seltos and Elevate are meant for two entirely different types of buyers. The Seltos is tech-savvy and comes with various engine and transmission options to choose from. It also has a feature-rich cabin, larger dimensions, and wider colour palettes which just make the choice easier.

    Kia Seltos

    In contrast, the Elevate is an SUV focused on simplicity and practicality. The naturally aspirated petrol engine and the adequate tech the SUV carries are enough for a sensible buyer who prioritizes reliability and value. The Elevate poses a fuss-free SUV experience with proven engineering, comfortable driving dynamics, and strong long-term value.

    Honda Elevate

    Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Seltos and Elevate:

    Hyundai Creta: As the segment's top-selling SUV, the Creta offers a feature-rich interior and a smooth driving experience. It also gets a vast array of engine and trim combinations which come together for a premium experience..

    Tata Sierra: Brings forward a retro-cool styled exterior, with a roomy interior and long feature-list. Also gets petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with a smooth and refined driving feel. 

    Tata Curvv: Offers a unique coupe-SUV bodystyle to the segment, blending it with modern tech, 5-star safety and multiple engine options.

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Essentially identical cars, both offer a sensible package with fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrains, comfortable ride quality and a unique all-wheel drive setup for tackling rough terrain. . 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A modern and slightly more premium version of the Grand Vitara. Follows a similar recipe with a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency, estate-ish looks and a roomier interior.

    Renault Duster: A rugged and modern SUV that offers strong performance, a comfortable suspension, and balanced ride and handling.

    Skoda Kushaq: Skoda Kushaq: Delivers a robust European feel, characterized by its high-quality construction and a spirited driving experience powered by punchy turbo-petrol engines.

    Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq, but differentiated by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

    MG Astor: Great interior experience and decent features list at a lower price point. 

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