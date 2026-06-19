Kia Seltos Vs Honda Elevate: Which One Offers More Value To You?

The mid-size SUV segment in India is witnessing rapid growth, with an array of strong options available to choose from. Out of these, Kia Seltos has become one of the most sought-after SUVs with its long feature-list, bold design and a wide range of powertrain options. On the other hand, we have the Honda Elevate, which has been in the market for some time now and is one of the more reliable, no-nonsense choices in the segment.

Here we compare these two SUVs in detail taking you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains, to help you choose the best one for you:.

Price

Model Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.57 lakh

The base variant of the Kia Seltos is Rs 61,000 more affordable than the Elevate that starts at Rs 11.60 lakh.

The Kia Seltos’ top-end trim is significantly more expensive in this comparison with a price difference of Rs 3.42 lakh. However, this can be explained with the more powerful turbo-petrol powertrain and a lot more features too.

Honda is presently offering significant discounts on the Elevate, which could make it an attractive proposition. You may want to check with your local Honda dealership for more details.

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Difference Length 4460 mm 4312 mm +148 mm Width 1830 mm 1790 mm +40 mm Height 1635 mm 1650 mm (-15 mm) Wheelbase 2690 mm 2650 mm +40 mm Boot Space 447 litres 458 litres (-11 litres)

The Seltos is 148 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the Honda Elevate, giving it stronger road presence and comparatively more cabin and boot space.

The Elevate is taller by 15 mm, which could translate to slightly better headroom.

With a 40 mm longer wheelbase, the Kia also offers better rear seat legroom and an improved high-speed stability. You can also take a closer look at the Seltos in this image gallery.

Colour Options

Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Morning Haze Golden Brown Metallic Magma Red* Obsidian Blue Pearl Frost Blue Radiant Red Metallic* Pewter Olive Platinum White Pearl* Ivory Silver Gloss Crystal Black Pearl Imperial Blue Lunar SIlver Metallic* Aurora Black Pearl Meteoroid Grey Metallic* Gravity Grey - Glacier White Pearl* - Xclusive Matte Graphite

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

The Kia Seltos offers a wider palette with 9 colour options while the Elevate is available in 7 shades. For a closer look at the Seltos’ colour options, click here.

Both the Seltos and Elevate offer dual-tone exterior options with selected colours featuring a black roof, adding to a sportier appearance.

The Seltos X-Line trim offers a more premium and aggressive aesthetic, highlighted by its unique Matte Graphite finish and blacked-out alloys.

The Bold ADV edition of the Honda Elevate features rugged styling with orange accents, exclusive decals, and adventure-themed design elements. It also gets a Black Edition with an all-black exterior and interior theme giving a more premium and stealthy look.

Features & Safety

Features Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Auto LED Headlamps with DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital Semi-digital with MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 8-speaker Bose sound system 8-speaker sound system Auto Dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-Zone) ✅(Single-zone) Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ❌ Powered Driver Seat ✅ (10-way) ❌ Sunroof Panoramic Single-pane Front And Rear Centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 Airbags 6 Airbags Parking Camera ✅(360-degree) ✅(Reverse only) ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear only) Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅(via Honda Connect app) ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance System) ✅ (Level-2) ✅(Level-2)

Both the SUVs get equipment such as LED lighting all around, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, cruise control and connected car tech. Check out this story for more details on the Seltos’ variants.

In terms of safety as well, both cars come well equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS and rain-sensing wipers making them fairly safe offerings.

The Seltos is however more feature-loaded and ups the Elevate with features like a powered driver seat, larger touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, branded audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

Overall, the Elevate offers all of the essential features, but the Seltos wins in this department by a massive margin with niceties that make it feel a lot more premium.

Crash Tested: The Kia Seltos has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection, earning one of the highest safety scores among ICE-powered vehicles tested in India. Read more about it here.

Powertrain

Parameter Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 121 PS Torque \ 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT 6-speed MT / CVT

*MT-Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, DCT- Dual-Clutch Transmission

The Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options whereas the Honda Elevate is available with only a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Honda Elevate's 1.5-litre NA petrol produces 121 PS and 145 Nm, delivering 6 PS more power and 1 Nm more torque than the Seltos' 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

If performance is your priority, the Kia Seltos takes the lead with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, delivering a robust 160 PS and 253 Nm.

The Seltos also offers a wider range of transmission choices, including MT, CVT, iMT, DCT and torque-converter AT options depending on the engine, whereas the Elevate is limited to a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

For someone looking for the diesel engine, The Seltos is the only one to offer it in this comparison.

Spoiled For Choice! The Seltos’ far wider powertrain choices mean that it can cater to almost each and every buyer in this segment, which has also played a role in its popularity. Take a look at this story for the detailed variant-wise powertrain split.

CarDekho Says…

The Seltos and Elevate are meant for two entirely different types of buyers. The Seltos is tech-savvy and comes with various engine and transmission options to choose from. It also has a feature-rich cabin, larger dimensions, and wider colour palettes which just make the choice easier.

In contrast, the Elevate is an SUV focused on simplicity and practicality. The naturally aspirated petrol engine and the adequate tech the SUV carries are enough for a sensible buyer who prioritizes reliability and value. The Elevate poses a fuss-free SUV experience with proven engineering, comfortable driving dynamics, and strong long-term value.

Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Seltos and Elevate:

Hyundai Creta: As the segment's top-selling SUV, the Creta offers a feature-rich interior and a smooth driving experience. It also gets a vast array of engine and trim combinations which come together for a premium experience..

Tata Sierra: Brings forward a retro-cool styled exterior, with a roomy interior and long feature-list. Also gets petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with a smooth and refined driving feel.

Tata Curvv: Offers a unique coupe-SUV bodystyle to the segment, blending it with modern tech, 5-star safety and multiple engine options.

Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Essentially identical cars, both offer a sensible package with fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrains, comfortable ride quality and a unique all-wheel drive setup for tackling rough terrain. .

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A modern and slightly more premium version of the Grand Vitara. Follows a similar recipe with a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency, estate-ish looks and a roomier interior.

Renault Duster: A rugged and modern SUV that offers strong performance, a comfortable suspension, and balanced ride and handling.

Skoda Kushaq: Skoda Kushaq: Delivers a robust European feel, characterized by its high-quality construction and a spirited driving experience powered by punchy turbo-petrol engines.

Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq, but differentiated by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

MG Astor: Great interior experience and decent features list at a lower price point.