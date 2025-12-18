All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Kia Seltos Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Two New Compact SUVs Fight It Out

    Published On Dec 18, 2025 05:32 PM By Yashein

    2.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    Can the all-new Seltos take on Maruti’s new compact? We break it down on paper

    Seltos vs victoris

    The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India with a substantial makeover, bigger dimensions, and more tech, all aimed at keeping it competitive in the tough compact SUV  segment. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has made a splash with strong sales and a versatile set of petrol, hybrid, CNG, and AWD options. On paper, both SUVs bring modern tech, advanced safety, and feature-packed interiors. But how do they really compare?

    Well, worry not, as we have listed down their specifications, including their powertrain details, features, dimensions, and more.  

    Price

    Model

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 11.20 lakh (expected)

    Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4360 mm

    +100 mm

    Width

    1830 mm

    1795 mm

    +35 mm

    Height 

    1635 mm 

    1655 mm

    -20 mm

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm 

    2600 mm 

    +90 mm
    • The Seltos is significantly longer than the Victoris and also has a larger wheelbase. Both these factors combined should lead to more space inside the cabin. 

    • In terms of width and height, both SUVs are similar. The Seltos is slightly wider, while the Victoris is marginally taller. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 Side

    Powertrain

     

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed manual

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    139 Nm 

    144 Nm

    122 Nm
    • In terms of engine options, the 2026 Seltos and Victoris are very different. 

    • The only common engine option is a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. However, the transmission options are different. The Seltos gets a 6-speed manual and CVT, while the Victoris gets a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed AT. 

    • The Seltos gets a powerful turbo-petrol engine, while the Victoris gets the efficient hybrid powertrain. The Korean SUV also comes with a familiar diesel engine, which has done duty on older models of the Seltos, as well as SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Venue. 

    • With the Seltos’ turbo-petrol, you also get the option of a clutchless manual gearbox. 

    • The Victoris appeals more to the masses with the option of a CNG powertrain, which reduces running costs. The downside is that the CNG powertrain is not as powerful as the other options.  

    Maruti Victoris

    Features

     

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Exterior

    • LED projector headlights

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED DRLs

    • LED front fog lamps

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Motorised flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Neon brake callipers (GTX variant)

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators)

    • 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Body coloured door handles

    • Body coloured ORVMs

    • Roof rails

    • Front and rear skid plates

    • Rear spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Grey finishes skid plates for hybrid variants

    Interior

    • Dual-tone cabin themes in multiple options

    • Soft-touch material on the dashboard

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Passenger vanity  mirror

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Footwell lighting 

    • All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid only)

    • Soft-touch material on the dashboard

    • Leatherette seat upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort and Convenience

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • Head-Up Display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 10-way Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

    • Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

    • 2-step rear reclining seat

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive And Terrain modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Puddle lamps

    • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

    • Air purifier

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Head-up display 

    • Air purifier

    • USB charging ports (front & rear)

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control Terrain modes for AWD

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multiple drive modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Infotainment

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • Alexa connectivity

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Safety

    • Six airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-start assist

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Front, side & rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Front variable intermittent wipers

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Tyre repair kit

    • Six airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-startassist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Front variable intermittent wipers

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for strong-hybrid only

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Tyre repair kit
    • Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Maruti Victoris are packed with plentiful features, making them closely matched on paper. 

    • The Seltos gets larger displays and a third mini-display for the AC controls.  

    • The Victoris gets a gesture-powered tailgate over the Kia SUV, while the Seltos comes with dual-zone climate control, lumbar support, memory, and a welcome function for the driver's seat. 

    • Both SUVs are equally well-equipped in terms of safety features. However, it’s important to note that the Victoris is a 5-star rated car, and the new Seltos is yet to be tested. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 Interior
    Maruti Victoris

    Here’s how the new Seltos compares against its Korean sibling, the Hyundai Creta

    CarDekho Says…

    On paper, the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are closely matched, but they appeal to slightly different sets of buyers. The all-new Seltos brings a fresh-generation advantage with larger dimensions, a more modern design inside and out, and more performance-oriented engine options, including a turbo-petrol and a diesel. The Seltos’ cabin experience is also top-notch, and with the wheelbase advantage, it will also be more spacious. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 X-Line 

    The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, on the other hand, focuses on versatility and efficiency. With petrol, strong-hybrid, and CNG options, along with the availability of AWD, it caters to a much wider range of usage scenarios. Its strong safety credentials and highly efficient powertrains strengthen its case as a practical, everyday family SUV.

    In the end, the Seltos will appeal to those looking for style, size and performance, while the Victoris is likely to win over buyers who value efficiency, safety and long-term ownership peace of mind without really compromising on features. 

    Whichever SUV you pick, your decision won’t be wrong. Also note that the same segment recently saw the launch of the new Sierra, and if you want to know more about that SUV, then head over to this story.

    Till then, let us know which one you would pick, the Seltos or the Victoris?

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Kia Seltos 2026

    1 comment
    1
    C
    chandy c a
    Dec 18, 2025, 6:46:13 PM

    Why ADAS features are limited only to the top models. It should be available in the HTX an HTX O models of the SELTOS

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Explore similar cars

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending SUV Cars

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      2026 Kia Seltos Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Two New Compact SUVs Fight It Out
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      India’s #1

      Largest Auto portal

      Car Sold

      Every 4 minute

      Offers

      Stay updated pay less

      Compare

      Decode the right car

      © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience