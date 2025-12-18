2026 Kia Seltos Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Two New Compact SUVs Fight It Out
Published On Dec 18, 2025 05:32 PM By Yashein
-
- Write a comment
Can the all-new Seltos take on Maruti’s new compact? We break it down on paper
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India with a substantial makeover, bigger dimensions, and more tech, all aimed at keeping it competitive in the tough compact SUV segment. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has made a splash with strong sales and a versatile set of petrol, hybrid, CNG, and AWD options. On paper, both SUVs bring modern tech, advanced safety, and feature-packed interiors. But how do they really compare?
Well, worry not, as we have listed down their specifications, including their powertrain details, features, dimensions, and more.
Price
|
Model
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
From Rs 11.20 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh
- Prices for the new Seltos will be announced on January 02, 2026. Do note that the new Seltos’ bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000.
-
We expect the Seltos’ prices to be on the slightly higher side when compared to the Victoris.
Dimensions
|
Parameter
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4460 mm
|
4360 mm
|
+100 mm
|
Width
|
1830 mm
|
1795 mm
|
+35 mm
|
Height
|
1635 mm
|
1655 mm
|
-20 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2690 mm
|
2600 mm
|
+90 mm
- The Seltos is significantly longer than the Victoris and also has a larger wheelbase. Both these factors combined should lead to more space inside the cabin.
-
In terms of width and height, both SUVs are similar. The Seltos is slightly wider, while the Victoris is marginally taller.
-
The Seltos is one of the largest cars in the segment, with the new Tata Sierra being the only one to match it dimension-wise. You can check out our comparison of the Kia Seltos with the brand new Tata here.
Powertrain
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid
|
1.5-litre petrol with CNG
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed manual / 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed manual
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
103 PS
|
116 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
139 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
122 Nm
- In terms of engine options, the 2026 Seltos and Victoris are very different.
-
The only common engine option is a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. However, the transmission options are different. The Seltos gets a 6-speed manual and CVT, while the Victoris gets a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed AT.
-
The Seltos gets a powerful turbo-petrol engine, while the Victoris gets the efficient hybrid powertrain. The Korean SUV also comes with a familiar diesel engine, which has done duty on older models of the Seltos, as well as SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Venue.
-
With the Seltos’ turbo-petrol, you also get the option of a clutchless manual gearbox.
-
The Victoris appeals more to the masses with the option of a CNG powertrain, which reduces running costs. The downside is that the CNG powertrain is not as powerful as the other options.
Features
|
2026 Kia Seltos
|
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Maruti Victoris are packed with plentiful features, making them closely matched on paper.
-
The Seltos gets larger displays and a third mini-display for the AC controls.
-
The Victoris gets a gesture-powered tailgate over the Kia SUV, while the Seltos comes with dual-zone climate control, lumbar support, memory, and a welcome function for the driver's seat.
-
Both SUVs are equally well-equipped in terms of safety features. However, it’s important to note that the Victoris is a 5-star rated car, and the new Seltos is yet to be tested.
Here’s how the new Seltos compares against its Korean sibling, the Hyundai Creta.
CarDekho Says…
On paper, the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are closely matched, but they appeal to slightly different sets of buyers. The all-new Seltos brings a fresh-generation advantage with larger dimensions, a more modern design inside and out, and more performance-oriented engine options, including a turbo-petrol and a diesel. The Seltos’ cabin experience is also top-notch, and with the wheelbase advantage, it will also be more spacious.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, on the other hand, focuses on versatility and efficiency. With petrol, strong-hybrid, and CNG options, along with the availability of AWD, it caters to a much wider range of usage scenarios. Its strong safety credentials and highly efficient powertrains strengthen its case as a practical, everyday family SUV.
In the end, the Seltos will appeal to those looking for style, size and performance, while the Victoris is likely to win over buyers who value efficiency, safety and long-term ownership peace of mind without really compromising on features.
Whichever SUV you pick, your decision won’t be wrong. Also note that the same segment recently saw the launch of the new Sierra, and if you want to know more about that SUV, then head over to this story.
Till then, let us know which one you would pick, the Seltos or the Victoris?