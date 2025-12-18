2026 Kia Seltos Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Two New Compact SUVs Fight It Out

Can the all-new Seltos take on Maruti’s new compact? We break it down on paper

The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India with a substantial makeover, bigger dimensions, and more tech, all aimed at keeping it competitive in the tough compact SUV segment. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has made a splash with strong sales and a versatile set of petrol, hybrid, CNG, and AWD options. On paper, both SUVs bring modern tech, advanced safety, and feature-packed interiors. But how do they really compare?

Well, worry not, as we have listed down their specifications, including their powertrain details, features, dimensions, and more.

Price

Model 2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 11.20 lakh (expected) Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Prices for the new Seltos will be announced on January 02, 2026. Do note that the new Seltos’ bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

We expect the Seltos’ prices to be on the slightly higher side when compared to the Victoris.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Suzuki Victoris Difference Length 4460 mm 4360 mm +100 mm Width 1830 mm 1795 mm +35 mm Height 1635 mm 1655 mm -20 mm Wheelbase 2690 mm 2600 mm +90 mm

The Seltos is significantly longer than the Victoris and also has a larger wheelbase. Both these factors combined should lead to more space inside the cabin.

In terms of width and height, both SUVs are similar. The Seltos is slightly wider, while the Victoris is marginally taller.

The Seltos is one of the largest cars in the segment, with the new Tata Sierra being the only one to match it dimension-wise. You can check out our comparison of the Kia Seltos with the brand new Tata here.

Powertrain

2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Suzuki Victoris Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed manual / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed manual Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 139 Nm 144 Nm 122 Nm

In terms of engine options, the 2026 Seltos and Victoris are very different.

The only common engine option is a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. However, the transmission options are different. The Seltos gets a 6-speed manual and CVT, while the Victoris gets a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed AT.

The Seltos gets a powerful turbo-petrol engine, while the Victoris gets the efficient hybrid powertrain. The Korean SUV also comes with a familiar diesel engine, which has done duty on older models of the Seltos, as well as SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Venue.

With the Seltos’ turbo-petrol, you also get the option of a clutchless manual gearbox.

The Victoris appeals more to the masses with the option of a CNG powertrain, which reduces running costs. The downside is that the CNG powertrain is not as powerful as the other options.

Features

2026 Kia Seltos Maruti Suzuki Victoris Exterior LED projector headlights

Connected LED taillights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Motorised flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Neon brake callipers (GTX variant) Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

Connected LED taillights

LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators)

17-inch alloy wheels

Front LED fog lamps

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Roof rails

Front and rear skid plates

Rear spoiler

Shark fin antenna

Grey finishes skid plates for hybrid variants Interior Dual-tone cabin themes in multiple options

Soft-touch material on the dashboard

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Passenger vanity mirror

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Illuminated glovebox

Footwell lighting All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid only)

Soft-touch material on the dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pocket

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Head-Up Display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

10-way Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

2-step rear reclining seat

Rear window sunshades

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive And Terrain modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Puddle lamps

Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

Air purifier 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Head-up display

Air purifier

USB charging ports (front & rear)

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control Terrain modes for AWD

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multiple drive modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

Voice assistant 10.1-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity

OTA updates

Voice assistant

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Safety Six airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-start assist

All-wheel disc brakes

Front, side & rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front variable intermittent wipers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre repair kit Six airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-startassist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Front variable intermittent wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for strong-hybrid only

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre repair kit

Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Maruti Victoris are packed with plentiful features, making them closely matched on paper.

The Seltos gets larger displays and a third mini-display for the AC controls.

The Victoris gets a gesture-powered tailgate over the Kia SUV, while the Seltos comes with dual-zone climate control, lumbar support, memory, and a welcome function for the driver's seat.

Both SUVs are equally well-equipped in terms of safety features. However, it’s important to note that the Victoris is a 5-star rated car, and the new Seltos is yet to be tested.

Here’s how the new Seltos compares against its Korean sibling, the Hyundai Creta.

CarDekho Says…

On paper, the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are closely matched, but they appeal to slightly different sets of buyers. The all-new Seltos brings a fresh-generation advantage with larger dimensions, a more modern design inside and out, and more performance-oriented engine options, including a turbo-petrol and a diesel. The Seltos’ cabin experience is also top-notch, and with the wheelbase advantage, it will also be more spacious.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, on the other hand, focuses on versatility and efficiency. With petrol, strong-hybrid, and CNG options, along with the availability of AWD, it caters to a much wider range of usage scenarios. Its strong safety credentials and highly efficient powertrains strengthen its case as a practical, everyday family SUV.

In the end, the Seltos will appeal to those looking for style, size and performance, while the Victoris is likely to win over buyers who value efficiency, safety and long-term ownership peace of mind without really compromising on features.

Whichever SUV you pick, your decision won’t be wrong. Also note that the same segment recently saw the launch of the new Sierra, and if you want to know more about that SUV, then head over to this story.

Till then, let us know which one you would pick, the Seltos or the Victoris?