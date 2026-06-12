Kia Seltos Vs MG Astor: Which SUV Offers Better Value In 2026?

The compact SUV segment in India is one of the most crowded spaces, with several SUVs competing for the top position. In the same segment, the Kia Seltos and MG Astor are SUVs that are very different in nature.

The new-generation Kia Seltos is one of the most sought-after SUVs currently, while the Astor still feels premium enough without being very expensive. So if you are seeking a well-rounded SUV and if you have been weighing these two names, here is a detailed look at how they compete on paper, across different parameters:

Price

Model Kia Seltos MG Astor Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.5 lakh

Prices of the Seltos are much higher than those of the MG Astor.

There is a price gap of Rs 1.2 lakh for the base variant.

That gap increases to around Rs 4.5 lakh for the top-spec variants.

Apart from being one of the oldest, the Astor is also one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment, and since it's an older model now, one can negotiate with dealers for significant discounts. On the other hand, there will be little to no room for negotiation if you plan to buy the Seltos.

Here’s a look at what the Seltos offers for the additional pricing:

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Seltos MG Astor Difference Length 4460 mm 4323 mm +137 mm Width 1830 mm 1809 mm +31 mm Height 1635 mm 1650 mm (-15 mm) Wheelbase 2690 mm 2585 mm +105 mm

The 2026 Kia Seltos is the longest car in this segment, beating the Astor by a significant margin.

The Seltos is larger in both length and width, giving it a stronger road presence and more interior space.

The Astor is slightly wider. The Seltos boasts a much larger wheelbase as well.

Colour Options

Kia Seltos MG Astor Morning Haze Aurora Silver Magma Red* Glaze Red Frost Blue Candy White Ivory Silver Gloss Starry Black Pewter Olive White Black Imperial Blue Havana Grey Gravity Grey - Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl* -

The Seltos offers three extra colour options over the Astor.

The Seltos also comes with dual-tone colour options.

The Seltos' X-Line variant adds the sporty Matte Graphite shade.

Powertrain

Kia Seltos MG Astor Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/CVT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 110 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm

The Seltos comes with as many as three engine options, while the Astor can be had only with a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Seltos turbo-petrol produces the highest output here and caters to enthusiasts.

The diesel engine of the Seltos is for those who prioritise efficiency.

The Astor’s engine is neither too fuel-efficient nor very quick to drive.

New Astor, new powertrain: A new version of the Astor is expected to be launched by the end of this year. We expect that version to come with a strong hybrid powertrain with more efficiency and power output.

Features

Feature 2026 Kia Seltos MG Astor Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅(available as an accessory) Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch display 7-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Bose sound system 6-speaker Air purifier ✅ ❌ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats Yes (only driver side) Yes (both driver and co-driver) Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅(front only) Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

The Seltos is much ahead in terms of equipment, and it is not even close.

The Seltos takes the lead with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and features like memory function for driver seats, a cooled glovebox, an air purifier, and a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

For the Astor’s price, its feature list is impressive and gives a tough fight to the mid-spec variants of the Seltos.

CarDekho Says

On paper, the 2026 Kia Seltos emerges as the more complete and versatile compact SUV. It offers significantly more space, a wider range of powertrain choices, including a diesel and a performance-oriented turbo-petrol, and a feature list that comfortably outshines the MG Astor. Buyers looking for the latest technology, stronger performance options, a premium cabin experience and better long-term ownership will find the Seltos worth the extra investment. After going and checking out these cars in person, buyers will also find reasons to convince themselves and get the Seltos.

The MG Astor, however, continues to make a strong case for itself as a value-for-money offering. It delivers a premium cabin feel, essential modern features, and safety amenities at a lower price. The fact that it is considerably more affordable and often available with dealer discounts further strengthens its appeal for budget-conscious buyers.

If your budget allows and you want the most well-rounded package in the segment, the Kia Seltos is the better pick. But if you're looking for a comfortable, feature-rich and safe SUV without stretching your budget too much, the MG Astor remains a sensible alternative that offers excellent value for money.

Here are some other options you can consider besides the Seltos or Astor: