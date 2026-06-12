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    Kia Seltos Vs MG Astor: Which SUV Offers Better Value In 2026?

    The Kia Seltos is one of the newest SUVs in the segment, while the Astor is several years old now

    Published On Jun 12, 2026 01:00 PM By Yashein

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    Kia Seltos vs MG Astor

    The compact SUV segment in India is one of the most crowded spaces, with several SUVs competing for the top position. In the same segment, the Kia Seltos and MG Astor are SUVs that are very different in nature. 

    The new-generation Kia Seltos is one of the most sought-after SUVs currently, while the Astor still feels premium enough without being very expensive. So if you are seeking a well-rounded SUV and if you have been weighing these two names, here is a detailed look at how they compete on paper, across different parameters: 

    Price  

    Model

    Kia Seltos 

    MG Astor

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 

    Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.5 lakh
    • Prices of the Seltos are much higher than those of the MG Astor. 

    • There is a price gap of Rs 1.2 lakh for the base variant.  

    • That gap increases to around Rs 4.5 lakh for the top-spec variants. 

    Apart from being one of the oldest, the Astor is also one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment, and since it's an older model now, one can negotiate with dealers for significant discounts. On the other hand, there will be little to no room for negotiation if you plan to buy the Seltos. 

    Here’s a look at what the Seltos offers for the additional pricing:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos

    MG Astor

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4323 mm

    +137 mm

    Width

    1830 mm

    1809 mm

    +31 mm

    Height 

    1635 mm 

    1650 mm 

    (-15 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm 

    2585 mm

    +105 mm
    • The 2026 Kia Seltos is the longest car in this segment, beating the Astor by a significant margin. 

    Kia Seltos Side Profile

    • The Seltos is larger in both length and width, giving it a stronger road presence and more interior space. 

    MG Astor

    • The Astor is slightly wider. The Seltos boasts a much larger wheelbase as well. 

    Colour Options

    Kia Seltos 

    MG Astor 

    Morning Haze 

    Aurora Silver

    Magma Red*

    Glaze Red

    Frost Blue 

    Candy White

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Starry Black

    Pewter Olive

    White Black

    Imperial Blue 

    Havana Grey

    Gravity Grey 

    -

    Aurora Black Pearl

    -

    Glacier White Pearl*

    -
    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • The Seltos offers three extra colour options over the Astor. 

    • The Seltos also comes with dual-tone colour options.

    • The Seltos' X-Line variant adds the sporty Matte Graphite shade.

    Powertrain

     

    Kia Seltos 

    MG Astor

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT/CVT

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    144 Nm
    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission 

    • The Seltos comes with as many as three engine options, while the Astor can be had only with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. 

    Kia Seltos Engine Bay

    • The Seltos turbo-petrol produces the highest output here and caters to enthusiasts. 

    • The diesel engine of the Seltos is for those who prioritise efficiency. 

    • The Astor’s engine is neither too fuel-efficient nor very quick to drive. 

    MG Astor

    New Astor, new powertrain: 

    A new version of the Astor is expected to be launched by the end of this year. We expect that version to come with a strong hybrid powertrain with more efficiency and power output. 

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Kia Seltos 

    MG Astor

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅(available as an accessory)

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display 

    7-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker Bose sound system 

    6-speaker 

    Air purifier 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (only driver side)

    Yes (both driver and co-driver)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    ✅(front only)

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    •  The Seltos is much ahead in terms of equipment, and it is not even close.  

    Kia Seltos Dasboard
    MG Astor

    • The Seltos takes the lead with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and features like memory function for driver seats, a cooled glovebox, an air purifier, and a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. 

    • For the Astor’s price, its feature list is impressive and gives a tough fight to the mid-spec variants of the Seltos. 

    CarDekho Says

    On paper, the 2026 Kia Seltos emerges as the more complete and versatile compact SUV. It offers significantly more space, a wider range of powertrain choices, including a diesel and a performance-oriented turbo-petrol, and a feature list that comfortably outshines the MG Astor. Buyers looking for the latest technology, stronger performance options, a premium cabin experience and better long-term ownership will find the Seltos worth the extra investment. After going and checking out these cars in person, buyers will also find reasons to convince themselves and get the Seltos. 

     

    Kia Seltos 2026 Front Look
    MG Astor

    The MG Astor, however, continues to make a strong case for itself as a value-for-money offering. It delivers a premium cabin feel, essential modern features, and safety amenities at a lower price. The fact that it is considerably more affordable and often available with dealer discounts further strengthens its appeal for budget-conscious buyers.

    If your budget allows and you want the most well-rounded package in the segment, the Kia Seltos is the better pick. But if you're looking for a comfortable, feature-rich and safe SUV without stretching your budget too much, the MG Astor remains a sensible alternative that offers excellent value for money.

    Here are some other options you can consider besides the Seltos or Astor:

    • Hyundai Creta: The Seltos' closest rival offers similar features and powertrain options, but is due for an update. It remains the top-selling compact SUV. 
    • Skoda Kushaq: One of the newest SUVs on the block. It is among the best driving packages with premium styling, well-loaded interior, and punchy petrol engine options. 
    • Volkswagen Taigun: The Kushaq's sibling on the same MQB platform, with a sportier design and a similar list of features. Slightly more expensive.
    • Tata Sierra: The most feature-loaded SUV in the segment. Available with plenty of variants and powertrain options. It is also one of the largest SUVs in the segment. 
    • Honda Elevate: A strong choice for buyers who prioritise reliability and comfort inside the cabin. Comes with one of the smoothest NA petrol engines in the class.
    • Maruti Victoris: A comfortable, fuel-efficient family SUV with strong resale value and an extensive service network. It is one of the few premium Marutis in India. 
    • In this report, you can take a closer look at how the new Seltos compares with the older version.
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