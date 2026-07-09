Nissan Tekton Vs Kia Seltos: Find Out Which New Compact SUV You Should Buy And Why?

Nissan has entered the highly competitive compact SUV segment with the all-new Tekton. This model brings bold styling, modern features, and multiple turbo-petrol powertrain options to the table. Standing in its way is the Kia Seltos, a nameplate that has been a go-to choice for family-oriented buyers ever since its launch in 2019, thanks to its spacious cabin, premium feature-loaded package, and well-rounded driving experience.

While both SUVs cater to buyers looking for a practical family SUV with modern technology, comfortable interiors, and powerful engine options, they take different approaches in terms of design, features, powertrains, and overall value. So, in this report, we compare the Nissan Tekton and the Kia Seltos across their prices, dimensions, engine options, features, and specifications to find out which one deserves a place in your garage.

Price

Model Nissan Tekton Kia Seltos Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.59 lakh Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh

There is a price difference of around Rs. 50,000 for the entry-level variants, with the Tekton being the more affordable offering.

Top-spec variants of the Seltos are more expensive by around Rs 1.6 lakh.

It must be noted that the prices for the Tekton are introductory and Nissan is expected to revise the pricing after the first 10,000 bookings are completed.

Both cars are overall similarly priced as they cater to a similar audience, but the Nissan Tekton is clearly the more valuable and affordable option of the two. The difference between them lies in their dimensions, space, and the features they offer.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Dimensions

Parameter Nissan Tekton Kia Seltos Difference Length 4348 mm 4460 mm (-112 mm) Width 1815 mm 1830 mm (-15 mm) Height 1674 mm 1635 mm +39 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2690 mm (-33 mm) Bootspace 518 litres 447 litres +71 litres

As seen in the comparison table, the Kia Seltos is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in length, width, and wheelbase, which also means that it has a more spacious cabin.

The Tekton wins in the height comparison, which means it has a more SUV-ish stance, which is further enhanced with functional roof rails.

There is a significant difference in the boot space figures, with the Tekton boasting an additional 71 litres of space.

Powertrain

Speaking of powertrain options, the Nissan Tekton is available only with 2 turbo petrol engine options; however, the Kia Seltos offers a diverse range of three engine options, including a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine. The Seltos also offers a choice of both manual and automatic transmission options across all engines. This makes the Seltos more accessible to people with different demands, needs, and driving styles. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

Let’s take a look at the specifications:

Model Nissan Tekton Kia Seltos Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel No. of Cylinders 3 4 4 4 4 Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 166 Nm 280 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Both cars offer a wide range of engine and transmission options to choose from, but it is the Seltos’s lineup that has the edge here with a diesel engine.

When comparing the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine of the Seltos to the 1.3-litre turbo petrol of the Tekton, the Tekton has the upper edge on paper with more power and torque.

The 6-speed DCT gearbox on the Tekton uses wet clutch technology, rather than the dry clutch on the Seltos, which is better suited for Indian roads and traffic conditions as it prevents gearbox overheating during stop-and-go traffic.

The Seltos’s diesel engine is a great option for buyers who demand more torque, do frequent highway trips, and need the best fuel economy.

Features And Safety

Feature Nissan Tekton Kia Seltos LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Connected LED DRLs ✅ ❌ Foglamps LED LED LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Rear connected LED light strip ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch digital display 12.3-inch digital display Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys 8-speaker BOSE audio system Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Powered Front Seats ✅ (6-way) ✅ (10-way with memory for driver) Lumbar Adjustment ✅ (manual adjustment) ✅ (powered adjustment) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (48 colours) ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Electric Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ❌ ❌ Cooled Armrest Storage ✅ (DCT only) ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Driving and steering modes ✅ ✅ (traction modes) Airbags 6 6 Parking Sensors Front and rear Front and rear 360-Degree Camera ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅ (Level-2) Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold ✅ (DCT only) ✅ TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ (DCT only) ✅ Cornering stability control ✅ ❌ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅

As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech like a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and an all-LED exterior lighting kit.

The Nissan Tekton has some additional features like an electrically powered tailgate, cornering stability control, cooled armrest storage, and connected LED DRLs.

To tackle the additional kit offered on the Tekton, the Kia Seltos offers a larger touchscreen and instrument cluster, a more premium audio system, and 10-way powered seats with memory function for the driver.

The Seltos has already secured a 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP, while the Tekton is a new global product and is yet to be tested.

CarDekho Says…

Both the Nissan Tekton and the Kia Seltos bring plenty to the table, offering a feature-rich cabin, modern technology, and pricing that is closely matched. The Tekton makes a strong case for itself with the segment's most powerful turbo-petrol engine available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, making it an appealing choice for buyers who prioritise outright performance. It also backs this up with a bold design and a premium cabin that can easily rival established competitors.

The Seltos, however, has a broader appeal thanks to its wider range of powertrain options, including a naturally aspirated petrol and a diesel engine that the Tekton misses out on. Whether your priority is fuel efficiency, performance, or long-distance touring, there's a Seltos variant to suit almost every type of buyer. Kia also enjoys a significant advantage with its extensive dealership and service network, backed by a well-established reputation for good aftersales support. Nissan, on the other hand, still has limited sales and service touchpoints, making ownership convenience an area where it has room for improvement.

If you're looking for a performance-focused turbo-petrol SUV with fresh styling, the Tekton is a compelling new entrant. But if you want greater powertrain choice, easier ownership, and the reassurance of a widespread service network, the Seltos continues to be one of the strongest all-rounders in the midsize SUV segment.

Other Options To Consider

The Tekton and Seltos are both very great products in their respective domains. While the Seltos has always been the go-to family SUV ever since its launch in 2019, the new Tekton looks equally capable as well. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: