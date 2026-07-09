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    Nissan Tekton Vs Kia Seltos: Find Out Which New Compact SUV You Should Buy And Why?

    The newly launched butch SUV stands against one of the segment-leading Korean SUVs. Find out which one of the two you should buy

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 09, 2026 18:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 09, 2026 18:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 09, 2026 18:03 IST
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    Tekton vs Seltos

    Nissan has entered the highly competitive compact SUV segment with the all-new Tekton. This model brings bold styling, modern features, and multiple turbo-petrol powertrain options to the table. Standing in its way is the Kia Seltos, a nameplate that has been a go-to choice for family-oriented buyers ever since its launch in 2019, thanks to its spacious cabin, premium feature-loaded package, and well-rounded driving experience.

    While both SUVs cater to buyers looking for a practical family SUV with modern technology, comfortable interiors, and powerful engine options, they take different approaches in terms of design, features, powertrains, and overall value. So, in this report, we compare the Nissan Tekton and the Kia Seltos across their prices, dimensions, engine options, features, and specifications to find out which one deserves a place in your garage.

    Price 

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Kia Seltos

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.59 lakh 

    Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh 
    • There is a price difference of around Rs. 50,000 for the entry-level variants, with the Tekton being the more affordable offering.

    • Top-spec variants of the Seltos are more expensive by around Rs 1.6 lakh. 

    • It must be noted that the prices for the Tekton are introductory and Nissan is expected to revise the pricing after the first 10,000 bookings are completed.

    • Both cars are overall similarly priced as they cater to a similar audience, but the Nissan Tekton is clearly the more valuable and affordable option of the two. The difference between them lies in their dimensions, space, and the features they offer. 

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Nissan Tekton

    Kia Seltos

    Difference

    Length 

    4348 mm

    4460 mm

    (-112 mm)

    Width 

    1815 mm

    1830 mm

    (-15 mm)

    Height 

    1674 mm

    1635 mm

    +39 mm

    Wheelbase 

    2657 mm

    2690 mm

    (-33 mm)

    Bootspace

    518 litres

    447 litres

    +71 litres
    • As seen in the comparison table, the Kia Seltos is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in length, width, and wheelbase, which also means that it has a more spacious cabin. 

    Kia Seltos Side Profile

    • The Tekton wins in the height comparison, which means it has a more SUV-ish stance, which is further enhanced with functional roof rails. 

    Nissan Tekton side

    • There is a significant difference in the boot space figures, with the Tekton boasting an additional 71 litres of space.

    Powertrain

    Speaking of powertrain options, the Nissan Tekton is available only with 2 turbo petrol engine options; however, the Kia Seltos offers a diverse range of three engine options, including a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine. The Seltos also offers a choice of both manual and automatic transmission options across all engines. This makes the Seltos more accessible to people with different demands, needs, and driving styles. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

     

    Let’s take a look at the specifications:

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Kia Seltos

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    No. of Cylinders

    3

    4

    4

    4

    4

    Power (PS)

    100 PS

    163 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / CVT

    6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
    MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission 

    • Both cars offer a wide range of engine and transmission options to choose from, but it is the Seltos’s lineup that has the edge here with a diesel engine. 

    • When comparing the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine of the Seltos to the 1.3-litre turbo petrol of the Tekton, the Tekton has the upper edge on paper with more power and torque. 

    • The 6-speed DCT gearbox on the Tekton uses wet clutch technology, rather than the dry clutch on the Seltos, which is better suited for Indian roads and traffic conditions as it prevents gearbox overheating during stop-and-go traffic. 

    • The Seltos’s diesel engine is a great option for buyers who demand more torque, do frequent highway trips, and need the best fuel economy.

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    Kia Seltos

    LED Headlamps

    Connected LED DRLs

    Foglamps

    LED

    LED

    LED Taillamps

    Rear connected LED light strip

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch digital display

    12.3-inch digital display

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    6-speaker Arkamys 

    8-speaker BOSE audio system 

    Push-button start/stop

    Leatherette Upholstery 

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Powered Front Seats

    ✅ (6-way)

    ✅ (10-way with memory for driver)

    Lumbar Adjustment 

    ✅ (manual adjustment)

    ✅ (powered adjustment)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting  

    ✅ (48 colours)

    ✅ 

    Paddle Shifters 

    Electric Powered Tailgate 

    Cooled Glovebox

    Cooled Armrest Storage 

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control 

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Automatic headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Keyless Entry

    Driving and steering modes

    ✅ (traction modes)

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    360-Degree Camera

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level-2)

    Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

    ✅ (DCT only)

    TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Cornering stability control 

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    • As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech like a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and an all-LED exterior lighting kit.

    Nissan Tekton dashboard

    • The Nissan Tekton has some additional features like an electrically powered tailgate, cornering stability control, cooled armrest storage, and connected LED DRLs.

    • To tackle the additional kit offered on the Tekton, the Kia Seltos offers a larger touchscreen and instrument cluster, a more premium audio system, and 10-way powered seats with memory function for the driver. 

    Kia Seltos Dasboard

    • The Seltos has already secured a 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP, while the Tekton is a new global product and is yet to be tested. 

    CarDekho Says… 

    Both the Nissan Tekton and the Kia Seltos bring plenty to the table, offering a feature-rich cabin, modern technology, and pricing that is closely matched. The Tekton makes a strong case for itself with the segment's most powerful turbo-petrol engine available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, making it an appealing choice for buyers who prioritise outright performance. It also backs this up with a bold design and a premium cabin that can easily rival established competitors.

    Nissan Tekton front
    Photos
     

    The Seltos, however, has a broader appeal thanks to its wider range of powertrain options, including a naturally aspirated petrol and a diesel engine that the Tekton misses out on. Whether your priority is fuel efficiency, performance, or long-distance touring, there's a Seltos variant to suit almost every type of buyer. Kia also enjoys a significant advantage with its extensive dealership and service network, backed by a well-established reputation for good aftersales support. Nissan, on the other hand, still has limited sales and service touchpoints, making ownership convenience an area where it has room for improvement.

    If you're looking for a performance-focused turbo-petrol SUV with fresh styling, the Tekton is a compelling new entrant. But if you want greater powertrain choice, easier ownership, and the reassurance of a widespread service network, the Seltos continues to be one of the strongest all-rounders in the midsize SUV segment.

    Other Options To Consider

    The Tekton and Seltos are both very great products in their respective domains. While the Seltos has always been the go-to family SUV ever since its launch in 2019, the new Tekton looks equally capable as well. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: 

    • Hyundai Creta: The top-selling mid-size SUV of the country, offering a well-rounded package with a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable ride, and a wide choice of engine options. 

    • Renault Duster: For its perfect balance between ride, handling, and performance, combined with dominating appeal and strong road presence. The Tekton is based on the Duster, but the Duster does have its own plus points. 

    • Tata Sierra: For Tata’s unmatched focus on safety and features, backed by its iconic nameplate, a retro-inspired design, and diverse powertrain options. 

    • Maruti Victoris: Best suited for buyers looking for hassle-free and reliable ownership with cheap after-sales, strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, a spacious and feature-loaded cabin, an elegant design, and an optional AWD.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Everything that the Victoris offers, but in a more boxy and traditional SUV design. 

    • Volkswagen Taigun: For its strong driving dynamics thanks to punchy turbo-petrol engines along with a high-performance DSG gearbox. 

    • Skoda Kushaq: For an elegant yet sporty exterior styling along with a driving experience similar to the Taigun but with a premium cabin and a more refined driving experience. 

    • Honda Elevate: A clever option for brand loyal Honda customers who are looking for a no-nonsense offering with Honda’s rock-solid reliability, spacious interior, and a large boot. 

    • MG Astor: For buyers not so keen on performance and need a value-for-money, feature-loaded SUV with a plush dashboard and spacious cabin along with a comfortable ride.

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