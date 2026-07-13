2026 Nissan Tekton Acenta Vs N-Connecta Variants Compared: Find Out Which Mid-Spec Variant Is The Most Value-For-Money

The Nissan Tekton has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and every Tekton buyer must be wondering which variant offers the best value for money right now. The Tekton is available in six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

The Acenta and N-Connecta variants both sit in the middle of the variant lineup, but with a huge price difference, which also means both have very different offerings. So, should you stick with the Acenta, or stretch your budget for the better-equipped N-Connecta variant? Let’s take a closer look to find out:

Price

Variant Nissan Tekton Acenta Nissan Tekton N-Connecta Difference 1-litre turbo petrol MT Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh (-Rs 1.90 lakh) 1.3-litre turbo petrol MT — Rs 14.99 lakh — 1.3-litre turbo petrol DCT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh (-Rs 1.50 lakh)

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Tekton variants.

Prices for the new Tekton Acenta range start at Rs 11.79 lakh, while prices for the N-Connecta range start at Rs 13.69 lakh. The price gap between the two variants for the 1-litre model stands at a whopping Rs 1.90 lakh. While the same among the 1.3-litre petrol automatic variants is Rs 1.50 lakh.

Note: While the range for the 1.3-litre engine starts from the Acenta variant, the N-Connecta is one of the only two variants in the lineup that offer a 1.3-litre petrol engine with a manual gearbox.

Exterior

Both the Acenta and N-Connecta variants of the Nissan Tekton, in comparison, have the same silhouette and overall design language, but differ in terms of overall modern appeal. The N-Connecta variant adds a few lighting upgrades and a better set of wheels over the Acenta that improve its looks.

Front

Starting with the front, both the Acenta and N-Connecta variants share the same bold fascia with the signature "Tekton" bonnet badging, LED DRLs, LED headlights, and a chunky front bumper with a faux silver skid plate.

However, the N-Connecta gets a connected LED light bar that acts as the DRL, along with LED fog lamps, giving the SUV a much more premium appearance.

Side

In profile, the N-Connecta variant rides on larger 18-inch alloy wheels, replacing the Acenta's 17-inch steel wheels with dual-tone wheel covers. It also adds puddle lamps, while both variants continue to feature roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators.

Additionally, the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variants of the N-Connecta come with subtle red exterior accents all around the car for a sportier look.

Rear

At the rear, both variants retain a sporty roofline and tailgate design with an integrated roof spoiler and LED taillights, along with a muscular bumper incorporating a silver-finished skid plate. The N-Connecta variant, however, gets a full-width connected LED light bar and rear fog lamps, making the rear profile look more modern and distinctive than the Acenta.

If you would like to take a closer look at the Nissan Tekton’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Colour Options

The Nissan Tekton has a total of 11 colour options on sale, which are spread across 6 monotone and 5 dual-tone options.

Out of these, the Pearl White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, and Flare Garnet Red colours are offered in both the Acenta and N-Connecta variants.

The N-Connecta trim additionally offers an appealing Indigo Blue shade. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Moving towards the inside, the Acenta features an all-black cabin theme with fabric upholstery, complemented by silver dashboard inserts and soft-touch fabric trims on the dashboard and door pads. The seats are finished in black fabric with contrasting white inserts, while both variants get the same sporty 3-spoke double D-cut steering wheel. In terms of practicality, the Acenta already comes well equipped with features like a rear centre armrest, 60:40 split rear seats, seatback pockets, and a parcel shelf, while the cabin itself remains spacious enough to comfortably accommodate five occupants.

The N-Connecta takes the cabin experience a notch higher with a Nautical Blue and Black dual-tone theme, soft-touch leatherette inserts, and semi-leatherette seats finished in matching blue accents. It also adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated vanity mirrors for both front occupants, and an acoustic front windshield for better cabin insulation.

On the 1.3-litre DCT variants, Nissan further offers an elevated centre console with an electronic gear selector, additional centre storage, and a cooled centre armrest, giving the cabin a much more premium and sophisticated feel.

Features

Since the Nissan Tekton’s Acenta variant already sits two trims above the base, it is decently equipped with all essentials and some modern bits that are expected at this price. For the additional asking price, you can get the N-Connecta variant, which has a much more premium and modern appeal with its long list of features that will surely draw attention to it.

The Acenta variant of the Tekton comes loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker Arkamys sound system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlights, cruise control with speed limiter (DCT only), paddle shifters (DCT only), electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVm), all four one touch-up/down power windows, welcome and goodbye sequence headlamp animation, steering-mounted audio controls, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, manual AC, rear AC vents, one-touch LED cabin lights, 2 fast-charging USB Type-C ports and a 12V power socket in the front.

The N-Connecta variant offers all of the above-mentioned features and additionally gets a panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-speaker Arkamys surround sound system, dual-zone climate control, puddle lamps, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control and speed limiter, 2 rear USB Type-C ports, and a wireless phone charger with cooling vent (DCT only). All of these make the cabin feel more premium compared to the Acenta trim.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our ‘variants explained’ story.

Safety

Nissan offers the Tekton with a strong set of standard equipment offered right from the base variant. Hence, both variants in comparison here are equipped with 6 airbags, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), cornering stability control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (DCT only), hill hold control, a reverse parking camera with rear parking sensors, and rear disc brakes (DCT only).

The variants also include a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, speed-sensing auto door lock, impact sensing door unlock, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a full-size 17-inch spare wheel to its package.

Safety Rating: The Nissan Tekton has also scored 5-stars in the Bharat-NCAP safety ratings, which was expected, given the Renault Duster and the Tekton are corporate twins.

Engine And Transmission Options

Nissan is offering the new Tekton with 2 engine options: a 1-litre turbo petrol and a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol. Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Both the Acenta and N-Connecta variants are available with both the above-mentioned engine options; however, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol is offered only with the automatic transmission on the Acenta variant.

The N-Connecta variant would be an enthusiast's top pick because of the availability of a manual transmission on the 1.3-litre engine.

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

The Nissan Tekton takes on key competitors in the sea of compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

If your budget permits, we’d recommend stretching for the Tekton N-Connecta. While the Acenta trim does cover the basics, the N-Connecta feels like a far more complete package, with the sort of everyday upgrades you’ll continue to appreciate after your initial excitement of a new car purchase fades. The cabin also looks more upmarket and simply feels like a nicer place to spend time in.

It's also the first variant to offer the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, with the choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes. Meanwhile, the Acenta keeps all the essentials checked without making the SUV feel bare-bones. For many buyers, it will be more than adequate for everyday commuting and family use.