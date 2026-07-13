Nissan Tekton Mid-spec N-Connecta Variant All Details Explained: The Most Sensible Variant Of The Lineup?

Renault and Nissan’s product-sharing partnership continues after the Gravite and Triber rebadge, with the launch of the new Tekton compact SUV. Based on the Renault Duster, the Tekton is the brand’s ‘Baby Patrol’, which takes the platform and powertrains of its French sibling and infuses some Japanese styling into it.

The 2026 Nissan Tekton is available in six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. In this story, we are going to pick the middle N-Connecta variant and take a detailed look at it. And if you like true value, you will want to read the full story, as this might just be the most sensible variant in terms of price for its premium design and feel-good features proposition. Let’s take a look at what it gets.

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta: Exterior

The N-Connecta variant’s design is nearly identical to the top-spec variant, despite being a good Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh cheaper.

Front

The nose of the Tekton looks premium and imposing, especially in this variant. It is nothing novel, but the horizontal styling cues with the C-shaped LED DRLs connected via a light bar in between, the red insert on the panel running on either side of the badge and the sheer ruggedness of the bumper give the Tekton a proper SUV-like butchness. Especially with the shape of the skid plate, there’s a toughness to the Tekton’s styling that looks stronger than the Duster's. Head to our detailed specifications-compared story to understand which of the two siblings you should pick.

The LED headlights are standard from the base variant, but this variant adds LED fog lights, down below in the skid plate. Just below the headlights are functional air vents.

Profile

In profile, the styling of the Tekton is aggressive with flared body panels above the wheel arches, while the cladding itself is chunky. The engine badging can be found on the front fenders, just behind which is the ‘Majestic Himalayan’ crest.

To add some contrast and suave to the styling, Nissan has used a piano black finish on the B- and C-pillars, which looks fantastic but might prove a bit hard to keep clean. The body coloured ORVMs have integrated LED turn indicators, and the only upgrade this variant brings to the profile compared to the previous variant is a bigger 18-inch alloy wheel finished in Gunmetal Satin. Looks are subjective, but it is hard to argue that the design looks chic.

Other design details include some contrast on the side skirts, a flush-fitted roof rail and a C-pillar-mounted rear door handle.

Rear

With this variant, the styling at the rear looks immediately modern, especially at night, as it now gets connected LED taillights. The Nissan badge rests between those connected elements. The shark fin antenna combined with the roof-mounted spoiler looks sporty, but the design is still on the muscular side with the flared wheel arches that accentuate the width of the car.

The Tekton badging rests on the end of the tailgate, and the bumper design is pretty straightforward with a C-shaped contrasting outline. This variant also adds rear fog lights for better safety and visibility in poor weather.

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta: Colour Options

The mid-spec N-Connecta variant is available in five colour options: Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, Blade Silver and Onyx Black. There is also a Moonbow Gray shade that is part of the colour palette, but it is available from the Tekna variant, while the dual-tone shades are exclusively limited to the top-spec variant.

Amongst the colour palette, the Flare Garnet Red is something that we personally find attractive, since it suits the Tekton’s Patrol-like profile.

You can read about the Tekton’s variant-wise colour distribution here.

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta: Interior

While the variants leading up to the N-Connecta looked modern in terms of design, they were missing that premium feel you’d expect a car from this segment to have. This variant adds that missing richness, to some extent.

So while the design is still the same, you get soft-touch Nautical Blue leatherette inserts around the dashboard and door trims, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and seats that make use of a dual-tone semi-leatherette upholstery. And of course, the crowd favourite in India, this variant also gets an electric panoramic sunroof.

In the 1.3-litre DCT variants, there is an elevated central console, an armrest with cooled storage underneath and a sliding cover for the centre storage ahead of it. Then there are things that you can’t see with the naked eye, but they improve your experience silently, like the acoustic front windshield. Other necessities like cabin LED illumination with luggage light are already covered from the base variant, while a 12V socket is available in the trunk from this variant.

Curious what other features are available in which variant? Read Tekton's variant-wise feature detailed story here.

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta: Features

The N-Connecta variant focuses on making your in-car experience better with a few feel-good features. Basics like power windows, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror, rear AC vents and height adjustment for the driver seats make sure you don’t miss out on anything functional for your daily drives. In fact, the base variant, i.e. the Visia trim, covers all the basic must-haves, and you can read more about it here.

There’s also a 60:40 split in the rear seats, a parcel shelf, and a rear central armrest with a cupholder that ensures you have a versatile enough cabin.

But then, this variant’s additions like dual-zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), frameless auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, wireless phone charging with cooling, two Type-C charging ports in the rear, 3D surround sound 6-speaker system (Arkamys tuned), puddle lamps, and cooled storage spaces offer you better conveniences and a richer experience.

The driver also gets an upgrade with a bigger, fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta: Safety

Nissan has equipped the Tekton with quite the robust safety kit as standard, which includes features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill hold control, cornering stability control, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), central locking, speed and impact sensing door lock/unlock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Along with that standard equipment, this variant also features rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, rear disc brakes (DCT only) and auto hold function (DCT only).

The Tekton does get Level-2 autonomous driving assistance features, but those are available from the next variant onwards. Want to know the Tekton’s variant-wise feature split? Head to our variants-explained story to know more.

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta: Powertrains

The N-Connecta variant of the Nissan Tekton is one of the two total variants to offer a choice of all the powertrains with the SUV.

There are two turbo-petrol engines: one from the Magnite, the other from the Duster. Both are available with a manual, while the bigger turbo-petrol also gets the option of a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 100 PS / 166 Nm 163 PS / 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT^ Fuel efficiency 19.4 kmpl 17.8 kmpl (MT) /18.5 kmpl (DCT)

^DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

Buyer advice: As experienced in the Duster, the 1-litre engine has adequate performance for city and occasional highway use. It is not the most exciting or quick engine, but it has strong linear acceleration in-gear, which is sufficient for highway commutes. Upgrade to the bigger engine if you want effortless performance on the highway or road trips with the family, or if you need the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta: Price

Variant N-Connecta Price Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh

While Nissan retails the Tekton from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-spec N-Connecta variant is priced between Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

CarDekho Says…

The mid-spec N-Connecta variant seems to be that sweet spot in the variant lineup that covers all the functional equipment you’d expect from a modern car and introduces a few premium touches and feel-good features in the mix, without the need for the top-spec trim.

The design has no compromise whatsoever, and you even get all the powertrain options that the Nissan Tekton has to offer. Sure, a couple of features like ventilated seats and connected car technology would’ve made the deal even sweeter, but as it stands, this is the most sensible variant in the lineup, and our recommendation for a balanced, no-compromise experience.

In case your budget is limited, and you just want a basic car with no real compromise on any daily-use features, and don’t really need anything more, then you should check out the Visia Plus variant of the Tekton.