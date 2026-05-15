Kia Seltos Vs Tata Sierra: Find Out Which New SUV Is The More Compelling Choice

The compact SUV segment in India has seen many new SUVs towards the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. Out of the many options, the Kia Seltos facelift and the Tata Sierra are one of the most popular ones. They both bring their unique strengths to the table, and pack a lot in terms of equipment.

If you were in the market looking for an SUV that costs around Rs 20 lakh, chances are that you might have considered these two names. So how do they compare, and which SUV appeals to you more? Let’s understand this better by going through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

Price

Model Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Price (ex-showroom) From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Sierra’s base variant is around Rs 50,000 more expensive than the Seltos' base variant.

The top-spec variant of the Seltos is Rs 1.30 lakh more affordable than the Sierra.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Difference Length 4460 mm 4340 mm +120 mm Width 1830 mm 1841 mm (-11 mm) Height 1635 mm 1715 mm (-80 mm) Wheelbase 2690 mm 2730 mm (-40 mm)

The Seltos is the longest SUV in the segment, and beats the Sierra by as much as 120 mm.

The Sierra, on the other hand, is much taller than the Seltos.

In terms of wheelbase, the Tata SUV takes the lead. The extra wheelbase should lead to more space inside the cabin.

Due to the similar width, one can expect a similar shoulder room on offer.

Colour Options

Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Morning Haze Pristine White Magma Red* Pure Grey Frost Blue Coorg Cloud Ivory Silver Gloss Munnar Mist Pewter Olive Bengal Rogue Imperial Blue Andaman Adventure Gravity Grey — Aurora Black Pearl — Glacier White Pearl* —

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

The Seltos offers three extra shades over the Sierra SUV.

If you pick the X-Line version of the Seltos, you get the sporty-looking Matte Graphite shade.

Sporty Versions: The GT-Line and X-Line variants are the sportier trims of the Seltos. They get some exclusive design touches and special interior themes. As mentioned above, the X-Line variant gets a matte shade, which looks very exciting, but will be difficult to maintain.

Powertrain

Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed Manual, 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission

Both SUVs get two petrol engines, one naturally aspirated and a turbo petrol mill.

The NA petrol engine of the Seltos generates more output and is known to be very refined.

The turbo petrol engines of both SUVs produce similar numbers and are among the most powerful engines in the segment.

Both SUVs also come with a diesel engine, if efficiency is your top priority.

You get several gearbox options. However, the turbo-petrol engines miss out on a manual gearbox.

Features

Feature 2026 Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Entertainment screen for the co-driver ❌ ✅ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Bose sound system 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats Yes (only driver side) Yes (only driver side) Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Front seats with extendable underthigh support ❌ ✅ Boss mode ❌ ✅(manual) Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

As seen above, both SUVs come equipped with all the bells and whistles that you would expect at this price point.

However, the Sierra gets a few extra feel-good features.

Over the Seltos, the Sierra gets a powered tailgate, manual boss mode, extendable underthigh support, more speakers and a third display for the co-driver.

The segment benchmark: The Sierra is the most well-equipped SUV in the segment. It gets a great set of convenience, safety, and feel-good features that make it punch above its segment in terms of equipment.

CarDekho Says

If your budget is around Rs 20 lakh and you’re looking for a feature-rich compact SUV, both the 2026 Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra make a strong case for themselves.

The Kia Seltos stands out with its longer length, better naturally aspirated petrol engine, and an interior that screams quality. It is also more affordable at both the entry and top-end levels, making it a more value-for-money choice for buyers who want a balanced package with strong road presence and proven performance. Its lower variants are loaded with equipment, and the Seltos’ proven reliability is something you cannot ignore.

The Tata Sierra, on the other hand, focuses heavily on comfort and equipment. It offers a longer wheelbase for better cabin space, a taller stance, and feel-good features such as a powered tailgate, co-driver entertainment screen, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. It is clearly the more feature-loaded SUV here. Its name also brings a sense of nostalgia and its road presence is something you cannot ignore.

Both SUVs offer strong turbo-petrol and features, so neither feels lacking in terms of modern equipment. While the Sierra feels like the more complete package on paper, the Seltos feels more well-rounded overall. We recommend you going to the respective showrooms to check out both these SUVs in person, take a long test drive and then come to a conclusion.

Here are some other options you can look at besides the Seltos or Sierra:

Hyundai Creta: The Seltos’ oldest rival, and a well-rounded SUV that does most things well. Lots of features, a comfortable ride, and plenty of engine and variant options to choose from.

Maruti Victoris: One of Maruti's more premium offerings. It is fuel-efficient, feature-rich, and very comfortable to travel in.

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Similar to the Victoris but a slightly older option. Great if saving fuel is your top priority, thanks to the strong hybrid powertrain.

Honda Elevate: A good pick for those who want top-notch reliability. Offers a spacious cabin and one of the best petrol engines in this class.

Renault Duster: Stands out with its rugged styling, capable engines, and a suspension that handles both city roads and highways with ease.

Volkswagen Taigun: The newest SUV on the block, featuring revised styling, even more features now and excellent driving dynamics. It is also one of the safest SUVs in the segment.

Skoda Kushaq: Very similar to the Taigun. Gets the same engines, comparable ride and handling, with a couple of feature differences between them.

In this report, you can take a closer look at how the new Seltos compares with the older version.