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    Kia Seltos Vs Tata Sierra: Find Out Which New SUV Is The More Compelling Choice

    Both SUVs are one of the newest and largest ones in the segment, and also pack a lot of equipment

    Published On May 15, 2026 04:02 PM By Yashein

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    Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra

    The compact SUV segment in India has seen many new SUVs towards the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. Out of the many options, the Kia Seltos facelift and the Tata Sierra are one of the most popular ones. They both bring their unique strengths to the table, and pack a lot in terms of equipment. 

    If you were in the market looking for an SUV that costs around Rs 20 lakh, chances are that you might have considered these two names. So how do they compare, and which SUV appeals to you more? Let’s understand this better by going through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    Kia Seltos 

    Tata Sierra

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh 

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • The Sierra’s base variant is around Rs 50,000 more expensive than the Seltos' base variant. 

    • The top-spec variant of the Seltos is Rs 1.30 lakh more affordable than the Sierra. 

    Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4340 mm

    +120 mm

    Width

    1830 mm

    1841 mm

    (-11 mm)

    Height 

    1635 mm 

    1715 mm 

    (-80 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm 

    2730 mm

    (-40 mm)
    • The Seltos is the longest SUV in the segment, and beats the Sierra by as much as 120 mm. 

    Photos
    Tata Sierra

    • The Sierra, on the other hand, is much taller than the Seltos. 

    • In terms of wheelbase, the Tata SUV takes the lead. The extra wheelbase should lead to more space inside the cabin. 

    • Due to the similar width, one can expect a similar shoulder room on offer. 

    Colour Options

    Kia Seltos 

    Tata Sierra 

    Morning Haze 

    Pristine White 

    Magma Red*

    Pure Grey

    Frost Blue 

    Coorg Cloud

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Munnar Mist 

    Pewter Olive

    Bengal Rogue 

    Imperial Blue 

    Andaman Adventure 

    Gravity Grey 

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Glacier White Pearl*

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • The Seltos offers three extra shades over the Sierra SUV. 

    • If you pick the X-Line version of the Seltos, you get the sporty-looking Matte Graphite shade.  

    Sporty Versions:

    The GT-Line and X-Line variants are the sportier trims of the Seltos. They get some exclusive design touches and special interior themes. As mentioned above, the X-Line variant gets a matte shade, which looks very exciting, but will be difficult to maintain. 

    Powertrain

     

    Kia Seltos 

    Tata Sierra

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed Manual, 6-speed AT

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission 

    • Both SUVs get two petrol engines, one naturally aspirated and a turbo petrol mill. 

    • The NA petrol engine of the Seltos generates more output and is known to be very refined. 

    • The turbo petrol engines of both SUVs produce similar numbers and are among the most powerful engines in the segment. 

    • Both SUVs also come with a diesel engine, if efficiency is your top priority.  

    • You get several gearbox options. However, the turbo-petrol engines miss out on a manual gearbox. 

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Kia Seltos 

    Tata Sierra

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Entertainment screen for the co-driver 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker Bose sound system 

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (only driver side)

    Yes (only driver side)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Boss mode

    ✅(manual)

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    • As seen above, both SUVs come equipped with all the bells and whistles that you would expect at this price point. 

    • However, the Sierra gets a few extra feel-good features. 

    • Over the Seltos, the Sierra gets a powered tailgate, manual boss mode, extendable underthigh support, more speakers and a third display for the co-driver. 

    Photos
    Photos

    The segment benchmark: 

    The Sierra is the most well-equipped SUV in the segment. It gets a great set of convenience, safety, and feel-good features that make it punch above its segment in terms of equipment. 

    CarDekho Says

    If your budget is around Rs 20 lakh and you’re looking for a feature-rich compact SUV, both the 2026 Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra make a strong case for themselves.

    The Kia Seltos stands out with its longer length, better naturally aspirated petrol engine, and an interior that screams quality. It is also more affordable at both the entry and top-end levels, making it a more value-for-money choice for buyers who want a balanced package with strong road presence and proven performance. Its lower variants are loaded with equipment, and the Seltos’ proven reliability is something you cannot ignore. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 Front Look
    Photos

    The Tata Sierra, on the other hand, focuses heavily on comfort and equipment. It offers a longer wheelbase for better cabin space, a taller stance, and feel-good features such as a powered tailgate, co-driver entertainment screen, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. It is clearly the more feature-loaded SUV here. Its name also brings a sense of nostalgia and its road presence is something you cannot ignore. 

    Both SUVs offer strong turbo-petrol and features, so neither feels lacking in terms of modern equipment. While the Sierra feels like the more complete package on paper, the Seltos feels more well-rounded overall. We recommend you going to the respective showrooms to check out both these SUVs in person, take a long test drive and then come to a conclusion. 

    Here are some other options you can look at besides the Seltos or Sierra:

    • Hyundai Creta: The Seltos’ oldest rival, and a well-rounded SUV that does most things well. Lots of features, a comfortable ride, and plenty of engine and variant options to choose from.

    • Maruti Victoris: One of Maruti's more premium offerings. It is fuel-efficient, feature-rich, and very comfortable to travel in.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Similar to the Victoris but a slightly older option. Great if saving fuel is your top priority, thanks to the strong hybrid powertrain.

    • Honda Elevate: A good pick for those who want top-notch reliability. Offers a spacious cabin and one of the best petrol engines in this class.

    • Renault Duster: Stands out with its rugged styling, capable engines, and a suspension that handles both city roads and highways with ease.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: The newest SUV on the block, featuring revised styling, even more features now and excellent driving dynamics. It is also one of the safest SUVs in the segment. 

    • Skoda Kushaq: Very similar to the Taigun. Gets the same engines, comparable ride and handling, with a couple of feature differences between them.

    In this report, you can take a closer look at how the new Seltos compares with the older version. 

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