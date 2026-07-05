Most Important Car News Over The Past Week: Tata Sierra EV, Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched, Audi Q3 Spied, 2026 Delhi EV Policy Explained And More!

This week has been really eventful in the Indian automotive Industry. Two brands launched new products, new trims were added to a popular compact SUV, and the Delhi government introduced its new EV policy. Here is a quick wrap-up of all the most important news from the past week if you’ve missed tuning into CarDekho:

Tata Sierra EV Launched

The biggest news over the past week was the introduction of the Sierra EV. The SUV looks similar to the ICE version of the Sierra, but gets EV-specific design updates. You can pick it with two battery options, and there is the choice of an all-wheel drive variant as well. Guess you must be curious to know how much it costs? Our launch story will give you a complete rundown, including its prices and all the other details.

Audi Q3 Spied Testing

The upcoming third-generation Audi Q3 was spotted testing in India, and the spyshots show it without any camouflage, suggesting that it could be launched in the next few months. This generation of the Q3 has been on sale internationally since 2025, and you can check our story here.

Kia Seltos Gets A New Safety Feature

Kia India has expanded the Seltos’ lineup with the introduction of two new top-end trims: the GTX (O) and the X-Line (O). Both the new trims continue to be offered with the familiar 1.5-litre diesel automatic and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrain options. While already a complete package, these variants add an important addition in the safety department, details of which, along with the prices, can be found in this article.

Delhi EV Policy 2026 Announced!

The Delhi NCR Government has announced the Delhi EV Policy 2026, benefitting buyers who are planning to buy an EV. For electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), the policy offers a 100 percent exemption of road tax and registration fees. Also, buyers who are scrapping a Delhi-registered BS-4 or an even older car are eligible to receive a Rs 1 lakh incentive on purchasing a new eligible EV. If you want to know more about the Delhi EV policy, take a look at our story here.

Prices Hiked For Kia Cars

Kia India has increased prices for several models, citing the rising operational expenses and the depreciating rupee in India. While not all of its offerings are included, cars like the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis and even the Carnival MPV are impacted and face price increases in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000 (ex-showroom). To know more about the new prices in detail, take a look at our article here

Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched

All 50 units of the Skoda Kodiaq RS were sold out prior to its launch, and the only remaining piece in the puzzle was its price. And Skoda had announced the prices of its performance SUV earlier this week. Keen to know? Tap this link to find out in our detailed launch story.

Hyundai Creta Electric Now More Affordable!

Hyundai has launched the Creta Electric with battery as a service (BaaS) subscription, making the electric SUV a whole lot more affordable. So if you had your eyes on bringing home the Hyundai Creta Electric, this could be your chance. And the savings with BaaS is quite massive, details of which can be found in this article.

2026 Renault Kwid Launched

Renault India has launched the 2026 Kwid with prices starting from Rs 4.52 lakh (ex-showroom). This facelift for the hatchback brings rejigged variants, minor styling updates, a new steering wheel and the latest 2D Renault logos all around, while maintaining its feature-rich and contemporary nature. For a closer look at what’s changed, take a look at this story.