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    Kia Seltos Vs Tata Curvv Specifications Compared: Which SUV Wins?

    Kia Seltos and Tata Curvv are both in the battle of long equipment list.

    Published On Jun 18, 2026 10:03 AM By Ninad

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    Kia Seltos Vs Tata Curvv

    The Kia Seltos received an all-new generation earlier this year, making it an even tougher rival in the compact SUV segment with its long equipment list, multiple powertrain options and a bold design language. 

    But, there’s one competitor which is also holding stations for a similar package, the Tata Curvv. Unlike other SUVs in this segment, it employs a unique coupe-SUV design and adds a feature-rich cabin, wide range of powertrains and attractive pricing. So let’s take a look at which SUV suits you better:

    Price

    Model

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Curvv

    Price (ex-showroom) 

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

    Rs 9.7 lakh to Rs 19.10 lakh

    • The Seltos has a higher starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh, which is nearly Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the Curvv.

    • However, this difference narrows down to about Rs 70,000 when it comes to top-spec variants. The Curvv undercuts the Seltos here as well.

    Now, let’s take a look at its dimensions

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Curvv

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4308 mm

    +152 mm

    Width

    1830 mm 

    1810 mm 

    +20 mm

    Height

    1635 mm 

    1630 mm

    +5 mm

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm

    2560 mm 

    +130 mm

    Boot Space

    447 litres

    500 litres

    -53 litres

    • In this comparison, the Seltos beats out the Curvv when it comes to every dimension.

    Kia Seltos Front
    Tata Curvv

    • It is significantly longer and wider, although the difference in height is negligible.

    Kia Seltos Side
    Tata Curvv

    • The Seltos also has a much longer wheelbase, which could translate to better rear seat legroom.

    • That said, the Curvv has a bigger boot at 500 litres, which will come in handy during airport runs and road trips.. 

    Now, let's take a look at the colour palette on offer:

    Colour Options

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Curvv

    Morning Haze 

    Carbon Black

    Magma Red*

    Opera Blue

    Frost Blue 

    Flame Red*

    Pewter Olive

    Pristine White*

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Nitro Crimson*

    Imperial Blue 

    Pure Grey*

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Gold Essence*

    Gravity Grey 

    -

    Glacier White Pearl*

    -

    Xclusive Matte Graphite

    -

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • Kia Seltos offers significantly more shades as compared to the Curvv.

    • Tata Curvv gets more dual-tone color choice in front of Kia Seltos.

    • Kia Seltos gets additional colour - Matte Graphite which is exclusive for the top end X-Line variant. 

    Now, let’s take a look what powers both of them:

    Powertrain Choices

    Parameter

    Kia Seltos 

    Tata Curvv

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

    Power (PS)

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    120 PS

    125 PS

    118 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    170 Nm

    225 Nm

    260 Nm

    *MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, DCT- Dual-Clutch Transmission(automatic) 

    • Kia offers three engine options with the Seltos including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

    Kia Seltos Engine
    Tata Curvv

    • The Seltos’ turbo-petrol easily beats out the Curvv’s 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol when it comes to performance figures, and will be the preferred option for enthusiasts..

    • Both SUVs offer a wide range of manual and automatic gearbox options for their powertrains. The Seltos’s turbo-petrol gets a clutchless manual too. 

    • One area where the Curvv redeems itself is its diesel engine, which is slightly more powerful than the Seltos' unit.

    Now, Let’s take a look at who is offering most features for the money: 

    Features & Safety

    Features

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Curvv

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Illuminated Logo

    Wheels

    18-inch Alloys

    18-inch Alloys

    Roof Rails

    Height Adjustable Driver’s Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System

    8-speaker Bose sound system

    9-speaker JBL sound system

    Powered Tailgate

    Auto Dimming IRVM

    Adaptive Cruise Control

    Dual-zone Climate Control

    Keyless Entry

    Ventilated Seats

    ✅ (Front only)

    ✅ (Front & Rear)

    Powered Seats

    ✅ (10-way Driver)

    ✅ (8-way Driver & 4-way Co-Driver)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Front And Rear Centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifters

    Drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    360-Degree Camera

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    Rain-Sensing Wipers

    Front And Rear Parking Sensors

    Rear Defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    • The Seltos and Curvv are both very well-equipped in terms of comfort, convenience and safety features as well.

    • The Seltos’ cabin looks more premium with the three-screen setup, although the Curvv is not far behind either with soft-touch materials and various textures. 

    Kia Seltos Interior
    Tata Curvv

    • The Seltos adds some equipment over the Curvv like a larger digital driver’s display, more adjustment for the driver seat and a cooled glovebox..

    Kia Seltos Driver Seat Adjust

    • The Curvv fights back with a powered tailgate, rear seat ventilation and a powered co-driver seat which the Kia misses out on.

    Tata Curvv Powered tailgate

    • In terms of safety, both of them remain closely matched with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system).

    Crash Safety Scores:

    Both the Seltos and the Curvv have scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, validating their crash worthiness and safety quotient.

    Other Cars To Consider

    If you are shopping in the compact SUV segment, it might be worthwhile to also consider the following options besides the Seltos:

    • Hyundai Creta: The go-to family SUV in this segment with ample space and comfort and a lot of powertrain options.

    • Tata Sierra: Great road presence, brings back nostalgia with rear floating roof effect from the old sierra which had curved glass. The Sierra is offered with multiple engines and gearbox options which give various combinations to choose from. 

    • Honda Elevate: The no-nonsense car in the segment which is equipped with sensible and practical features for a family-buyer. With its petrol engine, it drives smoothly and has good ride quality for someone looking for a Japanese C-SUV.

    • Renault Duster: Renault brought the Duster back in the market recently which was once the segment creator. With its incredible ride and handling characteristics, good feature list and powerful petrol engines, it makes for a compelling option in this segment.

    • Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq: The recently-facelifted twins are the enthusiast-favourites in the segment with exciting turbo-petrol powertrains, mature German styling and an overall premium feel.
    • MG Astor: A dated option, but continues to offer value-for-money packaging, premium interior, all essential features and a smooth petrol engine.
    • Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder: Both the offerings are known for the rock-solid reliability, predictable driving manners and efficient powertrains including a strong-hybrid setup. An AWD drivetrain is also available to tackle rough terrains.
    • Maruti Victoris: A similar proposition as the Grand Vitara but with a more estate-ish stance, subtle looks and better boot space. Also offers strong-hybrid and AWD setups.

    To know more about how the new Seltos stacks up against its predecessor, here is a detailed explainer.

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