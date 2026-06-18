Kia Seltos Vs Tata Curvv Specifications Compared: Which SUV Wins?

Published On Jun 18, 2026 10:03 AM By Ninad

The Kia Seltos received an all-new generation earlier this year, making it an even tougher rival in the compact SUV segment with its long equipment list, multiple powertrain options and a bold design language.

But, there’s one competitor which is also holding stations for a similar package, the Tata Curvv. Unlike other SUVs in this segment, it employs a unique coupe-SUV design and adds a feature-rich cabin, wide range of powertrains and attractive pricing. So let’s take a look at which SUV suits you better:

Price

Model Kia Seltos Tata Curvv Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 9.7 lakh to Rs 19.10 lakh

The Seltos has a higher starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh, which is nearly Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the Curvv.

However, this difference narrows down to about Rs 70,000 when it comes to top-spec variants. The Curvv undercuts the Seltos here as well.

Now, let’s take a look at its dimensions

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Seltos Tata Curvv Difference Length 4460 mm 4308 mm +152 mm Width 1830 mm 1810 mm +20 mm Height 1635 mm 1630 mm +5 mm Wheelbase 2690 mm 2560 mm +130 mm Boot Space 447 litres 500 litres -53 litres

In this comparison, the Seltos beats out the Curvv when it comes to every dimension.

It is significantly longer and wider, although the difference in height is negligible.

The Seltos also has a much longer wheelbase, which could translate to better rear seat legroom.

That said, the Curvv has a bigger boot at 500 litres, which will come in handy during airport runs and road trips..

Now, let's take a look at the colour palette on offer:

Colour Options

Kia Seltos Tata Curvv Morning Haze Carbon Black Magma Red* Opera Blue Frost Blue Flame Red* Pewter Olive Pristine White* Ivory Silver Gloss Nitro Crimson* Imperial Blue Pure Grey* Aurora Black Pearl Gold Essence* Gravity Grey - Glacier White Pearl* - Xclusive Matte Graphite -

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

Kia Seltos offers significantly more shades as compared to the Curvv.

Tata Curvv gets more dual-tone color choice in front of Kia Seltos.

Kia Seltos gets additional colour - Matte Graphite which is exclusive for the top end X-Line variant.

Now, let’s take a look what powers both of them:

Powertrain Choices

Parameter Kia Seltos Tata Curvv Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm

*MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, DCT- Dual-Clutch Transmission(automatic)

Kia offers three engine options with the Seltos including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

The Seltos’ turbo-petrol easily beats out the Curvv’s 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol when it comes to performance figures, and will be the preferred option for enthusiasts..

Both SUVs offer a wide range of manual and automatic gearbox options for their powertrains. The Seltos’s turbo-petrol gets a clutchless manual too.

One area where the Curvv redeems itself is its diesel engine, which is slightly more powerful than the Seltos' unit.

Now, Let’s take a look at who is offering most features for the money:

Features & Safety

Features Kia Seltos Tata Curvv Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Illuminated Logo ❌ ❌ Wheels 18-inch Alloys 18-inch Alloys Roof Rails ✅ ❌ Height Adjustable Driver’s Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch digital 10.25-inch digital Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 8-speaker Bose sound system 9-speaker JBL sound system Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Auto Dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Adaptive Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Dual-zone Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated Seats ✅ (Front only) ✅ (Front & Rear) Powered Seats ✅ (10-way Driver) ✅ (8-way Driver & 4-way Co-Driver) Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front And Rear Centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-Degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ Rain-Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front And Rear Parking Sensors ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance System) ✅ (Level-2) ✅ (Level-2)

The Seltos and Curvv are both very well-equipped in terms of comfort, convenience and safety features as well.

The Seltos’ cabin looks more premium with the three-screen setup, although the Curvv is not far behind either with soft-touch materials and various textures.

The Seltos adds some equipment over the Curvv like a larger digital driver’s display, more adjustment for the driver seat and a cooled glovebox..

The Curvv fights back with a powered tailgate, rear seat ventilation and a powered co-driver seat which the Kia misses out on.

In terms of safety, both of them remain closely matched with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system).

Crash Safety Scores: Both the Seltos and the Curvv have scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, validating their crash worthiness and safety quotient.

Other Cars To Consider

If you are shopping in the compact SUV segment, it might be worthwhile to also consider the following options besides the Seltos:

Hyundai Creta: The go-to family SUV in this segment with ample space and comfort and a lot of powertrain options.

Tata Sierra: Great road presence, brings back nostalgia with rear floating roof effect from the old sierra which had curved glass. The Sierra is offered with multiple engines and gearbox options which give various combinations to choose from.

Honda Elevate: The no-nonsense car in the segment which is equipped with sensible and practical features for a family-buyer. With its petrol engine, it drives smoothly and has good ride quality for someone looking for a Japanese C-SUV.

Renault Duster: Renault brought the Duster back in the market recently which was once the segment creator. With its incredible ride and handling characteristics, good feature list and powerful petrol engines, it makes for a compelling option in this segment.

Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq: The recently-facelifted twins are the enthusiast-favourites in the segment with exciting turbo-petrol powertrains, mature German styling and an overall premium feel.

MG Astor: A dated option, but continues to offer value-for-money packaging, premium interior, all essential features and a smooth petrol engine.

Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder: Both the offerings are known for the rock-solid reliability, predictable driving manners and efficient powertrains including a strong-hybrid setup. An AWD drivetrain is also available to tackle rough terrains.

Maruti Victoris: A similar proposition as the Grand Vitara but with a more estate-ish stance, subtle looks and better boot space. Also offers strong-hybrid and AWD setups.

To know more about how the new Seltos stacks up against its predecessor, here is a detailed explainer.