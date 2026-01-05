2026 Kia Seltos Gets These 7 Features Over Maruti Grand Vitara-Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Duo

While the Maruti and Toyota offerings are not scarcely equipped, the expansive features set of the Seltos does leave one wanting slightly more!

One of the most popular compact SUVs in India, the Kia Seltos, has been introduced in its second-generation avatar. With the generation update, the Seltos has not only gotten bigger and bolder, but has also gained a few creature comforts to make it more premium than before. In this story, we have covered the top seven features it gets over two of its most unique rivals: the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Bigger Screens

Kia has equipped the second-gen Seltos with dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the driver instrumentation) as seen on the Syros. Thankfully, the new Seltos now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the two screen sizes available depending on the variant chosen (10.25-inch and 12.3 inches). If you want the larger infotainment unit, you have to pick the higher-spec HTX variant onwards of the Seltos. Kia is offering the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display from the HTX (A) variant. There’s also a 5-inch touch-enabled display from the HTX trim onwards to change the climate control settings. In fact, the bigger screens are part of the list of features the new Seltos gets over the previous-gen model.

Maruti and Toyota, on the other hand, offer a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit on the Grand Vitara-Hyryder duo and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.

Dual-zone Climate Control

Not so long ago, multi-zone climate controls in cars were still limited to premium and luxury offerings. However, over the last few years, carmakers have started democratising premium amenities, which includes dual-zone climate control as well, in more mass-market models. The Kia Seltos is one of the most affordable cars to get dual-zone climate control to help offer individual and more direct cooling for the front passengers. Even this premium amenity is available from the HTX variant onwards of the 2026 Kia Seltos.

Level-2 ADAS

Advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS (as commonly referred to), is becoming a big and one of the most talked about safety features in cars in India today. It is basically a set of various radar and camera-based systems to aid the driver in being more cautious on the road and to prevent any unfortunate mishaps, and is NOT meant to be a substitute for the driver. There are some pre-defined categories (also known as Levels) of the ADAS suite depending on what all functions are on offer. For example, the new Kia Seltos gets a Level-2 suite comprising features such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert. The ADAS suite is available only on the higher-spec HTX (A) and GTX (A) variants of the 2026 Kia Seltos.

64-colour Ambient Lighting

Another feature taken from a luxury car is that of 64-colour ambient lighting. While it majorly serves an aesthetic purpose, it does have some functional benefits as well, including footwell and in-cabin illumination. Even this feature is provided from the HTX trim onwards of the 2026 Kia Seltos. You can check out our detailed variant-wise features on offer story of the new Seltos to find the right variant-features combo based on your requirements.

10-way Powered Driver Seat

While the first-gen Seltos did get a power-adjustable driver seat (8 levels), the new one goes a step further and has a 10-way power-adjustment on offer. What’s more is that Kia is also providing it with lumbar support adjustment to make it even more comfortable, especially during longer trips. The comfort feature is available only on the GTX variants of the new Seltos. On the other hand, the Maruti and Toyota SUVs get manual height adjustment for the driver seat.

Side Parking Sensors

A crucial addition to the overall safety net of the Seltos is that of side parking sensors over the previous-gen model. Side parking sensors, as the name suggests, play a vital role in detecting otherwise unnoticeable objects on the sides of the car as well as in maneuvering or parking the vehicle in tight spaces. Kia offers the 2026 Seltos with side parking sensors in the HTX (A) and GTX (A) variants.

In comparison, the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder come with front and rear parking sensors only.

8-speaker Audio System

While the Maruti and Toyota offerings get a 6-speaker audio system, the Kia SUV takes the lead with an 8-speaker sound system by Bose. It is the same setup as seen on the older model and is also shared with the Hyundai Creta. As per our review of the older Seltos, it works as per expectations and even syncs the music to the ambient lighting on display. Even the branded audio system is available from the HTX variant onwards.

While the new Kia Seltos is a well-loaded offering, there are some amenities that it misses out on compared to the international-spec model, including a couple of big mechanical differences too!

From the features mentioned above, it’s clear that the Seltos is clearly ahead in terms of the tech on board when compared to the Maruti and Toyota SUVs. However, both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are set to get a midlife refresh sometime in 2026, with which we believe their features set will be further enriched too. Do keep following CarDekho for all the latest automotive updates.