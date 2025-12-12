New Kia Seltos 2026 Variant-wise Powertrain Options Detailed

The Seltos comes with 1.5-litre NA petrol, turbo petrol and diesel engine options with manual, iMT, as well as CVT, DCT and torque converter automatic transmissions

The Kia Seltos 2026 has gotten into its second generation with a completely new design and updated features. What has remained the same are its engine and transmission options. Well, the Seltos has a choice of a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option with multiple manual and automatic transmissions. It's 10 different variants get varied and specific choices amongst these, which we have detailed next. But before that, let’s take a quick look at the specifications:

Kia Seltos 2026 Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Kia Seltos 2026: Variant-wise Powertrain Distribution

Variants 1.5-litre NA Petrol MT 1.5 litre NA Petrol CVT 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol iMT 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT 1.5-litre Diesel MT 1.5-litre Diesel AT HTE ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ HTE (O) ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ HTK ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ HTK (O) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HTX ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ HTX (A) ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ GTX ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ X-Line ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ GTX (A) ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ X-Line (A) ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

If you’re opting for the base variant of the Seltos, you can only pick between a naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engine option with manual gearboxes.

The NA petrol with CVT and diesel AT are the most widely available options across the new Seltos lineup, missing only in the base model.

Do note that the turbo-petrol iMT and diesel MT can only be had with the lower and mid-spec variants.

Unlike before, now you get the NA petrol engine option with the top-spec trims too, but only with the CVT.

The mid-spec HTK (O) is the only single variant with which you get all the powertrain setups.

The GTX and X-Line variants of the Seltos can only be had with automatic options.

Features Onboard

Top features in the new Seltos include dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display, a 5-inch climate control screen, dual-zone auto AC, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, front seat ventilation, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory settings, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and connected car tech. The features list is extensive, and so is the variants list. To understand how Kia has divided the features according to the variants, head over to this story.

Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, front, side and rear parking sensors, front and rear dashcams, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

If you’re curious about the new Seltos’ revamped design, we’ve detailed that in our real-life image gallery.

Expected Price & Competition

The prices of the Kia Seltos 2026 will be announced on January 02. Bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000, and deliveries will begin from the middle of January. You can expect its starting price to be around Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The competition of the Kia Seltos includes Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. Find how big is the new Seltos compared to all these other SUVs mentioned.