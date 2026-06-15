Kia Seltos HTK(O) Variant Explained: The Most Value-For-Money Mid-Spec Variant?

Kia India launched the new generation of Seltos with a new design, wider stance and incredibly feature-packed cabin, making it one of the most feature-rich options in this segment. Kia is often known to pack its lower variants very well equipped in terms of looks, features and safety. So if you are looking for the new Seltos and are thinking whether the HTK(O) makes a better buy being a mid-spec variant, here’s what it has to offer.

Kia Seltos HTK(O): Exterior

Front

Looking at the front, the Seltos HTK(O) is muscular and has a good road presence as well, making it appear premium compared to lower variants. The new digital tiger nose and LED headlamps with vertical DRLs on the side of it make it look modern.

With the silver skid plate on the bumper, it gives it a contrasting look and enhances the overall design. The rest remains identical to the lower HTK variant.

Side

On the side, the Seltos has a longer wheelbase and wheel arch cladding. It also gets the option of 16-inch steel wheels for manual transmission or 17-inch alloys for automatic transmission, depending on the powertrain option you choose.

In terms of design, it gets gloss black finish roof rails which give it a sporty look. The flush door handles are now electronically operated, and the turn indicator integrated outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) have an auto-fold function.

Rear

Coming to the rear, you are getting the connected LED taillamps, adding to the modern design of the Seltos. It also packs equipment like a shark fin antenna, a hidden rear wiper and a rear defogger, which makes the rear look clean. The bumper has a silver-finished skid plate which improves the SUV stance of the Seltos.

Kia Seltos HTK(O): Colours

The Seltos HTK(O) is available with nine monotone colour options which include the newly introduced Morning Haze, Magma Red, Frost Blue and Ivory Silver Gloss. It also comes with Glacier Pearl White, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey.

The option of dual-tone colours is reserved for higher-spec variants.

Kia Seltos HTK(O): Interior

The interior of the HTK(O) variant feels premium as compared to the lower variants with the addition of small elements such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel; leatherette seats make the experience rich enough. The interior has a dual-tone grey and black theme on the dashboard with dual large screens upfront, giving it a European car vibe.

Kia Seltos HTK(O): Features & Safety

The most popular feature that every Indian car buyer is looking for is the panoramic sunroof, which is available with this HTK(O) variant alongside LED reading lamps and wireless phone charger. This enhances the cabin's sense of space and openness and gives it a premium touch. The HTK(O) with automatic gearbox gets the addition of front ventilated seats and an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat.

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB Type-C charging ports, 6-speaker sound system, smart key with push-button start, and proximity unlock function. For the automatic gearbox, it gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control with 3 modes, drive modes (eco, normal, sport) and paddle shifters.

On the safety front, the HTK(O) is equipped with 6-airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill start assist (HSA), emergency stop signal, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors and automatic headlamps. You can check out the variant-wise features as well in this report.

Kia Seltos HTK(O): Powertrain

The HTK(O) is the only variant across the entire variant line-up which gets all of the engine and gearbox combinations available in Seltos. The HTK(O) is powered by 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines, paired with both manual and automatics.

Here’s a table providing more details about the combinations they are available in:

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5 litre diesel engine 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 115 PS 116 PS 160 PS Torque (Nm) 144Nm 250 Nm 253 Nm

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission, AT- Torque converter automatic, iMT- clutchless Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The HTK(O) starts at Rs 14.21 lakh for petrol manual and goes up to Rs 17.11 lakh for diesel automatic. Priced competitively, the Seltos HTK(O) variant will give tough competition to its rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.