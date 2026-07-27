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    Kia Syros EV Vs MG Windsor EV: Who Is The Most Spacious?

    Kia Syros EV and the MG Windsor EV are neck-to-neck in terms of the features they offer

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 27, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 27, 2026 10:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 27, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Kia Syros EV Vs MG Windsor EV

    The newly launched Kia Syros EV is now on the watchlists of every customer. It has a spacious cabin, segment-first features, and long-range battery packs as well. But, there is also the MG Windsor EV holding its own as a spacious car with a lot of equipment on as well. Let’s find out how well these compare against each other:

    Price

    Model

    Kia Syros EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Price without BaaS

    Rs 13.50  lakh to 20 lakh

    Rs 14.70 lakh to Rs 19 lakh 

    Price with BaaS

    Rs 7.99 lakh and a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km

    Rs 9.99 lakh and a battery rental fee of Rs 3.99 per km

    All prices mentioned are ex-showroom

    • The Kia Syros EV starts at a lower Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.20 lakh less than the MG Windsor EV.

    Kia Syros EV Front Quarter

    • The MG Windsor, which has a higher starting price, stands out by having the top-end variant priced at Rs 19 lakh, which is lower than the Syros EV. 

    MG Windsor EV Front Quarter

    • Both SUVs get the BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) option, which dials down the prices for both of them. 

    • The Syros EV leads ahead with a lower Rs 7.99 lakh price for the BaaS subscription with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km. 

    Dimension

    Parameter

    Kia Syros EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    4295 mm

    (-300 mm)

    Width

    1805 mm

    1850 mm

    (-45 mm)

    Height 

    1670 mm

    1677 mm

    (-7 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2550 mm

    2700 mm

    (-150 mm)

    Boot Space

    465 litres

    604 litres 

    (-139 litres) 

    • The Kia Syros EV is smaller in every dimension than the MG Windsor EV.

    • The MG Windsor EV is significantly longer than the Kia Syros EV, as it sits one segment above.

    Kia Syros EV Side
    MG Windsor EV Side

    • In terms of width and height, both the SUVs are similar in size, but the MG will have substantially better road presence.

    Kia Syros EV Front
    MG Windsor EV Front

    If you want to know more about how the Syros EV looks, here’s our image gallery, which explains in detail

    Colour Options

    Kia Syros EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Ivory Silver Matte

    Celadon Blue

    Frost Blue

    Turquoise Green

    Gravity Grey

    Aurora Silver

    Pewter Olive

    Pearl White

    Magma Red

    Glaze Red

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Starry Black

    Aurora Black Pearl

    -

    Glacier White Pearl

    -

    Xclusive Matte Graphite

    -

    • The Kia Syros EV offers 9 monotone shades from which you can choose, as compared to 6 shades on offer with the MG Windsor EV. 

    • The Syros EV offers the Xclusive Matte Graphite colour, which is reserved for the top-spec X-Line trim, which makes it look special. 

    • Both EVs currently offers any dual-tone shades.

    • MG Windsor EV has a few unique colours, such as Turquoise Green, which appears slightly blue in different lighting conditions.

    To know how the Syros EV looks in each colour, check out our variant-wise colours story about it. 

    Battery Packs

     

    Kia Syros EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Battery 

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    38 kWh 

    52.9 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    135 PS 

    171 PS

    136 PS

    136 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 & Part 2) 

    443 kms

    526 kms

    332 kms

    449 kms

    Drivetrain 

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    • The Kia Syros EV offers two battery packs, which are a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh. 

    Kia Syros EV Charging port

    • Whereas the MG Windsor EV also has the option of two battery pack which include a 38 kWh pack and a 52.9 kWh pack.

    MG Windsor EV Charge Port

    • While the Syros EV offers a larger 42 kWh pack in front of MG’s 38 kWh pack, for the long range, both of them have a similarly sized battery pack.

    • The Syros EV with the longe rang pack has more range compared to the MG Windsor EV with 526 kms (claimed). 

    • In terms of performance, the MG Windsor EV has the same performance for both battery packs, whereas the Syros EV has a lower 135 PS of power for the smaller 42 kWh pack and a maximum of 171 PS for the large battery pack. 

    • Both the EVs are Front-wheel drive only. 

    Curious about which variant does which battery pack? Check out the variant-wise battery pack article of ours

    Features

    Feature

    Kia Syros EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Auto LED Headlamps

    ✅ 

    LED foglamps

    ✅ 

    LED Taillamps

    ✅ 

    Wheels

    17-inch aero alloy wheels

    18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 

    Roof Rails

    Powered Tailgate 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅ (64 colours)

    ✅ (256 Colours)

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen 

    15.6-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch fully digital 

    8.8-inch fully digital LCD cluster 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

    ✅ 9-Speaker Infinity System

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Keyless entry 

    Digital Key

    ✅ 

    Ventilated front and rear seats

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Driver & Co-driver)

    Powered seats

    ✅(4-way powered driver only)

    ✅ 6-way powered driver seat only

    Panoramic Sunroof

    ✅ Panoramic

    ✅ Glass Roof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    ✅ 

    Paddle Shifter

    Multi-drive Modes

    ✅ (4 modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, Sports)

    Connected Car Tech

    V2L (Vehicle-to-load)

    Airbags

    6 airbags

    6 Airbags

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    ✅ 

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    ❌(Rear Only)

    Rear defogger

    Rear wiper and washer

    R18 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels (top trims); R17 Steel w/ cover on base Excite

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS Functions

    ✅ (Level 2)

    ✅ (Level 2)

    • The Kia Syros EV and the MG Windsor EV offer some very unique features and loads of safety technology. 

    • The Kia Syros EV offers all LED lighting just like the MG Windsor EV. 

    Kia Syros EV LED Headlamps

    • The Syros EV is equipped with a triple-display setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch climate control touch panel. 

    Kia Syros EV Triple-screen Setup

    • The Windsor EV has a large 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This screen accommodates some of the climate control as well. 

    MG Windsor EV Infotainment System

    • Both the EVs get ambient lighting for the interior, but the Windsor EV goes one up by offering 256 colour lighting for it. 

    Kia Syros EV Ambient Lighting

    • The Syros EV’s unique feature is it offers front and rear seat ventilation, while the Windsor EV offers front seat ventilation and it has reclining rear seats that go all the way to 135-degree making it best suited for chauffeur-driven customers. 

    Kia Syros EV Front and Rear seats

    • The Syros EV gets an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, whereas the Windsor EV has a 9-speaker Infinity sound system. 

    • The Syros EV offers paddle shifters to add more engagement with the drive experience, whereas the Windsor EV reduces your tailgate opening effort by giving a powered tailgate. 

    MG Windsor EV Powered Tailgate

    • In terms of safety, Syros EV and Windsor EV are well equipped with both offering 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). 

    • Overall, we can say that both the electric SUVs are not compromising on any features for this segment.

    To know more about which variant has which features in the Syros EV, head towards the variants explained in our story. 

    Other cars to consider:

    MG ZS EV: Being the oldest EV of this segment, this offers decent space, minimal equipments and enough battery range. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: The XUV 3XO EV is an electrified version of its ICE counterpart, which means it has a good back seat experience for its size, powerful electric performance as well, and a decent range. 

    VinFast VF6: This electric SUV offers a premium cabin experience but in a smaller footprint and at a smaller price tag. 

    Tata Nexon EV: The most popular electric SUV, which has a good range, well loaded cabin, and a safer body structure as well. You can consider this if you want a car for daily commutes. 

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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