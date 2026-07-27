Kia Syros EV Vs MG Windsor EV: Who Is The Most Spacious?

The newly launched Kia Syros EV is now on the watchlists of every customer. It has a spacious cabin, segment-first features, and long-range battery packs as well. But, there is also the MG Windsor EV holding its own as a spacious car with a lot of equipment on as well. Let’s find out how well these compare against each other:

Price

Model Kia Syros EV MG Windsor EV Price without BaaS Rs 13.50 lakh to 20 lakh Rs 14.70 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Price with BaaS Rs 7.99 lakh and a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km Rs 9.99 lakh and a battery rental fee of Rs 3.99 per km

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom

The Kia Syros EV starts at a lower Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.20 lakh less than the MG Windsor EV.

The MG Windsor, which has a higher starting price, stands out by having the top-end variant priced at Rs 19 lakh, which is lower than the Syros EV.

Both SUVs get the BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) option, which dials down the prices for both of them.

The Syros EV leads ahead with a lower Rs 7.99 lakh price for the BaaS subscription with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km.

Dimension

Parameter Kia Syros EV MG Windsor EV Difference Length 3995 mm 4295 mm (-300 mm) Width 1805 mm 1850 mm (-45 mm) Height 1670 mm 1677 mm (-7 mm) Wheelbase 2550 mm 2700 mm (-150 mm) Boot Space 465 litres 604 litres (-139 litres)

The Kia Syros EV is smaller in every dimension than the MG Windsor EV.

The MG Windsor EV is significantly longer than the Kia Syros EV, as it sits one segment above.

In terms of width and height, both the SUVs are similar in size, but the MG will have substantially better road presence.

If you want to know more about how the Syros EV looks, here’s our image gallery, which explains in detail.

Colour Options

Kia Syros EV MG Windsor EV Ivory Silver Matte Celadon Blue Frost Blue Turquoise Green Gravity Grey Aurora Silver Pewter Olive Pearl White Magma Red Glaze Red Ivory Silver Gloss Starry Black Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl - Xclusive Matte Graphite -

The Kia Syros EV offers 9 monotone shades from which you can choose, as compared to 6 shades on offer with the MG Windsor EV.

The Syros EV offers the Xclusive Matte Graphite colour, which is reserved for the top-spec X-Line trim, which makes it look special.

Both EVs currently offers any dual-tone shades.

MG Windsor EV has a few unique colours, such as Turquoise Green, which appears slightly blue in different lighting conditions.

To know how the Syros EV looks in each colour, check out our variant-wise colours story about it.

Battery Packs

Kia Syros EV MG Windsor EV Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 38 kWh 52.9 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS 136 PS 136 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 & Part 2) 443 kms 526 kms 332 kms 449 kms Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

The Kia Syros EV offers two battery packs, which are a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh.

Whereas the MG Windsor EV also has the option of two battery pack which include a 38 kWh pack and a 52.9 kWh pack.

While the Syros EV offers a larger 42 kWh pack in front of MG’s 38 kWh pack, for the long range, both of them have a similarly sized battery pack.

The Syros EV with the longe rang pack has more range compared to the MG Windsor EV with 526 kms (claimed).

In terms of performance, the MG Windsor EV has the same performance for both battery packs, whereas the Syros EV has a lower 135 PS of power for the smaller 42 kWh pack and a maximum of 171 PS for the large battery pack.

Both the EVs are Front-wheel drive only.

Curious about which variant does which battery pack? Check out the variant-wise battery pack article of ours.

Features

Feature Kia Syros EV MG Windsor EV Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch aero alloy wheels 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (64 colours) ✅ (256 Colours) Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 15.6-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital 8.8-inch fully digital LCD cluster Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System ✅ 9-Speaker Infinity System Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ (Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Digital Key ✅ ✅ Ventilated front and rear seats ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Driver & Co-driver) Powered seats ✅(4-way powered driver only) ✅ 6-way powered driver seat only Panoramic Sunroof ✅ Panoramic ✅ Glass Roof Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ❌ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ (4 modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, Sports) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 airbags 6 Airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ❌(Rear Only) Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ✅ R18 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels (top trims); R17 Steel w/ cover on base Excite TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS Functions ✅ (Level 2) ✅ (Level 2)

The Kia Syros EV and the MG Windsor EV offer some very unique features and loads of safety technology.

The Kia Syros EV offers all LED lighting just like the MG Windsor EV.

The Syros EV is equipped with a triple-display setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch climate control touch panel.

The Windsor EV has a large 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This screen accommodates some of the climate control as well.

Both the EVs get ambient lighting for the interior, but the Windsor EV goes one up by offering 256 colour lighting for it.

The Syros EV’s unique feature is it offers front and rear seat ventilation, while the Windsor EV offers front seat ventilation and it has reclining rear seats that go all the way to 135-degree making it best suited for chauffeur-driven customers.

The Syros EV gets an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, whereas the Windsor EV has a 9-speaker Infinity sound system.

The Syros EV offers paddle shifters to add more engagement with the drive experience, whereas the Windsor EV reduces your tailgate opening effort by giving a powered tailgate.

In terms of safety, Syros EV and Windsor EV are well equipped with both offering 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Overall, we can say that both the electric SUVs are not compromising on any features for this segment.

To know more about which variant has which features in the Syros EV, head towards the variants explained in our story.

Other cars to consider:

MG ZS EV: Being the oldest EV of this segment, this offers decent space, minimal equipments and enough battery range.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: The XUV 3XO EV is an electrified version of its ICE counterpart, which means it has a good back seat experience for its size, powerful electric performance as well, and a decent range.

VinFast VF6: This electric SUV offers a premium cabin experience but in a smaller footprint and at a smaller price tag.

Tata Nexon EV: The most popular electric SUV, which has a good range, well loaded cabin, and a safer body structure as well. You can consider this if you want a car for daily commutes.