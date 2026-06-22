Kia Seltos GTX A Variant Explained: Is This The Best Variant Of The Seltos?

Kia in their fight within the compact-SUV segment, they have launched the new Seltos with an all new design, refreshed interior and plentiful feature updates.. The Seltos is available in ten variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX A, GTX, GTX A, X-Line, and X-Line A. We explore its GTX A variant below:

2026 Kia Seltos GTX A: Exterior

The Kia Seltos GTX A does not get any notable styling upgrades or differences compared to the lower GTX trim.

The front fascia of the Seltos GTX A features Kia's signature tiger-nose grille flanked by LED projector headlamps as well as LED DRLs towards the outer edges. The front camera sits neatly below the Kia logo. The lower half of the bumper includes the front fog lamps housed in a body-coloured trim, while the air dam sits in the middle. The bottom half of the bumper includes a piano-black finish and a faux silver skid plate.

Like the GTX variant, the GTX A trim also comes with 18-inch alloy wheels with neon brake calipers. Apart from that, you’ll find flush fit automated door handles, outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)-mounted LED turn indicators, black roof rails and smoked silver accent on the top of the window line.

Moving on to the rear end of the Seltos GTX A, it gets a large connected LED tail lamp. The flat bootlid has the Kia logo on the center and the reverse camera. The top half includes the roof spoiler with a hidden wash-wiper beneath. The lower half of the Seltos includes the bumper which houses the reflectors on either side within body coloured trims and parking sensors. The bumper also houses a faux silver skid plate at the bottom.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX A: Interior

Inside the Seltos GTX A, you get greeted by a Smoky Black and White dark two-tone theme. This theme is extended to the leather and plastics across the steering, dashboard, and door panels. The seats also get leatherette upholstery. The major upgrade in this variant includes a larger 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Besides that, the interior is almost identical to the GTX variant.

The cabin also gets faux silver accents on the dashboard, doors and the centre console. The cabin is overall practical with plenty of space for tall adults and includes multiple storage compartments in the doors, armrest, and behind the front seats.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX A: Features

In terms of features, the GTX A trim offers all sorts of gadgetry, such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch climate control touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

It also includes ventilated front seats with a 10-way powered adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and dual-zone climate control.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX A: Safety

The one key update in the GTX A variant over the GTX trim is the inclusion of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite. This bundle of tech includes front collision warning (FCW), lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), automatic emergency braking (AEB), high beam assist and adaptive cruise control.

The GTX A trim also gets a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, two side parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, hill start assist (HSA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

5-Star Safety! Notably, the Seltos has also scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, the detailed result and scores of which you can find here.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX A: Powertrain

The Kia Seltos GTX A is available with all three engine options in the Seltos, albeit with only the automatic gearbox options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 114Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission

2026 Kia Seltos GTX A: Price & Rivals

The Kia Seltos GTX A is priced between Rs 19.52 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) based on the engine option you choose.

The Seltos goes against a long list of competitors including Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster. Adding to this list, Nissan will be launching its compact SUV, the Nissan Tekton, soon.