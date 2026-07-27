2026 Maruti Brezza VXI Variant Explained: Is This The Best Mid Variant To Buy?

Maruti has recently launched the facelifted Brezza for 2026, spicing up the competition against its rivals. The much-needed updates make the Brezza a lot more competitive by bringing the price down while improving the features and safety quotient.

The Maruti Brezza comes in 4 variants: LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus. Let’s explore if the mid VXI variant is worth the asking price of Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exterior

The VXI variant of the Brezza has the familiar shape and silhouette that the Brezza is popular with. The boxy design theme is carried over to the facelift, but for the 2026 model year onwards, the fascia gets new design elements. The new gloss black trim, which connects the headlamps, houses the Suzuki logo and is cleaner and sharper than before. The lower variants get halogen projector headlamps with halogen indicators. The new bumper design looks sharper with the sculpted design and the slim triangular fog lamp housing. Meanwhile, the lower air dam gets a new silver trim. The front end of the VXI variant misses out on LED headlamps and DRLs, front parking sensors and fog lamps.

The side profile carries the boxy design theme the Brezza is known for. The blacked-out upright pillars and the floating roof give the Brezza its distinct side profile.

The side profile carries a clean and flat design, including subtle muscular designs over the front and rear wheel arches. The non-turbo variants get 16-inch steel wheels with silver wheel caps, while the turbo variant gets 16-inch black alloy wheels. The VXI variant gets premium features like a shark fin antenna, outside rear view mirror (ORVM) mounted indicators and the aforementioned alloy wheels. However, this variant misses out on roof rails, which are available in the upper ZXI variant onwards.

Moving on to the rear profile, the Brezza is mostly similar to the outgoing model. This variant gets LED tail lamps and a top-mounted spoiler. While the rear bumper has seen minor design changes, the rest is similar to the pre-facelift Brezza. This variant misses out on a rear wiper and washer and a premium-looking silver skid plate on the bottom of the bumper.

The VXI variant comes with 7 colour options: Splendid Silver, Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Vivacious Orange, Lustrous Beige and Bluish Black (Turbo).

Check out our detailed colours explained story of the Brezza here.

Interior

The Interior of the Brezza retains most of its design and layout. However, the facelift gets some subtle new changes. The accent trim on the dashboard now gets a black treatment as opposed to the silver finish on the older car. The facelift also gets a black and brown colour theme on the doors along with full black fabric seats. The VXI trim misses out on a centre armrest for the front passengers.

The rear seats, while being flat and reasonably spacious for 3 passengers, miss out on a rear armrest, rear USB fast charging and a headrest for the centre passenger.

The cabin of the Brezza is generous with storage areas and enough legroom for the rear passengers.

Features And Safety

The Brezza comes packed with a good amount of features, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, an onboard voice assistant, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and electrically adjustable and foldable (turbo) outside rear view mirrors (ORVM). Check out our detailed variant-wise features story here.

Safety-wise, the Brezza comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera (turbo), reverse parking sensors, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold control (HHC), rear defogger and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The VXI variant misses out on a rear wiper and washer, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

The Brezza has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Check out our detailed report here.

Powertrain Options

The Brezza comes with three engine options. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol which comes with a manual and automatic gearbox, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with an underbody CNG which comes only with a manual gearbox and a 1-litre turbo petrol which comes with a manual gearbox as well. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm

MT - Manual Transmission / AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Click here to check out our detailed variant-wise powertrain explanation story.

Price And Rivals

The Brezza VXI is priced from Rs 8.55 lakh ex-showroom for the turbo manual and goes up to Rs 10.55 lakh ex-showroom for the naturally aspirated automatic.

Model 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo petrol Gearbox MT AT MT MT VXI Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs. 8.55 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom pan-India

The Brezza goes against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3XO, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.