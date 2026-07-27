Kia Syros EV HTK Variant Explained: Does The Base Model Have All You Want?

Kia India recently launched the new Syros EV, which aims to grab a chunk of the subcompact EV segment. Competing with established names like the Tata Nexon EV, it promises a quirky design, plenty of features and long range battery packs to entice EV buyers.

This new electric SUV is available in a choice of six variants called HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and X-Line, and in this story we are going to take a detailed look at the base HTK trim, and what all it offers:

Price

The Syros EV HTK is only available with the smaller battery pack option, and here is its pricing:

Variant Price (ex-showroom, pan-India) Syros EV HTK Rs 13.50 lakh

Now, let’s see what the eSUV offers for this price:

Exterior

The Syros EV’s design is completely based on its ICE counterpart, with quirky styling and boxy proportions that make it stand out in a sea of crossovers on our roads. Even the base HTK variant carries over this styling, and it does not look ‘basic’ at all. Starting from the fascia, there’s nothing to differentiate it from higher variants and it gets elements such as a bulbous nose, body-coloured inserts on the bumper cladding and slim LED foglamps.

In profile, it gets a boxy silhouette, black roof rails, flush-fit door handles, sharkfin antenna and a front fender-mounted charging flap. Being the base variant, it gets the smaller 16-inch alloy wheels compared to higher trims.

The rear-end is characterised by a flat tailgate, two-part LED taillamps and body-coloured inserts on the bumper just like the front. However, the HTK misses out on the rear wiper, washer and defogger.

Interior

When you sit inside as well, the Syros EV feels more premium than you’d expect a base variant to be. Upfront, the dashboard carries a three-screen setup, while the two-spoke steering wheel is borrowed from Syros ICE. This variant also gets dual-tone blue and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery that adds to the upmarket feel.

Compared to the Syros ICE, you also get to see a ‘floating’ centre console with plenty of storage spaces, given that the gear selector has been moved to the steering column.

Features & Safety

The HTK trim comes well-equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5-inch climate control touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features on offer include a 6-speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, drive modes, rear sunshades, electrically-adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs and USB Type-C fast charging ports.

In terms of safety as well, the Syros EV HTK is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic parking brake (EPB), rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS).

Spend More For Higher Variants If… You want features such as front and rear ventilated seats, cruise control, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and a panoramic sunroof. You can check out all variants in detail here.

Battery Options

Unlike higher variants, the HTK trim of the Syros EV can only be had with the smaller 42 kWh battery pack. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 42 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 km Power 135 PS Torque 255 Nm

The Syros EV also gets 100k W DC fast charging capabilities that can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 39 minutes. The carmaker also claims that on an 11 kW AC fast charger, this 42 kWh battery pack can be replenished from 10 percent to 100 percent in 4 hours.

Rivals

The Kia Syros EV rivals popular electric cars such as the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

Unlike most other cars, where the base variant feels more ‘budget’ than anything else, and pushes you towards the higher specifications, the Syros EV HTK is quite a well-rounded package if an urban runabout is what you seek.

It retains the formula of spacious cabin, space-age looks and a high-quality feel and gets all the essentials and then some. With its price capped at Rs 13.50 lakh, it comes across as a value-for-money option, especially if you do not want the extra gizmos or the slightly higher range offered by top-spec variants.