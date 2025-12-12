Check Out The New Kia Seltos 2026 In Various Angles In A Set Of 15 Real-life Images

Not only has the Seltos been dressed in a completely different look, but the popular Kia SUV has also grown in size

From all the latest Kia launches, we’ve been used to the Korean carmaker’s SUVs turning boxier and a lot more futuristic in their design, and the 2026 Seltos is no different. It sees a generation update after 7 years, and this time it has grown in length, width and wheelbase. The design might feel polarising for a few or a lot more futuristic on the face for some. Whatever it is, there’s no doubt it looks dominant and is meant to turn heads on the road. Here’s a detailed look at its design:

Kia Seltos 2026: Looks

Front

Kia has gone all-in with that massive rectangular grille. It stretches wide, looks aggressive and has this bold black mesh-like structure, and gives the SUV a proper ‘badass’ attitude.

The LED projector headlights look sharp and quirky and are mounted at the inner edges of the grille. Those three-cube LED elements make the Seltos look like it is winking at you with style.

The LED DRLs run vertically and are reminiscent of the Syros.

The bumper looks chunky and muscular, done in a gloss black finish. The silver outlining on the fog lamp housing commands attention to the face.

Small Detail: The lights feature a welcome and goodbye animation, something which was rather reserved only for the premium side of the Kias, like the EV9.

Side

The side is where the new Seltos looks the best from. It has got some bold lines that make it look stylish and toned.

The new 18-inch alloy wheels bring a funky style. The wheel arches get thick gloss black cladding (consider investing in some paint protection film), which gets a silver insert over the door panels.

The window line stays neat and clean. No loud chrome, just a simple, tasteful black outline that keeps things classy.

The flush-door handles keep the futuristic appeal, which is a new addition. They are also motorised, adding a layer of convenience.

The black roof rails sit on top to add a sporty touch.

Notable Details: The floating roof effect stands out nicely. Kia has blacked out the pillars in a way that makes the roof look like it is just there on top without any support.

The Seltos has grown 95 mm in length, 30 mm in width and 80 mm in its wheelbase. Here's how big it is now, compared to its rivals.

Lower variants get 16-inch steel wheels or 17-inch alloys based on the variant.

In the top-of-the-line GTX trims, you also get cool-looking neon brake callipers.

Rear

The tail lamps look super sharp. Kia has given them this cool L-shaped design that squares off towards the edges.

Unlike most modern SUVs, the Seltos do not have connected lighting, while the taillights almost extend to the middle of the tailgate to give it a connected feel.

The tailgate looks minimalist and has a hexagonal and almost flat design.

The bumper looks chunky with those tall silver inserts, just like in the front.

The rear glass sits pretty well with the thick roof spoiler on top.

Hidden detail: The rear wiper and washer are well integrated underneath the spoiler, so much so that it looks hidden.

The new Seltos gets as many as 12 different colour options, out of which four hues are new additions. Take a look at all the options here.

Kia Seltos 2026: Interior

The dashboard looks neat and layered. The layout seems similar to that of the Syros, thanks to the triple-screen setup that has been borrowed from it.

The steering wheel has a flat-bottom design and looks chunky with mounted controls and toggle buttons to play with.

The slim AC vents sit tucked under the dashboard line. The climate control uses physical buttons. This definitely makes life easier.

The 64-colour ambient light strip gives the interior a premium lounge-like vibe.

The front seats look well-cushioned and have wide bolsters to hold you comfortably.

The door pads get a clean, soft-touch finish. You can see the armrests have nice padding for comfort.

Small Details: Keen-eyed viewers would notice that the traction control and drive mode switches are present just below the horn pad in the steering wheel.

The seat ventilation and memory function controls are present on the door panels.

Kia Seltos 2026: Rear Seats

The rear bench offers ample space. The knee room looks generous and the seat base is long enough to support your thighs even for taller occupants.

The panoramic sunroof brightens up the whole cabin. It makes the rear seat feel less claustrophobic and more like a mini living room.

The rear passengers get dedicated air vents and two USB ports. Always helpful during long drives when everyone fights for charging. Rear sun shades also ensure that you’re kept safe from prying eyes.

Opinion: We would have appreciated reclining rear seats with a ventilation function. It isn’t too much of an expectation. Is it?

Kia Seltos 2026: Boot Space

The 447-litre boot space in the Kia Seltos looks practical but not surprising. Its space is much like before and is a bit shallow for an SUV of this size.

It should be enough to pack in two cabin-sized suitcases along with one more backpack and some soft bags.

The rear seats do get a 60:40 split, which can open up more room for extra luggage.

The spare wheel is placed conventionally under the boot.

Kia Seltos 2026: Features

The Kia Seltos now steps up its tech game with the new dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and driver’s cluster borrowed from the Kia Syros.

The update also brings a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory settings, which is a welcome touch for everyday comfort.

Features like the 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone auto AC, front seat ventilation and 64-colour ambient lighting continue to give a feel-good cabin experience.

A panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and connected car tech keep the SUV in line with what buyers expect at this price point.

Hidden Detail: There’s a separate 5-inch climate control panel in between the touchscreen and driver’s display that blends seamlessly into the system.

Also, check out how Kia has distributed the features across the various variants of the Seltos.

Kia Seltos 2026: Safety

On the safety front, it packs six airbags, parking sensors on all sides, ESC, hill start assist and ISOFIX mounts, ensuring essential bases are covered.

For new things, you also get front and rear dashcams that can be a lifesaver in chaotic road situations.

There’s also a 360-degree camera and a level-2 ADAS suite, bringing in a layer of advanced safety.

Kia Seltos 2026: Engine & Transmission Choices

The new Seltos carries the same three engine options, all of which are four-cylinder units.

Unfortunately, there’s no hybrid offering as speculated before, as Kia decided to continue with its proven options.

Engine 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Find the variant-wise powertrain distribution of the new Seltos here.

Kia Seltos 2026: Other Details & Rivals

The prices of the new Kia Seltos are to be announced on January 02, 2026. We expect it to start from around Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Official bookings for the new Kia Seltos open on December 11, 2025, for a token amount of Rs 25,000 – we have detailed all the necessary details for you, here. Deliveries are set to commence mid-January onwards.

The Seltos’s most recent rivals stand to be the new Tata Sierra and Maruti Victoris. Besides, it will continue its competition with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.