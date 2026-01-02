New 2026 Kia Seltos Launched At Rs 10.99 Lakh, FULL Prices, Bookings And Delivery Details, Variants And More!

Kia has priced the new Seltos very well!

Big news of the day! The new Kia Seltos has been launched at a price ranging between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In a segment where the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Victoris are running ahead, the Tata Sierra is shining in glory and many others are fighting to make a place, the second-generation Kia Seltos has now come guns blazing with attractive pricing!

It got itself a new identity of its own – it looks new, it offers more, and it trusts what was already under the hood.

If that makes you curious about the new Seltos, you’re at the right place. We worry you’ll hardly find anything to miss in this report.

New Kia Seltos: Complete Prices

Variants 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel HTE MT Rs 10.99 lakh — — HTE (O) MT Rs 12.09 lakh — — HTE MT — — Rs 12.59 lakh HTE (O) iMT — Rs 12.89 lakh — HTK MT Rs 13.09 lakh — — HTE (O) CVT Rs 13.39 lakh — — HTE (O) MT — — Rs 13.69 lakh HTK iMT — Rs 13.89 lakh — HTK (O) MT Rs 14.19 lakh — — HTK CVT Rs 14.39 lakh — — HTK MT — — Rs 14.69 lakh HTE (O) AT — — Rs 14.99 lakh HTK (O) iMT — Rs 14.99 lakh — HTK (O) CVT Rs 15.49 lakh — — HTX MT Rs 15.59 lakh — — HTK (O) MT — — Rs 15.79 lakh HTK AT — — Rs 15.99 lakh HTK (O) DCT — Rs 16.29 lakh — HTX (A) MT Rs 16.69 lakh — — HTX CVT Rs 16.89 lakh — — HTK (O) AT — — Rs 17.09 lakh HTX MT — — Rs 17.19 lakh HTX DCT — Rs 17.69 lakh — HTX (A) CVT Rs 17.99 lakh — — HTX (A) MT — — Rs 18.29 lakh GTX / X-Line CVT Rs 18.39 lakh — — HTX AT — — Rs 18.49 lakh HTX (A) DCT — Rs 18.79 lakh — GTX / X-Line DCT — Rs 19.19 lakh — GTX (A) / X-Line (A) CVT Rs 19.49 lakh — — HTX (A) AT — — Rs 19.59 lakh GTX / X-Line AT — — Rs 19.79 lakh GTX (A) / X-Line (A) DCT — Rs 19.99 lakh — GTX (A) / X-Line (A) AT — — Rs 19.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The NA petrol variants of the Kia Seltos range between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh.

If you want a turbo-petrol engine, it will cost you between Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh.

The diesel also shares the top-end price with the turbo-petrol option; however, it starts comparably at a more affordable price of Rs 12.59 lakh.

In another perspective, manual variants can cost you up to Rs 18.29 lakh starting from the base, while the automatics range from Rs 13.39 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.

Point To Note: Kia is now offering the NA petrol engine with the top model, which wasn’t the case earlier.

You can buy the top variants only with an automatic! The manual tops out at HTX (A).

The outgoing Seltos was priced from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 19.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Kia Seltos: Booking And Delivery Details

If you’re eyeing the new Kia Seltos, please note that bookings have been underway, and you can reserve one for Rs 25,000 at any Kia dealership or through the carmaker’s website. The deliveries will commence from mid-January onwards. Fret not, we have detailed the complete booking process here.

Fact: Kia India has 821 touchpoints across 369 cities in the nation.

New Kia Seltos: Variants On Offer

Primarily, the Kia Seltos is available in eight broad variants (four standard and four optional or ADAS trims):

HTE and HTE (O)

HTK and HTK (O)

HTX and HTX (A)

GTX and GTX (A)

The GTX and GTX (A) variants are also available with an X-Line Styling Pack, which adds an exclusive Matte Graphite colour, some gloss black accents with gunmetal inserts and blacked out 18-inch alloy wheels.

Our Recommendation: The base HTE variant makes for a great pick if you’re on a budget!

HTK (O) - Get all the niceties and goodies you need in your Seltos.

Pick the GTX (A) for the top notch premium experience. Still confused? Our variant-wise features story will give you all the details on what each variant gets!

New Kia Seltos: Design

Exterior

Whether you like it or not, you cannot ignore it when it's on roads – that’s the new Kia Seltos for you, ladies and gentlemen. We’ve already detailed its design in images.

The new Seltos features a large rectangular grille with a bold black mesh-like pattern. LED projector headlights are positioned at the inner edges of the grille. The lights have a welcome and goodbye lighting animation.

The front bumper looks chunky and muscular, finished in gloss black (consider investing in paint protection film) with silver outlining around the fog lamp housings for added contrast.

The Seltos in its higher-spec variants get 18-inch alloy wheels, whereas the lower ones get 16-inch ones. In the GTX trim, you also get to see neon brake callipers.

The Seltos comes with 12 colour options now, four of which are new additions to the palette.

Numbers that matter: The Seltos is now bigger than before. Its dimensions are 4460 mm in length, 1830 mm in width, 1635 mm in height and 2690 mm in wheelbase.

The boot space hasn’t expanded in the same way. It turns out to be 447 litres with the second row upright.

Interior

The interior has a more family-friendly vibe now. It sports a refreshed design with multiple cabin themes on offer depending on the variant you pick.

The standard trims get either Brown and Gray interior with Green inserts or Black and Gray with Matte Blue inserts.

The top-of-the-line GT Line trims get Black/White cabin with white inserts and the X-Line trims have a Black and Green theme with Satin Metal accents.

The dashboard design is new, and it gets physical climate controls and a three-screen setup.

The front seats offer good cushioning and support, making them comfortable for long drives. Rear seat space is generous, and the panoramic sunroof helps make the cabin feel airy and spacious.

Practical features like rear AC vents, USB charging ports and sunshades add to passenger comfort.

The absence of ventilated rear seats feels like a missed opportunity.

New Kia Seltos: Features Onboard

Comfort & Convenience

The new Kia Seltos comes well-equipped on the features front – dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display, along with a dedicated 5-inch touchscreen for climate control.

Other comfort and convenience highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and connected car technology.

Safety

Kia has also added front and rear dashcams, a segment-relevant addition aimed at everyday usability. On the safety side, the Seltos is equipped with six airbags, front, side and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It also gets a 360-degree camera and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

New Kia Seltos: Engine And Transmissions

What is not changed in the new Seltos is its powertrain setup. It gets the proven naturally aspirated petrol, turbo petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine Option 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

The new Seltos sits on a new K3 platform and incorporates the same front-wheel drive configuration.

Point To Note: Not all engines are available in all variants. This report explains which engine is offered in which variant.

CarDekho Says…

Considering the noise the new Sierra has been creating, the Creta’s long dominance and the Victoris raking in plenty of sales numbers, the Seltos comes in at perfect timing. Yes, the looks may sway buyers, but there is no doubt that Kia has hit it out of the park with great pricing! If you want a more detailed opinion on this new Seltos, do watch this video:

Rivals

The Kia Seltos is within a crowd but certainly not in a catfight. It's a name in recognition of the Indian buyers amongst most of its competitors, including Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

However, in most possible scenarios, the Seltos finds itself in tough contention against the biggies in this game:

Hyundai Creta - The Seltos’ stalwart cousin, which has been leading this segment like none other.

Maruti Victoris - Just as we speak about leading the pack, the Victoris has been the latest challenge in the segment, which is just close to a tight fight for the top spot and now happens to be the ICOTY 2026.

Tata Sierra - With a record-breaking booking figure, the Sierra poses a good threat that the Seltos needs to face.

Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder - Last but not least, the rebadged siblings cannot be ignored by Kia, as both have the advantage of hybrid powertrains.

So, we’d like to know, if you’re out in the market for a compact SUV, would you consider the Seltos against all its contemporaries?