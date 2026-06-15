Kia Seltos X-Line Variant Explained: Is The Sportiest Seltos Worth The Premium?

Kia recently launched the 2026 Seltos facelift with a newer design, more features, and a revised variant lineup. Sitting at the very top of the range, the X-Line is based on the GTX and GTX A variants and is aimed at buyers who want their SUV to stand out from the crowd.

While it shares most of its features with the GTX variants, the X-Line stands out with exclusive paint shades and several cosmetic enhancements that give it a more exclusive and rugged personality. Based on the GTX and GTX A trims, the X-Line is also available with X-Line and X-Line A variants, respectively.

In this report, we take a detailed look at everything the X-Line variant based on the GTX has to offer:

Kia Seltos X-Line: Exterior

The X-Line is instantly distinguishable from the rest of the Seltos lineup thanks to a host of unique design elements and a unique paint option.

At the front, it gets gloss-finished skid plates instead of the silver-finished units seen on other variants. The darkened treatment gives the SUV a more aggressive appearance while complementing the GT-Line-inspired design. Just like the GTX, you also get automatic LED headlamps with a welcome function. The front end looks stealthy and aggressively designed.

In profile, the biggest highlight is the set of 18-inch black alloy wheels, which replace the dual-tone alloys offered with the GTX variants. Kia has also added side door garnishes with dark accents that further enhance the SUV's sporty appeal. Like other variants, you get ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators and premium-looking flush door handles.

The X-Line is also offered with an exclusive Xclusive Matte Graphite paint shade, which is unavailable on any other Seltos variant. Buyers can alternatively choose the Aurora Black Pearl colour option.

At the rear, you get connected LED tail lamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The rear also houses a skid plate with a gloss finish for a premium look.

Do note that while the matte shade of the X-Line will look really cool and pleasing to the eye, it will be difficult to maintain and catch dirt easily.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Interior

Step inside, and the X-Line continues to differentiate itself from the regular GTX variants.

Instead of the black-and-white cabin theme offered in the GTX trims, the X-Line gets an exclusive black-and-green dual-tone interior theme. The darker colour combination gives the cabin a more sophisticated and special feel. There are no white or lighter shades anywhere, and even the steering wheel gets an all-black treatment.

The dashboard design remains unchanged and features soft-touch materials, premium finishes, leatherette upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You also get a panoramic sunroof that makes the cabin feel more spacious and airy.

Practicality remains similar to the GTX trims, with ample storage spaces, front and rear armrests, cup holders, charging ports, and a thoughtfully designed cabin layout. Furthermore, physical buttons for key controls are something that we like about the Seltos’ cabin.

Overall, the X-Line offers the same premium fit and finish as the GTX and GTX A variants, while adding a more distinctive personality through its unique colour theme.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Features

Since the X-Line is very close to being the top-spec variant, it comes with almost all the premium features that you get with the Seltos.

The SUV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch climate control display, connected car technology, and a Bose 8-speaker sound system.

Convenience and feel-good features include a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and push-button start/stop. The X-Line also comes with a powered driver's seat along with memory function for both the driver's seat and ORVMs, driver-side welcome retract function, and auto-reverse ORVMs.

Since it is based on the GTX and not the GTX A variant, it misses out on a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

Overall, the X-Line leaves very little to be desired and almost delivers the most sophisticated Seltos ownership experience currently available. You can check out the variant-wise features in this report.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Safety

The safety package offered with the X-Line is also the same as the GTX trim. It includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Higher-spec X-Line A variant also gets Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and side parking sensors.

The base variant comes with plenty of standard safety features. You can check out this report for a closer look at the entry-level trim. And, if you want a few extra convenience features, here’s a look at the one-above-base variant.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Powertrain

The X-Line is available with all engine options of the Seltos, paired only with an automatic gearbox. Lower variants also get the option of a manual or iMT, depending on the engine option. Here’s a look at the available powertrain options:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission

The HTK variant is one of the few well-rounded variants to come with all three engine options, and here’s a detailed look at the variant.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Price & Rivals

The Kia Seltos X-Line is not only based on the GTX variant, but is also priced identically. Prices range from Rs 18.39 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the selected powertrain. Want to check out the variant-wise prices? Head over to our detailed report.

The Seltos rivals SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

If you are on a tighter budget, then here’s a look at the HTX variant in detail. The HTX A trim adds a few extras over the HTX, and here’s all you need to know about the near top-spec variant.

CarDekho Says

Buying a car is always special, and if you are someone who wants to make it even more special, then the X-Line variant is for you. Yes, it looks great and exclusive, but you will also need to take extra care if you opt for the matte shade. The exclusive interior further makes it a unique experience. The cherry on top is that the pricing is the same as the regular GTX variant.

For those who travel often on highway roads should consider spending a bit extra and get the X-Line A variant with added safety features. However, if you simply want the X-Line package and a unique ownership experience, then the entry-level X-Line should do it for you. Would you pick the X-Line variant? Let us know in the comments section below.