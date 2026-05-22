2026 Kia Seltos HTK Variant Explained: Does It Feel Like The Sweet Spot In The Seltos Lineup?

Published On May 22, 2026 10:02 AM By CarDekho

The new-generation Kia Seltos has hit the Indian roads with a completely revamped design, a fresher cabin experience, and an updated variant lineup. The HTK variant brings in a few noticeable upgrades that improve both the look and everyday usability of the Seltos.

So if you are planning to buy the new Seltos and are wondering whether the HTK strikes the right balance, here’s everything it offers.

Exterior

Front

Up front, the Seltos HTK carries forward the same upright and muscular design language of the new-generation SUV. The gloss black grille instantly grabs attention and blends well with the revised styling, while the sharp lines further enhance its road presence.

It continues to get LED headlamps along with LED DRLs, helping the front look modern. Lower down, the silver-finished skid plate adds contrast to the bumper design and complements the overall look.

Side

From the side, the HTK variant gets a few noticeable additions. Depending on the powertrain option you choose, the Seltos HTK is offered with either 16-inch steel wheels or larger 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, which add a more premium appearance to the side profile.

The SUV also gets black high-gloss roof rails, which enhance the sporty look of the overall design. Flush-type door handles continue to blend neatly into the body, while the electrically adjustable ORVMs now also get an auto-fold function.

Kia has additionally equipped the HTK with streamlined automatic door handles, which further complement the modern styling approach of the new-generation Seltos.

Rear

At the rear, the Seltos HTK gets LED connected tail lamps, which give the SUV a more premium and modern appearance. It also comes with a rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and a neatly integrated silver-finished skid plate on the bumper.

Unlike the HTE variant, the HTK now gets a hidden rear wiper along with a rear defogger, improving practicality while also helping keep the rear design cleaner when the wiper is not in use. If you want to take a more detailed look at the base HTE variant, you can head over to our earlier report.

The prominent ‘Seltos’ lettering on the tailgate continues to add to the overall styling.

Colour Options

The 2026 Seltos HTK continues to be offered in multiple monotone exterior shades, including Morning Haze, Magma Red, Frost Blue, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White Pearl. Higher-spec variants further get dual-tone paint schemes with a contrasting black roof.

Interior

Inside, the Seltos HTK continues with a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme, but the overall experience feels slightly more premium than the lower variants. Kia has equipped the HTK with smoky black and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery, which adds a more upmarket feel to the cabin.

The dashboard layout remains familiar, featuring grey accents around the dashboard, centre console, and gear lever area, helping break the dark theme inside. While hard plastics are still present across several areas, the overall cabin does not feel too basic.

Practicality has also improved with the addition of a rear parcel shelf, seatback pockets, and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat setup with recline function. Rear passengers additionally get a centre armrest with cup holders and adjustable headrests for all three passengers.

The HTK variant also gets a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, improving driving comfort further.

Features & Safety

The Seltos HTK comes equipped with featurees such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, multiple Type-C charging ports, power windows, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Kia has additionally equipped the HTK with features such as a smart key with push-button start, motion sensor-based proximity unlock function, rear door sunshade curtains, and driver-side one-touch auto up/down power window with safety function.

Automatic variants further get features such as an electronic parking brake with auto hold, drive modes, traction modes, paddle shifters, and a premium sliding cover for the cup holders.

Safety features continue to include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.

For a detailed breakdown of what each Seltos variant offers, you can check out our earlier report.

Engine Options

Kia offers the Seltos HTK with all three engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Detailed specifications of all three powertrain choices are listed below.

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS 116 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed iMT

CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, iMT- clutchless manual transmission

The naturally aspirated petrol engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission, while the diesel engine gets 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox along with 6-speed manual transmission. The turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, is offered with a 6-speed clutchless manual gearbox only, with the DCT gearbox reserved for higher variants.

Price & Rivals

The 2026 Kia Seltos HTK is priced from Rs 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the engine and gearbox option you choose.

In the compact SUV space, the Seltos goes up against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.

CarDekho Says…

The Seltos HTK feels like a more rounded version of the 2026 Seltos, thanks to the added styling elements, practical features, and wider engine choices on offer. While it still misses out on some premium features reserved for higher variants, the HTK manages to strike a good balance between everyday usability and modern equipment.

Features such as the larger alloy wheels, semi-leatherette seats, push-button start, and multiple gearbox options make it feel noticeably more complete for buyers who do not want to stretch to the top-end trims.