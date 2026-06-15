Kia Seltos GTX Variant Explained: Is The Near Top-spec Variant Worth The Price?

Kia recently launched the 2026 Seltos facelift with a refreshed design, enhanced features, and a revised variant lineup. Positioned above the HTX, the GTX variant marks the entry point into the GT-Line range and brings a sportier appearance along with several premium comfort-oriented features. It only sits below the GTX A and X-Line variants of the SUV.

If you have shortlisted the GTX trim of the Seltos, then here’s a detailed look at it in our comprehensive report:

Kia Seltos GTX: Exterior

The GTX gets several cosmetic upgrades that help it stand apart from the lower variants.

Up front, it gets LED projector headlamps featuring a dynamic welcome function, along with dark accents and a gloss black finish for the front bumper. These elements give the SUV a sharper and more premium look. Lower variants get a silver skid plate up front, which adds contrast.

In profile, the GTX rides on larger 18-inch alloy wheels, upgrading from the 17-inch alloys on the lower variants. You also get roof rails that accentuate the stance, as well as flush-type door handles and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

At the rear, you get connected LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna and a sculpted bumper design that complements the SUV's sporty character.

The X Factor: The Seltos’ X-Line variant brings black alloy wheels, extra matte shade, and side door garnish with dark accents over the GTX variants.

Kia Seltos GTX: Interior

Step inside, and the GTX immediately feels different from the HTX and HTX A variants.

It gets an exclusive black-and-white dual-tone cabin theme with white accents, giving the interior a more premium and sophisticated appearance. The lighter theme also helps the cabin feel airier.

The dashboard layout remains identical to the lower variants, featuring a layered design and soft-touch materials. Leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and gear knob further enhance the premium ambience.

The cabin remains practical too, with multiple storage spaces, front and rear armrests, a parcel tray, cup holders, and grab handles enhancing everyday convenience. Moreover, you also get a panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel premium and airy.

In terms of interior fit and finish and comfort, the GTX is the same as the variants above it, offering all the premium touches that you get with the Seltos. Let’s move on to the features section, where we find out what the GTX brings to the table over the HTX A variant:

Kia Seltos GTX: Features

The GTX carries forward all the premium features offered with the HTX variants while adding a few comfort-focused upgrades.

Key features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 5-inch display for climate controls, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, Bose 8-speaker sound system, cruise control and push-button start/stop.

Over the HTX A, the GTX adds a 10-way powered driver's seat with memory function, ORVM memory function, driver-side welcome retract function, and Auto-reverse ORVMs. However, it misses out on the 12.3-inch digital driver display.

You can check out the variant-wise features in this report.

Kia Seltos GTX: Safety

The GTX carries over the safety package offered with the HTX variant.

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Unlike the HTX A, the GTX does not get Level-2 ADAS, side parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

This means buyers choosing the GTX are essentially prioritising premium comfort and styling enhancements over advanced driver assistance systems. If you want the added features, then you can get the GTX A variant, which comes with the extra safety net.

The Seltos offers plenty of standard safety features, available right from the base variant. If you want to check out the base trim in detail, then head over to this story. The HTK is another value-for-money variant that provides a good mix of convenience and safety features.

Kia Seltos GTX: Powertrain

The GTX variant comes with all three engine options, but only gets these engines with the automatic transmissions. Here’s a look at the available powertrain options:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

The HTX is one of the few variants to also option a manual gearbox with the engines available. You can check out its details here. The HTX A also comes with most powertrain options, although with a few extra features over the HTX.

Kia Seltos GTX: Price & Rivals

The Kia Seltos GTX is positioned above the HTX A and below the GTX A in the lineup. It is priced from Rs 18.39 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain option selected. Want to check out the variant-wise prices? Head over to our detailed report.

The Seltos rivals SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and Renault Duster.

CarDekho Says

The GTX feels like the variant for buyers who want their Seltos to look and feel more premium rather than simply adding more technology.

The exclusive black-and-white interior theme, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, powered driver's seat with memory function and other comfort-oriented features give it a distinctly upmarket character. These additions may not sound significant on paper, but they enhance the ownership experience every day.

That said, the GTX does miss out on some important safety and technology features offered by the more affordable HTX A, including Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and a digital driver's display.

If your priority is advanced safety technology, the HTX A remains the smarter choice. However, if you prefer premium styling, luxury-focused features and the exclusivity of the GT-Line trim, the GTX makes a compelling case for itself.

In the comments section, let us know whether you would pick the GTX of the Seltos.