2026 Kia Seltos HTE Variant Explained: Is The Base Variant Well Equipped Enough?

Kia recently launched the second-generation Seltos, featuring major updates in the form of revised styling, a refreshed cabin, and an updated variant lineup. The compact SUV is offered in multiple variants, starting with the HTE trim, which now gets a well-equipped feature set and modern design elements than before.

So if you are considering the base-spec Seltos and want to know whether the HTE variant offers enough for its price, here’s a detailed look at what it offers.

Exterior

Front

Being the base variant, the Seltos HTE gets LED headlamps along with LED DRLs, which help it look modern despite its entry-level positioning. The gloss black grille instantly grabs attention and complements the completely revamped design of the SUV.

Lower down, the silver-finished skid plate adds contrast to the front design. Overall, the front section looks muscular, while the sharp lines and upright stance further enhance its road presence.

Side

The Seltos HTE rides on 16-inch steel wheels. While alloy wheels are reserved for higher-spec variants, the overall profile still manages to look modern.

It also gets flush-type door handles, which blend neatly into the body and complement the cleaner design approach of the new Seltos. However, being the base variant, it misses out on roof rails, which on higher variants add a slightly sportier appearance to the overall silhouette.

The tall stance and strong shoulder lines continue to give the Seltos its SUV character.

Rear

At the rear, Kia has equipped the Seltos HTE with connected LED tail lamps, which add a modern touch to the overall look. It also gets a rear spoiler and a shark-fin antenna, helping the design feel less basic than expected from a base variant.

You can also notice the prominent ‘Seltos’ lettering on the tailgate, while the silver-finished skid plate adds contrast to the bumper design.

Higher-spec variants additionally get a rear wiper that is neatly tucked under the spoiler and stays hidden when not in use.

Colour Options

The 2026 Kia Seltos HTE variant is offered in multiple exterior colour options, including:

Morning Haze

Magma Red

Frost Blue

Ivory Silver Gloss

Pewter Olive

Imperial Blue

Gravity Grey

Aurora Black Pearl

Glacier White Pearl

Kia offers the HTE variant only with monotone colour options, while higher-spec variants also get dual-tone shades with a black-finished roof.

If you want a closer look at how each shade appears on the new Seltos, you can check out our earlier detailed colour options report.

Interior

Inside, the 2026 Seltos HTE gets a dual-tone grey and black cabin theme. Since it is the base variant, the cabin misses out on soft-touch materials and instead uses hard plastics across most areas.

That said, Kia has added grey accents around the dashboard, centre console, and gear lever area, which help break the dark theme and add some contrast to the cabin.

The seats come finished in fabric upholstery with grey inserts, while the overall layout remains modern and neatly arranged. Interestingly, even the base variant gets an infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, multiple charging ports, and power windows for all four doors.

However, the HTE continues with a manual AC setup, although rear passengers do get dedicated rear AC vents for added comfort.

Features and Safety

In terms of features, the Seltos HTE comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, and a 4-inch colour TFT MID for climate control. It also gets 6-speaker sound system, type-C charging ports, keyless entry, cruise control, power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Safety features include, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. For a detailed look at what each variant of the 2026 Seltos gets, take a look at our earlier report.

Powertrain

Kia offers the Seltos HTE with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. It misses out on the turbo-petrol engine choice. Detailed specifications of both engine options are listed below.

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Both the diesel powertrain option and the naturally aspirated petrol engine options are offered with manual gearbox choice only. Kia offers CVT-type automatic transmission for naturally-aspirated petrol powertrain and torque-convertor automatic for diesel engine in higher-spec variants.

Price and Rivals

The 2026 Kia Seltos HTE is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain option you choose. The Seltos takes on the likes of other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Renault Duster, and the Tata Sierra.

CarDekho Says…

The Seltos HTE may sit at the bottom of the lineup, but Kia has ensured that it still feels modern in key areas. From the updated design and LED lighting setup to the presence of infotainment screens and essential comfort features, the base variant covers most everyday requirements fairly well.

That said, there are clear misses in terms of premium touches and convenience features, which higher variants justify with their additional pricing. However, if your priority is to get the overall Seltos experience without stretching the budget too much, the HTE still comes across as a sensible starting point in the lineup.