    New Kia Seltos 2026 vs Rivals: Where Does The New-Gen Seltos Stand Against Its Rivals In Size?

    Modified On Dec 12, 2025 12:55 PM By CarDekho

    27.1K Views
    The new Seltos commands more road presence with an increased length, width and wheelbase, but does that really make it the biggest SUV in the segment? Let’s see

    Seltos Dimensions Compared

    What stands out with the 2026 Seltos is that it is now bigger in size. On paper, it now comes closer to larger SUVs, giving it more road presence and the possibility of better cabin space. So let’s take a closer look at how the 2026 Seltos compares against its rivals to understand where it truly measures up against its rivals.

    Dimensions Comparison

    Parameter

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder

    Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

    MG Astor

    Length

    4460 mm

    4340 mm

    4330 mm

    4312 mm

    4360 mm

    4345 mm / 4365 mm 

    4225 mm/ 4221 mm

    4323 mm

    Width

    1830 mm

    1841 mm

    1790 mm

    1790 mm

    1795 mm

    1795 mm

    1760 mm

    1809 mm

    Height

    1635 mm

    1715 mm 

    1635 mm

    1650 mm

    1655 mm

    1645 mm

    1612 mm

    1650 mm

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm

    2730 mm

    2610 mm

    2650 mm

    2600 mm

    2600 mm

    2651 mm

    2585 mm

    Bootspace

    447 litres 

    622 litres 

    433 litres

    458 litres

    446 litres

    373 litres

    385 litres

    488 litres
    • At 4460 mm, the new-gen Seltos is now the longest SUV in this segment. It is longer than models like the Creta, Elevate, Astor, Kushaq/Taigun, and even the newly-launched Tata Sierra. The Hyryder at 4365 mm comes the closest, but the Seltos still stays ahead in terms of length.  

    • With a width of 1830 mm, the 2026 Seltos is almost as wide as the Tata Sierra, which leads at 1841 mm. However, the Seltos still offers more width than the Creta, Elevate, Victoris, Grand Vitara/Hyryder, Kushaq/Taigun, and even the Astor. Overall, it stands as the second widest SUV in its segment.

    • What has only slightly decreased in the new Seltos is its height.The Seltos now stands at 1635 mm, the same height as the Creta. It is slightly taller than the Kushaq/Taigun but sits lower than models like the Sierra, Elevate, Victoris, Astor, and Hyryder/Grand Vitara.

     Kia Seltos 2026 X-Line

    • The Seltos has a 2690 mm wheelbase, making it one of the longest in this group. Only the Tata Sierra, at 2730 mm, beats the new Kia offering. Its wheelbase is clearly longer than the Creta, Victoris, Grand Vitara/Hyryder, and Astor, while having a wheelbase close to the Kushaq/Taigun and the Elevate. This will surely give the Seltos an edge in terms of more legroom in its cabin. 

    • With 447 litres of boot space, the Seltos has just enough comparable space to most of its rivals. It offers more luggage room than the Creta, Victoris, Grand Vitara/Hyryder, and Kushaq/Taigun. However, SUVs like Honda Elevate and MG Astor offer more boot space than the Seltos. The Sierra leads with a best-in-segment bootspace of a massive 622 litres.

    Wondering how the dimensions of the new-gen Seltos measure up against its predecessor? Head over to our report here. You can also take a closer look at the latest Kia in our in-depth image gallery

    Feature Highlights

    The 2026 Kia Seltos comes equipped with features such as 12.3-inch Touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 5-inch climate control panel, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 10-way powered driver’s seat, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and heads-up display. 

    Kia Seltos 2026 Interior 

    On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, front, rear and side parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera system, and level-2 ADAS. 

    Price And Rivals

     

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

    MG Astor

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 11.2 lakh (expected)

    From Rs 11.49 lakh

    From Rs 10.73 lakh

    From Rs 11 lakh

    From Rs 10.5 lakh

    From Rs 10.77 lakh/Rs 10.95 lakh

    From Rs 10.61 lakh/Rs 11.39 lakh

    From Rs 9.65 lakh

    If you are interested in the new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos, here are all its booking details. And to study about the variants and powertrains on offer, this report will give you a detailed explainer

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
