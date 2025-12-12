New Kia Seltos 2026 vs Rivals: Where Does The New-Gen Seltos Stand Against Its Rivals In Size?

The new Seltos commands more road presence with an increased length, width and wheelbase, but does that really make it the biggest SUV in the segment? Let’s see

What stands out with the 2026 Seltos is that it is now bigger in size. On paper, it now comes closer to larger SUVs, giving it more road presence and the possibility of better cabin space. So let’s take a closer look at how the 2026 Seltos compares against its rivals to understand where it truly measures up against its rivals.

Dimensions Comparison

Parameter 2026 Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta Honda Elevate Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun MG Astor Length 4460 mm 4340 mm 4330 mm 4312 mm 4360 mm 4345 mm / 4365 mm 4225 mm/ 4221 mm 4323 mm Width 1830 mm 1841 mm 1790 mm 1790 mm 1795 mm 1795 mm 1760 mm 1809 mm Height 1635 mm 1715 mm 1635 mm 1650 mm 1655 mm 1645 mm 1612 mm 1650 mm Wheelbase 2690 mm 2730 mm 2610 mm 2650 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm 2651 mm 2585 mm Bootspace 447 litres 622 litres 433 litres 458 litres 446 litres 373 litres 385 litres 488 litres

At 4460 mm, the new-gen Seltos is now the longest SUV in this segment. It is longer than models like the Creta, Elevate, Astor, Kushaq/Taigun, and even the newly-launched Tata Sierra. The Hyryder at 4365 mm comes the closest, but the Seltos still stays ahead in terms of length.

With a width of 1830 mm, the 2026 Seltos is almost as wide as the Tata Sierra, which leads at 1841 mm. However, the Seltos still offers more width than the Creta, Elevate, Victoris, Grand Vitara/Hyryder, Kushaq/Taigun, and even the Astor. Overall, it stands as the second widest SUV in its segment.

What has only slightly decreased in the new Seltos is its height.The Seltos now stands at 1635 mm, the same height as the Creta. It is slightly taller than the Kushaq/Taigun but sits lower than models like the Sierra, Elevate, Victoris, Astor, and Hyryder/Grand Vitara.

The Seltos has a 2690 mm wheelbase, making it one of the longest in this group. Only the Tata Sierra, at 2730 mm, beats the new Kia offering. Its wheelbase is clearly longer than the Creta, Victoris, Grand Vitara/Hyryder, and Astor, while having a wheelbase close to the Kushaq/Taigun and the Elevate. This will surely give the Seltos an edge in terms of more legroom in its cabin.

With 447 litres of boot space, the Seltos has just enough comparable space to most of its rivals. It offers more luggage room than the Creta, Victoris, Grand Vitara/Hyryder, and Kushaq/Taigun. However, SUVs like Honda Elevate and MG Astor offer more boot space than the Seltos. The Sierra leads with a best-in-segment bootspace of a massive 622 litres.

Wondering how the dimensions of the new-gen Seltos measure up against its predecessor? Head over to our report here. You can also take a closer look at the latest Kia in our in-depth image gallery.

Feature Highlights

The 2026 Kia Seltos comes equipped with features such as 12.3-inch Touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 5-inch climate control panel, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 10-way powered driver’s seat, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and heads-up display.

On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, front, rear and side parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera system, and level-2 ADAS.

Price And Rivals

2026 Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta Honda Elevate Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun MG Astor Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11.2 lakh (expected) From Rs 11.49 lakh From Rs 10.73 lakh From Rs 11 lakh From Rs 10.5 lakh From Rs 10.77 lakh/Rs 10.95 lakh From Rs 10.61 lakh/Rs 11.39 lakh From Rs 9.65 lakh

If you are interested in the new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos, here are all its booking details. And to study about the variants and powertrains on offer, this report will give you a detailed explainer.