2026 Maruti Brezza LXI Variant Explained: Should You Buy The Base Model?

Maruti Suzuki India launched the facelifted Brezza last week, introducing new styling updates, engine options, and additional equipment. With the segment’s favourite safe buy, we are taking a look at what the base LXI variant has to offer. Let’s start with the exterior look:

Exterior

Starting with the front, the Brezza now gets an updated front bumper with the fog lamp housing positioned at the sides, halogen projector headlamps, a new updated grille design, and a silver-coloured skid plate at the centre of the bumper. Overall, the Brezza does look better now in the base variant as well.

Coming to the profile, the Brezza carries a similar silhouette to the pre-facelift model, with 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, black side cladding, body coloured door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, and the blacked-out B-pillar as well. The Brezza looks good around the side as well.

At the rear, the Brezza facelift remains similar to the old Brezza, with LED taillamps that extend on the boot lid, Brezza lettering on the centre below the Maruti logo, and a black bumper with a geometric pattern in it. For the turbo petrol model, it also gets the “Turbo Boosterjet” badging on the tailgate along with the smart hybrid badging for the 1.5-litre variants.

Colour Options

The Brezza facelift for the base variant offers four colours to choose from, which are the Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver. It also offers more options in the higher variants as well; check our variant-wise colours article for it.

Interior

The Brezza facelift continues to be similarly equipped, just like Maruti offers its base variants, with a flat-bottom steering wheel with soft-touch material, an all-black interior, space for adding an infotainment system, black inside door handles, and fabric seat upholstery. In the base variant, you can choose to opt for an infotainment system of your choice from the accessories, as it does not include any infotainment system. The overall design of the cabin has been updated with slight styling changes to the dashboard, air-con vents, and seats.

Overall, if you want to customise it yourself, the base LXI variant offers the flexibility for you.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, it gets automatic climate control (turbo only), all-four power windows, tilt-adjustable steering wheel (turbo only), analogue instrument cluster with MID, rear AC vents, manual IRVM, height-adjustable driver seat, and rear adjustable headrests (turbo only). It does not offer an infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, or even speakers as well.

For safety, the Brezza LXI is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, seat belt reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, central locking, keyless entry, tyre repair kit, and reverse parking sensors. It has already been crash-tested by Bharat NCAP and has received a full 5-star report; read more details here.

If you want to know more about what the higher variants of the Brezza facelift offer, check out the variants explained article.

Powertrain Options

The Brezza facelift is offered with two engine options, which are a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 110 PS 103 PS Torque 170 Nm 139 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Brezza facelift with the base LXI variant starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo-petrol engine and Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Variant Maruti Brezza LXI 1.5 Petrol MT Maruti Brezza LXI 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT Price (ex-showroom) Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 7.40 lakh

Its primary rivals include the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Kia Syros.