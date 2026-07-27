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    2026 Maruti Brezza LXI Variant Explained: Should You Buy The Base Model?

    The 2026 Brezza facelift offers a turbo-petrol from the base variant!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 27, 2026 14:40 IST
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    Published OnJul 27, 2026 14:40 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 27, 2026 14:40 IST
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    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Explained

    Maruti Suzuki India launched the facelifted Brezza last week, introducing new styling updates, engine options, and additional equipment. With the segment’s favourite safe buy, we are taking a look at what the base LXI variant has to offer. Let’s start with the exterior look:

    Exterior

    Starting with the front, the Brezza now gets an updated front bumper with the fog lamp housing positioned at the sides, halogen projector headlamps, a new updated grille design, and a silver-coloured skid plate at the centre of the bumper. Overall, the Brezza does look better now in the base variant as well. Maruti Brezza Facelift LXi Front

    Coming to the profile, the Brezza carries a similar silhouette to the pre-facelift model, with 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, black side cladding, body coloured door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, and the blacked-out B-pillar as well. The Brezza looks good around the side as well.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Side At the rear, the Brezza facelift remains similar to the old Brezza, with LED taillamps that extend on the boot lid, Brezza lettering on the centre below the Maruti logo, and a black bumper with a geometric pattern in it. For the turbo petrol model, it also gets the “Turbo Boosterjet” badging on the tailgate along with the smart hybrid badging for the 1.5-litre variants. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Rear

    Colour Options

    The Brezza facelift for the base variant offers four colours to choose from, which are the Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver. It also offers more options in the higher variants as well; check our variant-wise colours article for it

    Interior

    The Brezza facelift continues to be similarly equipped, just like Maruti offers its base variants, with a flat-bottom steering wheel with soft-touch material, an all-black interior, space for adding an infotainment system, black inside door handles, and fabric seat upholstery. In the base variant, you can choose to opt for an infotainment system of your choice from the accessories, as it does not include any infotainment system. The overall design of the cabin has been updated with slight styling changes to the dashboard, air-con vents, and seats.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Interior
    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Rear Seats

    Overall, if you want to customise it yourself, the base LXI variant offers the flexibility for you. 

    Features And Safety

    In terms of features, it gets automatic climate control (turbo only), all-four power windows, tilt-adjustable steering wheel (turbo only), analogue instrument cluster with MID, rear AC vents,  manual IRVM, height-adjustable driver seat, and rear adjustable headrests (turbo only). It does not offer an infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, or even speakers as well. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI No Infotainment

    For safety, the Brezza LXI is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, seat belt reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, central locking, keyless entry, tyre repair kit, and reverse parking sensors. It has already been crash-tested by Bharat NCAP and has received a full 5-star report; read more details here.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Rear Quarter

    If you want to know more about what the higher variants of the Brezza facelift offer, check out the variants explained article

    Powertrain Options

    The Brezza facelift is offered with two engine options, which are a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    Power 

    110 PS

    103 PS

    Torque 

    170 Nm

    139 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    *MT- Manual Transmission

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI 6-speed manual

    Price & Rivals

    The Brezza facelift with the base LXI variant starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo-petrol engine and Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the naturally aspirated petrol engine. 

    Variant

    Maruti Brezza LXI 1.5 Petrol MT

    Maruti Brezza LXI 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    Rs 7.40 lakh 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Front Quarter

    Its primary rivals include the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Kia Syros.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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