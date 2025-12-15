7 Things New Seltos International-spec Gets Over The India-spec Kia Seltos 2026

Besides the added features and bigger engine with an all-wheel drive setup, the new Seltos gets different colour schemes overseas

The Kia Seltos 2026 has been unveiled globally, with its India launch scheduled on January 02, 2026. This is the second generation of the Seltos, and as part of the update, it has brought significant changes in style and features, while the engine options remain the same as before.

When we deep-dived into the international versions of the Seltos, we found that the Seltos in Europe has a few notable extras. We detail those things in the next section:

Heated Front Seats

One of the most practical additions on the Europe-spec Kia Seltos is heated front seats, a feature that is still rare in Indian cars. It is designed primarily for colder climates and is not needed in the predominant tropical conditions on our shores. The India-spec Seltos does have ventilated seats, which is indeed a quite useful feature.

Heated Steering Wheel

Just like heated seats, the Seltos also gets a heated steering wheel globally. It allows the steering rim to warm up quickly, making early-morning or sub-zero driving far more comfortable. Indian buyers, who largely operate in warmer conditions, do not get this feature, and understandably so, as its real-world usability here would be limited to only a handful of regions.

Powered Tailgate

This is one feature we would have appreciated seeing in the India-spec Seltos 2026. makes it easier to access the boot, especially when your hands are full. In India, where the Seltos already sits in a very competitive segment, a powered tailgate could have been a value-adding inclusion. Do you want to check out all the features in the India-spec Seltos? Check that here.

Powered Boss Mode

The electronic Boss Mode allows rear-seat occupants to electrically adjust the front passenger seat to create more legroom. Unfortunately, this is not offered in the Indian-iteration of the Seltos. That said, it must be noted that the Seltos in its new generation has grown 95 mm longer, with 80 mm of it in its wheelbase, meaning you can expect an increased space in the cabin than before.

Hybrid Powertrain

Perhaps the most significant difference between the 2026 Seltos for India and its global counterpart lies under the hood, as the Europe-spec Seltos is offered with a hybrid powertrain. The India-spec Seltos, on the other hand, continues with familiar 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines – here’s its variant-wise distribution. Considering the Maruti Victoris’ success in the segment, Kia shouldn’t hold this back for long, as it could give the SUV a much higher appeal over many of its rivals.

V2L (Vehicle-to-load)

The hybrid variant of the Kia Seltos 2026 also has a vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging feature globally. This enables it to power up external electrical devices and is a useful thing to have for outdoor activities like camping or a picnic. This certainly has not yet made its way to the India-spec Seltos.

All-Wheel Drivetrain

The Kia Seltos 2026 is also offered with an all-wheel drive option. However, the India-spec Seltos remains front-wheel-drive only, as AWD demand in this segment remains niche and largely limited to enthusiasts rather than mass buyers. The Seltos’ latest rival, the Tata Sierra, is said to offer an all-wheel-drive option in the future, so you never know if Kia will bring it to its Indian model too.

Which of these features would you have liked to see in the upcoming Kia Seltos 2026 in India? Let us know in the comments.