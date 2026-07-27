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    2026 Toyota Hilux India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

    The iconic pickup truck has become more purposeful and could borrow a favourite tech from its sibling!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 27, 2026 14:10 IST
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    Published OnJul 27, 2026 14:10 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 27, 2026 14:10 IST
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    2026 Toyota Hilux Launch Tomorrow

    After all the spyshots and teasers, Toyota is fully prepared to launch its 9th-generation Hilux in India tomorrow. Toyota’s iconic rough and tough pickup truck has undergone some drastic changes to the exterior and the interior, but is expected to retain the same diesel powertrain. What’s new with the new Hilux? Has Toyota retained its rugged DNA? Let’s take a closer look in the story!

    Design

    Of course, the Hilux has been a proven recipe for Toyota as a lifestyle pickup truck. The rugged, ready-for-anything tall-boy stance is retained, now featuring a fascia with a sleeker headlamp design with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille, and the ‘TOYOTA’ badge embossed in the centre instead of the Toyota logo seen on the previous model. The bold sculpted bumper with a slightly protruding silver accent adds to its rugged appearance. Fog lamps can be seen neatly placed on either side of the bumper. 

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    In profile, the Hilux’s dual-cab body style silhouette is retained with blacked-out B-pillars and thick black cladding garnishing the fenders, giving the pickup truck a sporty look. As we saw with the previous Hilux, the latest iteration is also expected to get both the 17-inch and 18-inch wheel options, with radial tyres. 

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    Coming to the rear, the new Hilux gets vertically placed C-shaped LED tail lamps and a bold-black bumper with an integrated step for easy access to the cargo bed. The tailgate also carries the bold ‘TOYOTA’ moniker, and a reverse camera can be seen placed just below it.  

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    Interior

    The 2026 Toyota Hilux should get a fully reworked interior. Toyota has gone for an all-black theme in the cabin, with black leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the TOYOTA lettering, a layered dashboard design, and horizontally placed sleek AC vents. 

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    The main highlights of the cabin include the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The gear lever, off-road and four-wheel drive mode selectors, and cup holders are all located on the centre console. 

    Features & Safety

    Coming to the features list, the Toyota Hilux is expected to get dual-zone climate control, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and ventilated front seats for added comfort. 

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    On the safety front, the Hilux is likely to get Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), a 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, hill hold assist (HHA), hill descent control (HDC), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors. Another highlight is that the 9th-gen Hilux secured a 5-star crash safety rating from the Australian NCAP, putting it ahead on safety. 

    Expected Powertrain

    The Hilux is expected to carry the same 2.8-litre diesel engine with 4WD capability as standard. However, we expect the pickup truck to borrow the mild-hybrid system from its sibling, the Fortuner, as an optional powertrain alternative to choose from. Here are the detailed powertrain specifications: 

    Engine

    2.8-litre diesel

    2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid

    Power

    204 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT)

    420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    4WD

    4WD

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Expected Price & Rivals

    Toyota will launch the Hilux tomorrow, and we expect the pickup truck to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). When in the market, the Toyota Hilux can be an alternative to its own siblings, the Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender and will go against its all-time rival in India, the Isuzu V-Cross

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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