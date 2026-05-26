Kia Seltos HTX A Variant Explained: Should You Stretch Your Budget For This Feature-loaded Trim?

Kia recently launched the 2026 facelifted Seltos with an enhanced design, larger dimensions, upgraded features, and a revised variant lineup. Positioned above the HTX, the HTX A variant takes things a step further by adding some of the most desirable premium and safety features in the lineup. It is a near top-spec trim, positioned below the GTX and X-Line variants.

The HTX A could be the ideal pick if you want a feature-rich experience without stretching for the top-spec variants. Here’s a closer look at everything it offers:

Kia Seltos HTX A: Exterior

The HTX A looks identical to the HTX from the outside and carries forward the same design elements. Up front, you get LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, a gloss black grille and a silver skid plate for contrast.

In profile, the HTX A rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets gloss black roof rails, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and flush-type door handles that gives the SUV a modern appearance.

The rear features connected LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna and silver skid plates for a sporty and premium look.

Do note that higher variants offer additional cosmetic enhancements such as larger 18-inch alloy wheels, dynamic welcome lighting for the headlamps and gloss black finish for the skid plates.

Kia Seltos HTX A: Interior

Coming to the interior, you get the same brown-and-grey cabin theme that you get with the HTX variant. It also comes with green accents that add a hint of contrast.

The key addition over the HTX variant is that you now get a larger 12.3-inch digital driver display which gives the interior a much more premium look and is also better to use.

It gets a very sophisticated and layered dashboard design, complemented by soft-touch materials and leatherette seat upholstery, which makes the cabin feel rich and modern.

Moreover, you also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, along with a large panoramic sunroof that makes the cabin feel airy.

The cabin remains practical too, with multiple storage spaces, front and rear armrests, parcel tray, cup holders and grab handles enhancing everyday usability.

Kia Seltos HTX A: Features

While the HTX already comes loaded with feel-good features, the HTX A further enhances the in-cabin tech experience with the addition of a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

Every other feature has been carried over from the HTX trim. You get a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a 5-inch display for climate controls, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, 8-way powered driver seat, Bose 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, and push-button start/stop.

That said, the HTX A still misses out on a few higher-end features such as the driver seat memory function, driver-side welcome retract function, and auto reverse ORVMs, which remain exclusive to the top-spec variants.

You can check out the variant-wise features in this report.

Kia Seltos HTX A: Safety

This is where the premium you pay for the HTX A starts to make more sense.

The HTX A adds features like level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and side parking sensors.

Other safety features include 6 airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors and electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Interestingly, the base variant gets most of the important safety features. Want to check out the base variant in detail? Head over to this story.

Advanced safety: The Level-2 ADAS package includes features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, which significantly enhance highway driving safety and convenience. These additions make the HTX A a much more complete package for buyers who prioritise advanced safety tech and want a better long-term experience.

Kia Seltos HTX A: Powertrain

The HTX A is available with multiple engine-gearbox combinations, similar to the HTX variant. The only powertrain it misses out on is the iMT-turbo combination. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

The HTE (O) variant is the entry point to automatic and turbo options. You can check out the variant in this report.

Kia Seltos HTX A: Price & Rivals

The Kia Seltos HTX A is priced from Rs 16.69 lakh to Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The overall pricing ranges from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. It competes with SUVs like the Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate.

CarDekho Says

The HTX A feels like the variant where the Seltos becomes a genuinely feature-rich SUV, especially in the safety department. It adds the missing layer of advanced safety and a more sophisticated in-cabin experience.

If features like Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and a digital driver display matter to you, then the additional premium over the HTX is absolutely justified. These features not only improve convenience but also add a stronger sense of security, especially on highways and in crowded urban conditions.

However, if you don’t particularly care about ADAS or extra safety tech, the HTX remains the more value-for-money option. But for buyers looking for a more modern experience, the HTX A strikes an excellent balance between premium appeal and sensible pricing. The HTK is another variant that feels like a sweet spot in the Seltos lineup. In the comments section, let us know which variant you are picking.