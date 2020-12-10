Maruti Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 68,000 On Maruti S-Cross, Swift, Baleno, Vitara Brezza And Others This December

Published On Dec 10, 2020 05:14 PM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza

You can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 on a Maruti this month

Maximum savings of up to Rs 68,000 on the S-Cross crossover.

The S-Presso, Celerio, pre-facelift Dzire and Alpha MT variant of the Ciaz get discounts of up to Rs 51,000.

The special editions of the Swift and old Dzire get benefits of up to Rs 26,000.

All offers valid until the end of 2020.

Diwali turned out to be a good time for Maruti as seven of the top 10 cars sold in November were from its lineup. Now, it’s time for one last push to maximise the year’s figures and it has rolled out various year-end benefits on most of the Arena and NEXA models. All offers are valid until the end of 2020. Here’s a look at the model-wise split:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Arena Offers

Models under the Maruti Arena lineup include the Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, Swift, Wagon R, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,000

The above benefits are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the Alto .

Maruti sells the entry-level hatchback from Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh.

It only comes with a 0.8-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The next-gen Alto is also expected to arrive sometime in 2021.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Maruti S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 51,000

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the S-Presso are offered with the above savings.

The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh.

It is available with the 1.0-litre petrol engines and also gets the choice of an AMT.

Maruti Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,000

Maruti’s basic people mover, the Eeco, offers the above discounts on both the petrol and CNG variants.

It retails in the range of Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 51,000

Both MT- and AMT-equipped variants of the Celerio can be availed with these benefits.

Maruti is offering the above mentioned discounts on the Celerio X too.

The CNG variants of the hatchback get the same offers as well.

Maruti retails the Celerio between Rs 4.41 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh while the Celerio X is priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh.

The next-gen Celerio is due to be launched in early-2021 with a new design inside and out and an updated feature list.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 8,000/ Rs 13,000 (CNG) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Maruti is offering the CNG variants of the Wagon R with the most savings.

If you wish to buy the petrol-powered Wagon R, you can avail benefits of up to Rs 29,000.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.

The Wagon R gets the choice of 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, both with the option of a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Maruti Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 19,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Both the manual transmission and AMT variants of the Swift are offered with these savings.

The Swift Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay a premium of Rs 9,500 for this variant.

It is priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 9,500 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,500

Maruti is offering all variants of the Dzire with the aforementioned discounts.

For those looking to buy the pre-facelift model, Maruti is offering a consumer discount of Rs 25,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same. Buyers can save up to Rs 51,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire.

The Dzire Special Edition comes with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there is no consumer offer. Buyers need to pay Rs 3,500 more for this variant.

Maruti has priced the sedan from Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 41,000

Maruti retails the Vitara Brezza between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.

The segment-leading sub-compact SUV is offering savings of up to Rs 41,000 this December.

Maruti Ertiga

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 6,000

You can avail the above discount on both the petrol and CNG variants of the MPV.

The Ertiga is priced from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 10.13 lakh.

It offers the least savings of all Maruti models available with benefits in December 2020.

NEXA Offers

The more premium offerings from Maruti’s stable are sold through the Nexa chain. This includes the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross.

Maruti Baleno

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 31,000

The base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno is offered with the above benefits. While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the consumer offer drops to Rs 10,000 for all other variants, for a maximum savings of up to Rs 26,000.

Maruti has priced the hatchback between Rs 5.63 lakh and Rs 8.96 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 46,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on the base-spec Sigma variant of the Ignis.

The second-to-base Delta and top-spec Alpha get a consumer offer of Rs 20,000 while that for the second-to-top Zeta stands at Rs 10,000.

All variants come with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Its prices range from Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 11,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

The above offers are applicable on all variants of the Ciaz , except the top-spec Alpha MT variant which gets a consumer offer of Rs 20,000. Hence, it comes with total savings of up to Rs 51,000.

It is priced in the range of Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh.

The Ciaz is one of the more affordable, value-for-money options in the compact sedan segment.

Maruti XL6

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,000

Maruti is not offering the XL6 with any consumer discount. Still, the more premium version of the Ertiga gets more savings this December.

The 6-seater MPV is priced from Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh.

Maruti S-Cross

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 11,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on all variants of the S-Cross, except for the base-spec Sigma.

The Sigma variant gets a ‘Sigma 8+’ kit worth Rs 37,000, instead of a consumer offer while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, taking the total savings to Rs 68,000.

It is priced between Rs 8.39 lakh and Rs 11.39 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary from state to state. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena or NEXA dealership for more details.

all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Vitara Brezza on road price