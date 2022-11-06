Modified On Nov 07, 2022 12:10 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

For the price of a new Brezza, you can get used petrol, diesel and diesel automatic options of the older model

New vs Used? That’s a debatable topic due to the never-ending waiting periods and increasing prices of a new car. There are several examples where you can buy a nicely maintained 2-3 years old used car instead of going for a brand new model. That will save you time and money.

The Maruti Brezza is one of the most popular SUVs and it recently received a generation update. It’s a petrol-only SUV with a 1.5-litre engine, paired with five-speed manual and six-speed AT transmissions. The new model gets several feature upgrades over the previous version, including a sunroof, nine-inch touchscreen system, head-up display, wireless charging, and up to six airbags. It’s priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which takes its on-road prices up to Rs 16 lakh!

New Brezza On-road Prices LXI MT Rs 9.32 lakh VXI MT Rs 10.95 lakh ZXI MT Rs 12.93 lakh VXI AT Rs 13.08 lakh ZXI Plus MT Rs 14.57 lakh ZXI AT Rs 14.67 lakh ZXI Plus AT Rs 16.28 lakh

So, if you’re in the market for a new Brezza, you can look at some of the best used examples of the Vitara Brezza instead. For the price of VXI manual (on-road), you can get 1-5 years old models in top-spec variants and diesel-manual, diesel-automatic, and petrol guises.

BANGALORE

2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI AMT

Kilometres run - 28,011

Price - Rs 8.77 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-Amt-cars-Bangalore_e0d23ece-d945-4626-8bb9-4d210314934e.htm

A considerable low running for a diesel-automatic seems like a steal here. The Brezza used the tried-and-tested, 1.3-litre, DDiS diesel engine, which claimed over 24kmpl.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI Plus MT

Kilometres run - 39,224

Price - Rs 9.95 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zxi-Plus-cars-Bangalore_34eb5eaf-0a0f-48c5-aab8-be6bdb1f03ec.htm

This particular Vitara Brezza is the facelifted petrol top-of-the-line model. It gets a 103PS, 1.5-litre petrol engine, while the latest Brezza gets an updated version of the same engine with identical power figures.

2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI Plus Dual Tone MT

Kilometres run - 32,194

Price - Rs 9.32 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-Plus-Dual-Tone-cars-Bangalore_e517f7de-5187-49f7-82f2-e5e49f430c42.htm

This model is the top-spec ZDI Plus Dual-tone variant with a black roof. Being the top-end variant, it also gets a rear parking camera, touchscreen system, cruise control, and automatic headlamps.

CHENNAI

2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI MT

Kilometres run - 48,623

Price - Rs 8.80 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-cars-Chennai_09a06cd7-c90a-41ec-beda-d8721f0e9e84.htm

This version of the used Brezza has almost clocked 50,000 kilometres. Being the second-to-top variant and just four years old, it’s available for a good deal. It uses an 89PS, 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel engine, which was also available with several other Maruti models.

2019 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI AMT

Kilometres run - 21,300

Price - Rs 9.90 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-Amt-cars-Chennai_c7381448-0991-47ac-a40c-816fb892da77.htm

For just under Rs 10 lakh, you can check this three-year-old Brezza ZDI automatic. It’s run very less comparatively and is priced close to the on-road price of a brand new Brezza LXI variant. The subcompact SUV was also offered with a five-speed AMT option.

2021 Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI

Kilometres run - 4,800

Price - Rs 9.50 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Vxi-cars-Chennai_239b04bb-0659-4014-b3dd-61f757d80b44.htm

If you’re looking specifically for a petrol Vitara Brezza in Chennai, this is the best option. Run less than 5,000 kilometres in a year, it’s almost brand new. It’s available in the VXI variant but there’s an aftermarket infotainment present here.

DELHI NCR

2021 Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol ZXI MT

Kilometres run - 8,481 kms

Price - Rs 9.81 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/buy-used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zxi-cars-New-Delhi_0dbd2590-c51b-4356-aee2-85f20f2253d9.htm

This used example of the Vitara Brezza is just a year old and has run under 10,000 kilometres. So, technically, two free services of the car are also available to be redeemed.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel VDI MT

Kilometres run - 27,000

Price - Rs 8.95 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Vdi-cars-New-Delhi_1f028047-c90c-4234-8748-1e7d8a982fcb.htm

In under Rs nine lakh, you can get this Vitara Brezza Diesel VDI variant. It’s run just 27,000 kilometres and is currently the newest used diesel model in this list. Since it’s the VDI variant, you might want to look at some aftermarket accessories.

2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel ZDI Plus AMT

Kilometres run - 30,000

Price - Rs 7.95 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-Plus-Amt-cars-New-Delhi_af964c01-9a00-436d-afe2-a70786eff3b7.htm

For less than the ex-showroom price of a new Brezza, you can look at this four-year old Brezza diesel automatic. It’s the top-spec ZDI plus variant and loaded with all the bells and whistles.

KOLKATA

2019 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI Plus Dual Tone MT

Kilometres run - 19,000

Price - Rs 8.50 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-Plus-Dual-Tone-cars-Kolkata_2c6d7ee6-5374-40e2-bf2c-eeeaf3c65919.htm

Here’s an example of a sparingly used top-end Brezza diesel in Kolkata. It’s just under the 20,000-km mark, so you can get its third servicing done for free.

2017 Maruti Vitara Brezza VDI MT

Kilometres run - 42,000

Price - Rs 5.75 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Vdi-cars-Kolkata_14734ca9-7c8e-4ef1-a633-b8a1789d8ca2.htm

For literally half the price of the new Brezza’s VXI Manual, you can get this used example. It’s run over 40,000 kilometres and is five years old, but it’s available at an affordable price tag.

2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza LDI (O) MT

Kilometres Run - 14,570

Price - Rs 5.89 lakh

If you think the above option has run a lot of kilometres, you can look at this comparatively newer model. It’s just run over 14,000 kilometres and is available for under Rs six lakh. However, it’s the base-spec variant which carries the silver steel wheels and only two power windows.

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Ldi-Option-cars-Kolkata_0c99a3b7-927d-46b8-ae31-93a8455ffd1c.htm

MUMBAI

2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI AMT

Kilometres Run - 40,813

Price - Rs 8.23 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-Amt-cars-Pune_551d7e1d-d293-4df2-972c-be3771fb6453.htm

This example of the used Brezza diesel is available in the ZDI automatic variant, but is already with its second owner.

2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza VDI AMT

Kilometres Run - 19,310

Price - Rs 7.91 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Vdi-Amt-cars-Pune_31a81033-1bb7-490c-9c2e-7418120a9c19.htm

Another low-run example of the Brezza diesel automatic is available in Mumbai, for under Rs eight lakh. However, it’s available in the VDI variant, so you might want some aftermarket accessories.

2019 Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI AMT

Kilometres Run - 33,275

Price - Rs 9.99 lakh

https://www.cardekho.com/used-car-details/used-Maruti-Vitara-Brezza-Zdi-Amt-cars-Thane_626929ed-32cc-4a27-8f7c-cc876ce22e65.htm

This model is a three-year old diesel automatic Brezza, available in the second-from-top ZDI variant.

Read More on : Brezza on road price