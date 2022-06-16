Modified On Jun 16, 2022 06:48 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue

We see how well the Venue is positioned in the segment with its new variant-wise prices

The Hyundai Venue has been given its first facelift with a host of updates to keep it competitive in the hotly contested sub-4 metre SUV segment. It features some cosmetic tweaks and additional features but no significant change to the cabin. Mechanically, it gets the same engines as before but loses some of the powertrain choices. The changes come at a premium, of course, so let’s see how the prices of the 2022 Venue compare against the competition:

Petrol

Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Maruti Vitara Brezza Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Toyota Urban Cruiser Mahindra XUV300 E - Rs 7.53 lakh HTE - Rs 7.15 lakh XE - Rs 7.55 lakh Lxi - Rs 7.84 lakh XV - Rs 7.42 lakh RXT - Rs 7.45 lakh HTK - Rs 8.15 lakh XL Turbo - Rs 7.93 lakh RXT(O) - Rs 7.79 lakh/ RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh S - Rs 8.7 lakh XM - Rs 8.55 lakh XV Pre - Rs 8.15 lakh RXZ - Rs 8.34 lakh/ RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.35 lakh W4 - Rs 8.41 lakh HTK+ - Rs 9.05 lakh XM(S) - Rs 9.15 lakh/ XMA - Rs 9.2 lakh Vxi - Rs 8.93 lakh XV Turbo - Rs 8.78 lakh RXZ AMT - Rs 8.89 lakh/ RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 8.89 lakh Mid - Rs 9.03 lakh S(O) - Rs 9.5 lakh XZ - Rs 9.65 lakh/ XMA(S) - Rs 9.8 lakh Zxi - Rs 9.68 lakh XV Pre Turbo - Rs 9.33 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 9.44 lakh High - Rs 9.78 lakh S(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 10 lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh Zxi+ - Rs 9.98 lakh XV Turbo CVT - Rs 9.68 lakh RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh Premium - Rs 10 lakh W6 - Rs 10 lakh SX - Rs 10.7 lakh HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 10.79 lakh XZ+ - Rs 10.25 lakh Vxi AT - Rs 10.13 lakh XV Pre Turbo CVT - Rs 10.2 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh Mid AT - Rs 10.15 lakh W6 AMT - Rs 10.51 lakh S(O) Turbo DCT- Rs 10.97 lakh XZ+(HS) - Rs 11 lakh/ XZA+ - Rs 10.9 lakh Zxi AT - Rs 10.88 lakh High AT - Rs 11.03 lakh W8 - Rs 11.16 lakh HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 11.39 lakh XZ+(O) - Rs 11.25 lakh Zxi+ AT - Rs 11.33 lakh XZ+(P) - Rs 11.75 lakh/ XZA+(HS) - Rs 11.65 lakh Premium AT - Rs 11.73 lakh SX(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 11.92 lakh HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.09 lakh XZ+ Kaziranga - Rs 11.95 lakh/ XZA+(O) - Rs 11.9 lakh SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 12.57 lakh GTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.45 lakh XZA+(P) - Rs 12.4 lakh W8 Opt - Rs 12.38 lakh GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 13.09 lakh W8 Opt AMT - Rs 13.06 lakh

The new Venue’s base variant pricing is similar to that of the Nexon, cheaper than the outgoing Vitara Brezza while pricier than the Sonet. Meanwhile, Mahindra XUV300 entry price is higher by nearly a lakh, and the prices for the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite start around Rs 1.5 lakh lower than the rest. But the most expensive base variant is for the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Hyundai continues to offer the Venue with the same two petrol engines: 1.2-litre and 1-litre turbo. The former is mated to a 5-speed manual only, while the latter gets the choice of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

It now comes with a digitised instrument cluster, drive modes, recline-adjustable rear seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, and its 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system now works with Alexa and Google voice assistants.

The Kia Sonet has the same powertrain options as the Venue but continues to be a more premium offering. It is the most expensive car here with its top-end variant equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment display, 4.2-inch coloured display in the gauge cluster, ventilated front seats, and full LED headlamps.

Tata continues to overstimulate with its expansive variant list for the Nexon. However, the overall pricing is similar to that of the Venue. Its latest XZ+(P) variant is similarly well-equipped as the Korean models with ventilated front seats, built-in air purifier and premium upholstery. The Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed AMT. To simplify the price comparison, we have not listed the prices for the dual-tone or Dark edition variants that offer only cosmetic differences.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is about to be unveiled in its thoroughly updated version on June 30. This outgoing version still offers good value for money with its top variant priced similar to the mid-spec variant of the Venue. It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, and the transmission options are a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic.

Toyota’s entry is a cross-badged version of the Brezza and its base variant is well-equipped, hence the steep entry price.

The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are offered with the same 1-litre and 1-litre turbocharged petrol engines, both with a 5-speed manual. The naturally aspirated motor gets the choice of an AMT in the Kiger, while the turbocharged engine is offered with a CVT automatic on both cars. They both have a 4-star safety rating from GNCAP and offer a host of modern safety features. The Magnite is still the only model here to offer a 360-degree view camera.

Mahindra’s XUV300 seems a bit dated in comparison here but it’s no slouch. Its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with 6-speed manual and AMT choices. The equipment list includes connected car tech, a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and up to six airbags.

Diesel

Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 HTE - Rs 8.89 lakh HTK - Rs 9.69 lakh XM - Rs 9.85 lakh W4 - Rs 9.6 lakh S+ - Rs 10 lakh HTK+ - Rs 10.35 lakh XM(S) - Rs 10.35 lakh W6 - Rs 10.38 lakh HTX - Rs 11.19 lakh XMA(S) - Rs 11 lakh SX - Rs 11.43 lakh XZ+ - Rs 11.55 lakh W6 AMT - Rs 11.7 lakh HTX AT - Rs 11.99 lakh XZ+(HS) - Rs 12.3 lakh/ XZA+ - Rs 12.2 lakh SX(O) - Rs 12.32 lakh HTX+ - Rs 12.49 lakh XZ+(O) - Rs 12.55 lakh W8 - Rs 12.41 lakh GTX+ - Rs 12.85 lakh XZ+(P) - Rs 13.05 lakh/ XZA+(O) - Rs 13.2 lakh XZ+ Kaziranga - Rs 13.25 lakh W8 Opt - Rs 13.23 lakh GTX+ AT - Rs 13.69 lakh XZA+(P) - Rs 13.7 lakh W8 Opt AMT - Rs 13.92 lakh

Two years after the implementation of the BS6 emission norms, four brands are still offering a diesel powertrain option in the sub-4m SUV segment. All four models here use a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual.

The Hyundai Venue continues to miss out on the option of a diesel-automatic. Its revised variant list also offers the diesel engine from the mid-spec variant only, raising its entry price.

The Sonet is the most affordable diesel option here by a lakh. It remains the only model to offer the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the diesel engine.

Tata has priced the top-spec Nexon diesel higher than the equivalent Sonet option. But it also has the most affordable diesel-automatic variant in the segment.

Both the Nexon and XUV300 offer their diesel engines with the choice of a 6-speed AMT. The Mahindra diesel engine is the punchiest with 117PS and 300Nm on offer.

Takeaway

While the new Venue is pricier than before, it’s still on par with its main rivals like the Sonet and Nexon. However, it does lose out in some areas such as the lack of a diesel-automatic option, a more affordable petrol-automatic option, and of ventilated front seats.

