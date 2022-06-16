English | हिंदी

Facelifted Hyundai Venue vs Rivals: Price Talk

Modified On Jun 16, 2022 06:48 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue

  • 35551 Views
  • Write a comment

We see how well the Venue is positioned in the segment with its new variant-wise prices

The Hyundai Venue has been given its first facelift with a host of updates to keep it competitive in the hotly contested sub-4 metre SUV segment. It features some cosmetic tweaks and additional features but no significant change to the cabin. Mechanically, it gets the same engines as before but loses some of the powertrain choices. The changes come at a premium, of course, so let’s see how the prices of the 2022 Venue compare against the competition:

Petrol

Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet

Tata Nexon

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Mahindra XUV300

E - Rs 7.53 lakh

HTE - Rs 7.15 lakh

XE - Rs 7.55 lakh

Lxi - Rs 7.84 lakh

XV - Rs 7.42 lakh

RXT - Rs 7.45 lakh

    
 

HTK - Rs 8.15 lakh

    

XL Turbo - Rs 7.93 lakh

RXT(O) - Rs 7.79 lakh/ RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh

    

S - Rs 8.7 lakh

  

XM - Rs 8.55 lakh

  

XV Pre - Rs 8.15 lakh

RXZ - Rs 8.34 lakh/ RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.35 lakh

  

W4 - Rs 8.41 lakh
 

HTK+ - Rs 9.05 lakh

XM(S) - Rs 9.15 lakh/ XMA - Rs 9.2 lakh

Vxi - Rs 8.93 lakh

XV Turbo - Rs 8.78 lakh

RXZ AMT - Rs 8.89 lakh/ RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 8.89 lakh

Mid -  Rs 9.03 lakh

  

S(O) - Rs 9.5 lakh

  

XZ - Rs 9.65 lakh/ XMA(S) - Rs 9.8 lakh

Zxi - Rs 9.68 lakh

XV Pre Turbo - Rs 9.33 lakh

RXZ Turbo -  Rs 9.44 lakh

High - Rs 9.78 lakh

  

S(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 10 lakh

HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh

  

Zxi+ -  Rs 9.98 lakh

XV Turbo CVT - Rs 9.68 lakh

RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh

Premium - Rs 10 lakh

W6 - Rs 10 lakh

SX -  Rs 10.7 lakh

HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 10.79 lakh

XZ+ - Rs 10.25 lakh

Vxi AT - Rs 10.13 lakh

XV Pre Turbo CVT - Rs 10.2 lakh

RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh

Mid AT - Rs 10.15 lakh

W6 AMT - Rs 10.51 lakh

S(O) Turbo DCT- Rs 10.97 lakh

  

XZ+(HS) - Rs 11 lakh/ XZA+ -  Rs 10.9 lakh

Zxi AT - Rs 10.88 lakh

    

High AT - Rs 11.03 lakh

W8 - Rs 11.16 lakh
 

HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 11.39 lakh

XZ+(O) - Rs 11.25 lakh

Zxi+ AT - Rs 11.33 lakh

        
   

XZ+(P) -  Rs 11.75 lakh/ XZA+(HS) - Rs 11.65 lakh

      

Premium AT - Rs 11.73 lakh

  

SX(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 11.92 lakh

HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.09 lakh

XZ+ Kaziranga - Rs 11.95 lakh/ XZA+(O) - Rs 11.9 lakh

          

SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 12.57 lakh

GTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.45 lakh

XZA+(P) - Rs 12.4 lakh

        

W8 Opt - Rs 12.38 lakh
 

GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 13.09 lakh

          

W8 Opt AMT - Rs 13.06 lakh

  • The new Venue’s base variant pricing is similar to that of the Nexon, cheaper than the outgoing Vitara Brezza while pricier than the Sonet. Meanwhile, Mahindra XUV300 entry price is higher by nearly a lakh, and the prices for the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite start around Rs 1.5 lakh lower than the rest. But the most expensive base variant is for the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

  • Hyundai continues to offer the Venue with the same two petrol engines: 1.2-litre and 1-litre turbo. The former is mated to a 5-speed manual only, while the latter gets the choice of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. 

  • It now comes with a digitised instrument cluster, drive modes, recline-adjustable rear seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, and its 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system now works with Alexa and Google voice assistants.

  • The Kia Sonet has the same powertrain options as the Venue but continues to be a more premium offering. It is the most expensive car here with its top-end variant equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment display, 4.2-inch coloured display in the gauge cluster, ventilated front seats, and full LED headlamps.

  • Tata continues to overstimulate with its expansive variant list for the Nexon. However, the overall pricing is similar to that of the Venue. Its latest XZ+(P) variant is similarly well-equipped as the Korean models with ventilated front seats, built-in air purifier and premium upholstery. The Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed AMT. To simplify the price comparison, we have not listed the prices for the dual-tone or Dark edition variants that offer only cosmetic differences.

tata nexon

  • The Maruti Vitara Brezza is about to be unveiled in its thoroughly updated version on June 30. This outgoing version still offers good value for money with its top variant priced similar to the mid-spec variant of the Venue. It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, and the transmission options are a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic.

  • Toyota’s entry is a cross-badged version of the Brezza and its base variant is well-equipped, hence the steep entry price.

  • The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are offered with the same 1-litre and 1-litre turbocharged petrol engines, both with a 5-speed manual. The naturally aspirated motor gets the choice of an AMT in the Kiger, while the turbocharged engine is offered with a CVT automatic on both cars. They both have a 4-star safety rating from GNCAP and offer a host of modern safety features. The Magnite is still the only model here to offer a 360-degree view camera.

Renault Kiger CVT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

  • Mahindra’s XUV300 seems a bit dated in comparison here but it’s no slouch. Its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with 6-speed manual and AMT choices. The equipment list includes connected car tech, a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and up to six airbags.

Diesel

Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet

Tata Nexon

Mahindra XUV300
 

HTE - Rs 8.89 lakh

    
 

HTK - Rs 9.69 lakh

XM - Rs 9.85 lakh

W4 - Rs 9.6 lakh

S+ - Rs 10 lakh

HTK+ - Rs 10.35 lakh

XM(S) - Rs 10.35 lakh

W6 - Rs 10.38 lakh
 

HTX - Rs 11.19 lakh

XMA(S) - Rs 11 lakh

  

SX - Rs 11.43 lakh

  

XZ+ - Rs 11.55 lakh

W6 AMT - Rs 11.7 lakh
 

HTX AT - Rs 11.99 lakh

XZ+(HS) - Rs 12.3 lakh/ XZA+ -  Rs 12.2 lakh

  

SX(O) - Rs 12.32 lakh

HTX+ - Rs 12.49 lakh

XZ+(O) - Rs 12.55 lakh

W8 - Rs 12.41 lakh
 

GTX+ - Rs 12.85 lakh

XZ+(P) - Rs 13.05 lakh/ XZA+(O) - Rs 13.2 lakh

  
   

XZ+ Kaziranga - Rs 13.25 lakh

W8 Opt - Rs 13.23 lakh
 

GTX+ AT - Rs 13.69 lakh

XZA+(P) - Rs 13.7 lakh

W8 Opt AMT - Rs 13.92 lakh

hyundai venue 2022

  • Two years after the implementation of the BS6 emission norms, four brands are still offering a diesel powertrain option in the sub-4m SUV segment. All four models here use a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual.

  • The Hyundai Venue continues to miss out on the option of a diesel-automatic. Its revised variant list also offers the diesel engine from the mid-spec variant only, raising its entry price. 

kia sonet

  • The Sonet is the most affordable diesel option here by a lakh. It remains the only model to offer the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the diesel engine.

  • Tata has priced the top-spec Nexon diesel higher than the equivalent Sonet option. But it also has the most affordable diesel-automatic variant in the segment. 

  • Both the Nexon and XUV300 offer their diesel engines with the choice of a 6-speed AMT. The Mahindra diesel engine is the punchiest with 117PS and 300Nm on offer.

Takeaway

While the new Venue is pricier than before, it’s still on par with its main rivals like the Sonet and Nexon. However, it does lose out in some areas such as the lack of a diesel-automatic option, a more affordable petrol-automatic option, and of ventilated front seats.

Read More on : Venue on road price

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue

Read Full News
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Tata Nexon
  • Maruti Vitara Brezza
  • Renault Kiger
  • Kia Sonet
  • Nissan Magnite
  • Hyundai Venue
Big Saving !!
Save upto 35% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
View Used Hyundai Venue In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Hyundai Venue vs Rivals: Price Talk
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience