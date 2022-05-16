English | हिंदी

Save Up To Rs 55,000 On Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, And Other Sub-compact SUVs This May

Published On May 16, 2022 05:12 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Five out of the eight SUVs in this segment, along with Honda’s sub-4m cross-hatch, are carrying discounts this month

  • Maximum discounts of up to Rs 55,000 available on the Renault Kiger.

  • Mahindra is offering benefits of over Rs 46,000 for the XUV300.

  • The Tata Nexon’s diesel variants get offers of up to Rs 20,000.

  • All offers are valid till the end of month.

The sub-4m segment continues to remain popular among buyers, given that it consists of some of the most affordable SUVs in the country. In May, at least five models in this space are likely to be a bit lighter on your bank balance as they come with multiple discounts.

Let’s check out the brand and model-wise offers:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 18,000

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • While Tata is not offering the petrol variants of the Nexon with any discounts, the diesel-powered trims come with benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

  • The sub-4m SUV’s diesel variants are priced between Rs 9.85 lakh and Rs 13.90 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 26,000

  • Honda is offering these benefits only on the petrol-powered WR-V.

  • It is priced from Rs 8.88 lakh to Rs 12.08 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 7,581

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 46,581

  • These discounts are available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim of the XUV300.

  • The sub-compact SUV costs between Rs 8.41 lakh to 14.07 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offer

Amount

Exchange or Loyalty Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • Toyota is offering its sub-4m SUV, the Urban Cruiser, with savings of up to Rs 20,000.

  • It retails the SUV from Rs 9.03 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offer

Amount

Corporate Discount or Rural Offer

Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 55,000

  • Renault is not offering the Kiger with any cash discount or exchange bonus, but it does get a corporate discount.

  • The sub-4m SUV can be availed with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 55,000, the highest for a Renault car.

  • It is also carrying a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

  • Renault retails the Kiger between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh.

Note: The offers mentioned above are likely to change depending upon your location and the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the respective brand and dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

