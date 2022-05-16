Published On May 16, 2022 05:12 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Five out of the eight SUVs in this segment, along with Honda’s sub-4m cross-hatch, are carrying discounts this month

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 55,000 available on the Renault Kiger.

Mahindra is offering benefits of over Rs 46,000 for the XUV300.

The Tata Nexon’s diesel variants get offers of up to Rs 20,000.

All offers are valid till the end of month.

The sub-4m segment continues to remain popular among buyers, given that it consists of some of the most affordable SUVs in the country. In May, at least five models in this space are likely to be a bit lighter on your bank balance as they come with multiple discounts.

Let’s check out the brand and model-wise offers:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 18,000

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza come with these offers.

It is priced from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

While Tata is not offering the petrol variants of the Nexon with any discounts, the diesel-powered trims come with benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

The sub-4m SUV’s diesel variants are priced between Rs 9.85 lakh and Rs 13.90 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 26,000

Honda is offering these benefits only on the petrol-powered WR-V.

It is priced from Rs 8.88 lakh to Rs 12.08 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 7,581 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 46,581

These discounts are available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim of the XUV300.

The sub-compact SUV costs between Rs 8.41 lakh to 14.07 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offer Amount Exchange or Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Toyota is offering its sub-4m SUV, the Urban Cruiser, with savings of up to Rs 20,000.

It retails the SUV from Rs 9.03 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer Amount Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 55,000

Renault is not offering the Kiger with any cash discount or exchange bonus, but it does get a corporate discount.

The sub-4m SUV can be availed with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 55,000, the highest for a Renault car.

It is also carrying a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault retails the Kiger between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh.

Note: The offers mentioned above are likely to change depending upon your location and the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the respective brand and dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

