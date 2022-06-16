Discounts Of Up To Rs 55,000 Available On Sub-4m SUVs This June

Published On Jun 16, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V, and Toyota Urban Cruiser also get loyalty bonus apart from their usual lot of offers

  • Maximum discount of up to Rs 55,000 being offered on the Renault Kiger.

  • The Mahindra XUV300 gets savings of over Rs 45,000.

  • The Tata Nexon is available with benefits of up to Rs 5,000.

  • All offers are valid till the end of June 2022.

If you are in the market today for an SUV, chances are that you are mostly eyeing one from the sub-compact space. While not all of the models included in the segment get discounts, there are some which are carrying huge benefits for June 2022.

Here’s a look at the model-wise savings valid till the end of the month:

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 2,500

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 17,500

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

Offer

Amount

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 5,000

  • Tata is offering the above-mentioned discounts only on the diesel-powered Nexon.

  • For those looking to buy the Nexon petrol, it is available with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

  • The Tata SUV is priced between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 13.90 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offer

Amount

Corporate Discount or Rural Offer

Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 55,000

  • Renault is not offering the Kiger with any cash discount or exchange bonus, but it does get a corporate discount.

  • The sub-4m SUV can be availed with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 55,000.

  • It is also carrying a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

  • Renault retails the Kiger between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 10.57 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 13,931

Exchange Bonus

Rs 18,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,931

  • These offers are applicable to the Mahindra XUV300’s diesel-powered top-spec W8 (O) trim.

  • Mahindra retails the sub-4m SUV from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Loyalty Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 27,000

  • All variants of the Honda WR-V get these savings.

  • It is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12.2 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offer

Amount

Loyalty or Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • Toyota has priced the Urban Cruiser from Rs 9.03 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom

