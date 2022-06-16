Published On Jun 16, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V, and Toyota Urban Cruiser also get loyalty bonus apart from their usual lot of offers

Maximum discount of up to Rs 55,000 being offered on the Renault Kiger.

The Mahindra XUV300 gets savings of over Rs 45,000.

The Tata Nexon is available with benefits of up to Rs 5,000.

All offers are valid till the end of June 2022.

If you are in the market today for an SUV, chances are that you are mostly eyeing one from the sub-compact space. While not all of the models included in the segment get discounts, there are some which are carrying huge benefits for June 2022.

Here’s a look at the model-wise savings valid till the end of the month:

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,500

These discounts are applicable to all variants of the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Maruti has priced the sub-4m SUV from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.

The SUV will be replaced with its new-gen model on June 30.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 5,000

Tata is offering the above-mentioned discounts only on the diesel-powered Nexon.

For those looking to buy the Nexon petrol, it is available with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Tata SUV is priced between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 13.90 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer Amount Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 55,000

Renault is not offering the Kiger with any cash discount or exchange bonus, but it does get a corporate discount.

The sub-4m SUV can be availed with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 55,000.

It is also carrying a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault retails the Kiger between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 10.57 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 13,931 Exchange Bonus Rs 18,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,931

These offers are applicable to the Mahindra XUV300’s diesel-powered top-spec W8 (O) trim.

Mahindra retails the sub-4m SUV from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Loyalty Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,000

All variants of the Honda WR-V get these savings.

It is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12.2 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offer Amount Loyalty or Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Toyota has priced the Urban Cruiser from Rs 9.03 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom

