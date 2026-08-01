5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2026 Toyota Hilux

One of Toyota’s most iconic names, the Hilux has been refreshed with an all-new generation in India, and with that, it brings a host of improvements like a sharper styling package, some new features and a more practical interior while retaining the butch and rugged underpinnings. But should you rush to get one? Let’s find out in this article, as we discuss the things we learnt after spending some time with it:

Charm & Style

A big reason why the Hilux has become so popular is its sheer menacing looks, which make it dwarf most other cars on Indian roads, and the ninth-generation takes this further. You have a completely new fascia that looks sharper with slim LED headlamps, chunkier elements and an upright body-coloured grille that keep its imposing road presence intact. It truly has the charm and style in ‘loads’.

When we took it out for a spin in the city of Jaipur, we did get a lot of head-turns throughout our drive experience.

Even More Practical

Being a pickup truck, practicality is a key consideration, and we are happy to report that the cabin of the new Hilux does feel significantly more spacious, with the front seats now kinder to taller occupants. Our editor, Tushar, who is 6’5” tall, still felt marginally more comfortable than before. However, the philosophy of function over form remains, and the focus stays on actual usability rather than vanity.

And then, you cannot forget the loading bay as well, which is massive enough for all sorts of applications, be it business or leisure.

High On Lux(ury)? Not Really

The Hilux’s feature list has seen a few additions like a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger, all of which are much appreciated.

However, unfortunately, Toyota has removed some equipment like dual-zone climate control (replaced with manual AC), leatherette seat upholstery and even an auto-dimming IRVM. It also misses out on some key features that you’d expect for this price like rear AC vents, a sunroof, powered seats and even something as basic as a rear defogger.

A Blank Canvas

When you buy into a massive global brand, especially one loved by enthusiasts like the Hilux, what you undeniably gain is the vast aftermarket support. Be it the wheels, tyres, bull bars, steel bumpers, suspension kits, bed covers or auxiliary lights, there are almost an unlimited number of aftermarket additions available globally, to truly make your pickup truck one-of-a-kind.

You can even live in your very own Hilux, with a custom-made caravan setup in the bed.

Not Meant For All

This pickup truck is a lot. It is tough, rugged, a modifier's dream and the businessman’s pal, but it sadly isn’t an all-rounder. If you were thinking of getting it as an occasional family hauler, keep in mind that certain limitations exist. For example, the second row is spartan, and the ride quality is too stiff (unless you are carrying a full load). It’s also a huge vehicle to lug around town. Purpose-built, it is. All-purpose, it clearly isn’t.

This is what we learnt in our time with the new Hilux. We’d love to know your thoughts on the updates in the latest iteration, and you can go ahead and drop them in the comments section below!