Bestselling Sedans In June 2026: Dzire Continues To Outsell All Other Sedans COMBINED!

After a steady and strong May for the automobile industry, sales figures for June 2026 are out. While these showcase a slight cooling down of numbers, as is the norm for this part of the year, one segment that continues to find favour among its smaller but equally loyal customer base is sedans.

In the past few months, we have seen updates for multiple models like the Hyundai Verna and Honda City; however, we can also see that these have done little to immediately move them up the sales ladder. But before our key takeaways, here is a look at the sales figures in detail:

Model June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 MoM Growth/Decline (%) YoY Growth/Decline (%) Maruti Dzire 17,899 24,546 15,484 (-27) 16 Hyundai Aura 5,977 5,077 5,413 18 10 Honda Amaze 2,937 2,660 2,274 10 29 Volkswagen Virtus 1,195 1,238 1,778 (-3) (-33) Skoda Slavia 1,083 861 896 26 21 Honda City 745 1,227 709 (-39) 5 Tata Tigor (ICE + EV) 602 531 788 13 2 Hyundai Verna 554 723 813 (-23) 2 Toyota Camry 191 198 180 (-4) 1 Total 31,183 37,055 28,335 (-16) 10

Key Takeaways

As usual, the Maruti Dzire continues to lead the sedan segment, outselling all other options combined. Its continued popularity with both private and fleet buyers keeps it a popular choice and it has grown 16 percent year-on-year (YoY), despite a 27 percent fall in June compared to May 2026.

Hyundai India has two sedans on offer, the Aura and Verna, which sold 5,977 and 554 units, respectively. Notably, Hyundai gave the Verna a minor facelift earlier this year, but that does not seem to have translated into much of a sales boost, with a 23 percent month-on-month (MoM) decline.

The Amaze continues to remain a strong contender in the subcompact sedan space and is one of Honda’s most important models in India. It also saw a significant 29 percent YoY growth in sales and a steady 10 percent MoM increase.

The City, on the other hand, fell below the four-digit mark and settled at around 700 units, marking a decrease of 39 percent compared to last month. This is despite its facelift that launched recently.

Volkswagen’s Virtus saw a marginal 3 percent drop in MoM sales figures but remained the bestselling compact sedan. In contrast, the Skoda Slavia, which is based on the same platform, saw a commendable 26 percent MoM increase, breaching the 1,000-unit milestone this month. Both sedans are also headed for comprehensive updates later this year.

Tata Motors’ sole sedan offering, the Tigor, gained 13 percent MoM and remained almost flat YoY in terms of sales, putting it in a distant fourth place in the subcompact sedan space. However, the brand is gearing up to launch a facelift for it soon, with design patents already filed that could give it the necessary sales push.

The Toyota Camry remained the most consistent here, with a modest 191 units sold. Its change in terms of YoY and MoM numbers remained marginal at (-4 percent) and 1 percent respectively, showcasing its niche, yet loyal fan following.

What factors do you think led to the changes in sales this month? Let us know in the comments below!