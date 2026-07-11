All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Bestselling Sedans In June 2026: Dzire Continues To Outsell All Other Sedans COMBINED!

    The Maruti Dzire lost sales month-on-month, but despite that retained the lion’s share of the sedan body style

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 11, 2026 10:02 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 11, 2026 10:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 11, 2026 10:02 IST
    1.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    Bestselling Sedans In June 2026

    After a steady and strong May for the automobile industry, sales figures for June 2026 are out. While these showcase a slight cooling down of numbers, as is the norm for this part of the year, one segment that continues to find favour among its smaller but equally loyal customer base is sedans. 

    In the past few months, we have seen updates for multiple models like the Hyundai Verna and Honda City; however, we can also see that these have done little to immediately move them up the sales ladder. But before our key takeaways, here is a look at the sales figures in detail:

    Model

    June 2026

    May 2026

    June 2025

    MoM Growth/Decline (%)

    YoY Growth/Decline (%)

    Maruti Dzire

    17,899

    24,546

    15,484

    (-27)

    16

    Hyundai Aura

    5,977

    5,077

    5,413

    18

    10

    Honda Amaze

    2,937

    2,660

    2,274

    10

    29

    Volkswagen Virtus

    1,195

    1,238

    1,778

    (-3)

    (-33)

    Skoda Slavia

    1,083

    861

    896

    26

    21

    Honda City

    745

    1,227

    709

    (-39)

    5

    Tata Tigor (ICE + EV)

    602

    531

    788

    13

    2

    Hyundai Verna

    554

    723

    813

    (-23)

    2

    Toyota Camry

    191

    198

    180

    (-4)

    1

    Total

    31,183

    37,055

    28,335

    (-16)

    10

    Key Takeaways

    • As usual, the Maruti Dzire continues to lead the sedan segment, outselling all other options combined. Its continued popularity with both private and fleet buyers keeps it a popular choice and it has grown 16 percent year-on-year (YoY), despite a 27 percent fall in June compared to May 2026.

    Maruti Dzire

    • Hyundai India has two sedans on offer, the Aura and Verna, which sold 5,977 and 554 units, respectively. Notably, Hyundai gave the Verna a minor facelift earlier this year, but that does not seem to have translated into much of a sales boost, with a 23 percent month-on-month (MoM) decline.

    • The Amaze continues to remain a strong contender in the subcompact sedan space and is one of Honda’s most important models in India. It also saw a significant 29 percent YoY growth in sales and a steady 10 percent MoM increase.

    Honda Amaze

    • The City, on the other hand, fell below the four-digit mark and settled at around 700 units, marking a decrease of 39 percent compared to last month. This is despite its facelift that launched recently.

    • Volkswagen’s Virtus saw a marginal 3 percent drop in MoM sales figures but remained the bestselling compact sedan. In contrast, the Skoda Slavia, which is based on the same platform, saw a commendable 26 percent MoM increase, breaching the 1,000-unit milestone this month. Both sedans are also headed for comprehensive updates later this year.

    Volkswagen Virtus

    • Tata Motors’ sole sedan offering, the Tigor, gained 13 percent MoM and remained almost flat YoY in terms of sales, putting it in a distant fourth place in the subcompact sedan space. However, the brand is gearing up to launch a facelift for it soon, with design patents already filed that could give it the necessary sales push.

    • The Toyota Camry remained the most consistent here, with a modest 191 units sold. Its change in terms of YoY and MoM numbers remained marginal at (-4 percent) and 1 percent respectively, showcasing its niche, yet loyal fan following. 

    What factors do you think led to the changes in sales this month? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Bestselling Sedans In June 2026: Dzire Continues To Outsell All Other Sedans COMBINED!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience