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    Top 5 Sedans That The Indians Absolutely Love!

    The Dzire remains the king of charts, followed by the Aura and Amaze on the podium.

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 22, 2026 13:06 IST
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    Published OnJul 22, 2026 10:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 22, 2026 13:06 IST
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    Five Most Selling Sedans

    With the growing popularity of SUVs, there are still some sedans that Indians love, which do sell in very good numbers. Today, we are looking at the top five sedans that sold in the year 2025-26. Let’s start with the most popular:

    #1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Units Sold: 2,60,075

    With a lion’s share in the sedan market, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains the ultimate sales champion in this market, outperforming even higher-segment sedans as well. With a spacious and practical cabin, a reliable engine, and the most fuel-efficient car, the Dzire is the perfect choice for someone looking for their first car to be a safe purchase. It starts at Rs 6.26 lakhs and goes up to Rs 9.36 lakhs (both ex-showroom). 

    Maruti Dzire

    The Maruti Dzire, with this new generation that was launched in 2024, received a 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque, and which returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.71 kmpl (AT). It also gets a sharp-looking design, with the addition of automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs, an electric sunroof, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It also scored a 5-star BNCAP rating.

    #2 Hyundai Aura

    Units Sold: 74,258

    The Hyundai Aura, which got its last update back in early 2023, still sells in good numbers after the king of sales, the Dzire. The Aura is also popular amongst fleet buyers as well due to fuel efficiency and decent space in the cabin. The Aura starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Aura

    The Hyundai Aura has features such as an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-information driver’s display, accessory wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and automatic headlamps. In safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear parking camera. 

    #3 Honda Amaze

    Units Sold: 37,342

    The Honda Amaze also sold pretty good numbers as well in the year 2025-26. With a smooth and refined petrol engine and segment-first features, it is a practical sedan as well for this list. The Amaze starts at Rs 7.51 lakh and goes up to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Honda Amaze

    The Amaze gets features such as an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and automatic LED headlamps. For safety, it has segment-first camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 6 airbags, keyless entry, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a lane-watch camera. It has also scored 5-star BNCAP ratings just like the Dzire. 

    #4 Volkswagen Virtus

    Units Sold: 23,685

    The Volkswagen Virtus, which became popular in this segment, is loved by enthusiasts for its powerful engines and good ride and handling as well. The Virtus also sold in decent numbers in the year 2025-26, with over 23,000 units sold. It starts at Rs 10.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). While it sold in good numbers compared to last year, it saw a decline in sales in June 2026 compared to June 2025. 

    Volkswagen Virtus

    The Virtus has a very sporty look and is also very well equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, electric sunroof,  automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, 6 airbags, rear parking camera, and ABS with EBD. The Virtus is due for a facelift this year, which updates it to current-day standards.

    #5 Skoda Slavia

    Units Sold: 15,171

    After the Volkswagen Virtus, it's the platform sibling, the Skoda Slavia, on this list, which sold over 15,000 units through the 2025-26 year. This sedan has been popular among buyers who prefer to be chauffeur-driven and have a comfortable rear seat experience. Skoda has also recently given two new shades for the top-end Monte Carlo trim. It starts at Rs 10 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Skoda Slavia

    The Slavia packs in features such as automatic LED headlights with LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, 6 airbags, rear-view parking camera, brake disc wiping and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Slavia was spied testing, which is due for a facelift that will make this sedan up to date. 

     

    With the sedans being dominated by the SUVs, these cars aim to give tough competition to them by offering comfortable seats, a feature-loaded cabin, and powerful and fuel-efficient engines in the segment. Overall, the sedans sold over 4 lakh units combined, which suggests we still want more sedans as well. Which one would you choose? Do let us know!

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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