Top Monsoon Car Care And Driving Tips You Need To Know

Monsoon has arrived, and with that come new seasonal challenges. Wet roads, less visibility, and invisible potholes. Many of us drive to work regularly and need to maintain our safety for ourselves when the driving conditions turn tricky. So what can you do to maintain your car better and be a better driver while the heavens pour for the next few months? We have made a list and explained it in detail.

Wash & Wipe Your Car

The rain “washes” your car. So why wash it again? It is important. Stagnant water is not good for your car, and so isn’t the mud that has built up underneath your car. Getting your car washed, even under the chassis, is important so no water is held by the muck over time. This can accelerate the risk of rust on your car. Getting your car properly washed and dried on a regular basis gives it the best protection against rust.

Pro tip: Go for a short drive after the wash to shake out the stagnant water in the underbody of your car.

Check Your Tyres & Wipers

Moreover, give your car for a general service or checkup. Get everything checked so your car is in tip-top condition. You really don’t want to be stranded somewhere in the middle of the rain. Or worse still, face aquaplaining on the water and causing a crash due to bad tyre health. However, if service is not possible, check the tyres. The wear indicator helps indicate the best time to get them changed. Also, the age of the tyres matters a lot as well. Do not run with tyres that are more than 5-6 years old. Rubber has a limited life before it gets hard and cannot give you the grip anymore.

It is also good practice to change your wipers once every two years if you live where it rains a lot. Afterall, wipers are made of rubber and rubber does harden and stop working over time. So if your wipers are very old, this is a good time to change them for a set of new ones.

Check Your Lights

This is a major safety check for yourself and the road users you share the roads with. Do check if all your lamps work properly before you start your day. This will increase visibility for you and the people around you since visibility is among the top safety concerns in the rainy season.

Don’t Use Hazard lights If You Aren’t A Hazard: Do not turn on the hazard lights/blinkers when you’re driving in the rain. Instead, turn on your headlamps. This is the correct way of its usage. This will also differentiate people who are actually in trouble and are stopped on the side of the road with hazard lights on.

Remove The Car Cover

People who don’t use the car regularly need to hear this. The cars used on an occasional basis are usually under covers. These car covers are also designed to protect against different weather conditions, which is good. However, they also trap moisture underneath as well.

This, in turn, accelerates the process of rusting on the car. So it is advised to occasionally remove the car cover and put it back on, ot rather remove it altogether if the car is parked under a roof.

Windscreen Coating

There are different coatings and sprays available for windscreens. These, to an extent, help the rainwater to roll off easily and not stick to the windshield, which can be dangerous if you are driving at night. Some of these products also help reduce glare and the spreading of light on the windshield. So it is better to get this done at your local car detailer shop for a safer driving experience. These anyway last for a few months only, and they do the job well for the monsoon season.

Anti-Rust Coating

Most cars nowadays come with an anti-rust coating as standard when they are manufactured. And so, this is not a necessity for newer cars. However, older cars may need rust coating as preventative maintenance if you live in a coastal region where vehicles are prone to rusting faster.

Be Well-Kitted

Make sure your car has the necessary kits. Tyre inflator, first-aid kit, flashlight and warning triangle. Keep basic things like umbrellas and coats ready as well. Some snacks in the car can be useful if you get stuck in traffic for long hours.

Driving Tips:

If your city has been flooded with low water levels, make sure you keep high rpm and low speed. If you drive an automatic car, move the gearstick to the right or left depending on the manufacturer and make sure you are in D1, or first gear.