Kia Syros EV Top-Model X-Line: Variant Explained

Kia launched the much-awaited Syros EV in the Indian market a few days ago. With all the bells and whistles, the Kia Syros EV is a value-for-money buy in the compact electric SUV segment.

It is offered in 5 variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and X-Line. In this story, we are explaining the top-spec X-Line variant of the Kia Syros EV. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer with Rs 50,000 more than the HTX Plus ER variant.

Price

The top-spec X-Line variant of the Kia Syros EV is offered with just the 51.4 kWh extended-range battery pack option. Here are the price details:

Model Syros EV X-Line ER Price Rs 20 Lakh

Here are the full pricing details of the Syros EV for your reference.

Exterior

As the Syros EV is based on the ICE Syros, it carries the same design language and proportions. The X-Line trim is offered in two colour options: the Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl shades.

Front

Upfront, we get the familiar unconventional, funky yet serious-looking fascia with a pulled-up bumper styling. The vertically placed headlamps with integrated DRLs are placed on either end of the face.

The bumper is garnished with body-coloured design elements inside which the horizontally placed fog lamps can be seen, neatly integrated. The lower air dam is large, as we saw on the ICE version, but now the air dam just above the registration plate has been made sleek.

Side

From the side, the boxy profile of the Syros is retained. From the HTK variant onwards, the Syros EV gets flush door handles.

The thick wheel claddings merge with the headlamp and tail lamp units, giving a sporty look to the SUV. Roof rails, shark fin antenna and blacked-out ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated turn indicators are the other highlights.

Rear

At the back, the Syros EV features a flat tailgate, with a low-set tail lamp setup and the secondary ones positioned at the outer edges of the rear windshield.

A small integrated spoiler is also provided on top. Similar to the front, the rear bumper houses a body coloured design element that adds to the sporty nature of the SUV.

Interior

Step inside and the Kia Syros EV X-Line welcomes you with a premium interior. The layered dashboard design, the large triple screen setup - a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 5-inch climate control screen, a 12.3-inch fully digital infotainment screen, and the three-spoke steering wheel, similar to the one that we saw on the Seltos - all add to the premiumness of the cabin.

The X-Line trim features a black and green colour theme, with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and leatherette-wrapped door trims, seats and armrest, which we felt was more premium compared to the black and off-white theme of the HTX Plus ER. This ‘Onyx Black and Hunter Green’ interior theme is exclusive to the X-Line trim of the Syros EV, making it a truly premium interior theme among the other variants of the Syros EV.

Another notable add-on is that the centre console now gets storage areas and cup holders, and a wireless charging space, while in the ICE Syros, this area is occupied by the gear lever. The X-Line trim of the Syros EV is the only variant in the lineup to get a 64-colour ambient lighting setup and a footwell lamp feature. The rear seats of the Syros EV carry a 60:40 split feature. Beyond, it gets side window curtains and rear centre armrests.

Features & Safety

The Syros is already a feature-rich car, and the same applies to the Syros EV. The X-Line trim is offered with front and rear seat ventilation, a 4-way powered driver seat, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, connected car-tech, Type-C USB charging ports, ambient lighting features, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, and automatic pop-out door handles. The HTX Plus ER variant misses features like the vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature, puddle lamps and a digital key feature that’s available with the X-Line trim.

Even on the safety front, the Syros EV X-Line is well equipped with 6 airbags, a built-in front and rear dashcam, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front, rear and side parking sensors. Most importantly, over the HTX Plus ER trim, the Kia Syros X-Line gets Level-2 ADAS with 16 features.

ADAS Just For The Electric While the Syros ICE was launched with ADAS, it is now removed with the model-year refresh and is now only offered with the Syros EV.

Drivetrain Options

The Syros EV X-Line is offered only with a single drivetrain option, a 51.4 kWh extended range battery pack. Here are its specifications:

Battery 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) No of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 526 kms Power 171 PS Torque 255 Nm

The Syros EV gets a 100 kW DC fast-charger, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 39 minutes. If you are confused between the powertrain options for the Kia Syros EV, here is the variant-wise drivetrain breakdown for the Kia Syros EV.

Rivals

The Kia Syros EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

With front and rear ventilated seats, a triple-screen layout, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, connected car tech features and a premium interior layout, a panoramic sunroof, and leatherette interior, the X-Line trim could be your choice if you are looking for a fully-loaded electric SUV. With the premium of Rs 50,000 more compared to the HTX Plus ER trim, you get essential features like a Level-2 ADAS suite, side parking sensors, ambient lighting, and a footwell lamp, making the X-Line more premium over the already well-equipped HTX Plus ER Trim.