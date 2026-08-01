2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch Confirmed

Skoda’s Slavia has turned out to be one of the carmaker’s more successful launches in recent years, and to keep the momentum going, the brand will now launch an updated version of the sedan on August 18. With the updates likely based on the facelifted Kushaq, it could see design changes, some added equipment and a new automatic transmission as well. Here are all the details we know so far, and what to expect from the update:

Exterior

On similar lines as the Kushaq, the Slavia could receive a sleeker design language compared to the current version. From the spyshots seen so far, we can see that it will get a new bumper with sharper cuts and creases, while the ‘butterfly grille’ could get an illuminated lighting strip. You can also expect reworked detailing for the LED headlamps.

In profile, the sedan is likely to retain the hunkered-down stance of the current car, although the 16-inch alloy wheels could get a new design. The prominent shoulder line and chrome garnish on door handles continue as is.

The rear-end styling is expected to feature a reworked bumper, a new connected LED taillamp setup and an illuminated ‘Skoda’ logo as part of this update.

The carmaker may also take this opportunity to revise the Slavia’s colour palette with new shades too.

Interior

Previous spyshots reveal that changes inside could be relatively minor too. It will continue with the same dashboard design, albeit with an updated interface for the ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, it will also get a larger digital instrument cluster.

Otherwise, the sedan may also get a new cabin theme to freshen things up, with the sportier Monte Carlo version likely to feature an all-black layout with contrast red stitching and dashboard inserts.

Features & Safety

Equipment-wise, the Slavia facelift is likely to be offered with an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an AI assistant, rear massaging seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation and multi-colour ambient lighting. Besides this, it is expected to continue with existing features such as ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a 6-speaker sound system, a single-pane sunroof and a wireless phone charger

*Images of Skoda Kushaq for representation

In terms of safety, it may feature front and rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, rear view camera, hill hold assist (HHA) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Crash Test Rating: The Slavia had previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, the details of which can be found here.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Slavia facelift is expected to be offered with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options, but a key update could come in the form of a new 8-speed automatic transmission replacing the current car’s 6-speed unit on the smaller engine. Here are its expected specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Skoda has officially confirmed that it will launch the Slavia facelift on August 18. It is likely to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

When on sale, it will go up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Virtus, which is based on the same platform and is also slated to receive a facelift later this year.