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    Top 15 Cars Sold In June 2026: Tata Punch And Tata Nexon Take Over The Maruti Stronghold; Hyundai Creta Misses Out!

    The Hyundai Creta, an inevitable contender in this roster, lost its position in June 2026 due to a production disruption

    Published On Jul 08, 2026 07:03 PM By Bikramjit

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    Top 15 Selling Cars In June 2026

    It's fair to say June 2026 has been an interesting month for car sales in India. While the majority of the top 15 best-selling cars saw a slump in month-on-month sales, the year-on-year figures speak differently. 

    There has also been an interesting rejig in the roster, the most interesting of which is the Hyundai Creta not making a place in this list. The Creta has otherwise almost always found a place among the top-selling models. It is due to a supplier-related production disruption that has affected dispatches of the popular Hyundai SUV. 

    Let's take a look at the June 2026 sales numbers below:

    Rank

    Model

    June 2026

    May 2026

    June 2025

    MoM Growth/Decline (%)

    YoY Growth/Decline (%)

    1

    Tata Punch (includes Punch EV)

    21,006

    20,208

    10,446

    3.9

    101

    2

    Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV)

    18,335

    19,100

    11,602

    (-4)

    58

    3

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    17,899

    24,546

    15,484

    (-27.1)

    16

    4

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    16,952

    18,076

    12,930

    (-6.2)

    31

    5

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    16,111

    20,350

    14,151

    (-20.8)

    14

    6

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    15,215

    17,519

    13,275

    (-13.2)

    15

    7

    Mahindra Scorpio (Classic + Scorpio N)

    14,097

    15,774

    12,740

    (-10.6)

    11

    8

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    13,135

    20,686

    9,815

    (-36.5)

    34

    9

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    12,488

    18,396

    8,966

    (-32.1)

    39

    10

    Hyundai Venue

    10,776

    11,714

    6,858

    (-8)

    57

    11

    Mahindra Thar (includes Mahindra Thar Roxx)

    10,669

    10,787

    9,542

    (-1.1)

    12

    12

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    10,388

    9,887

    5,045

    5.1

    106

    13

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    10,230

    13,240

    9,340

    (-22.7)

    10

    14

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    10,063

    6,717

    7,089

    49.8

    42

    15

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    10,035

    10,853

    (-7.5)

    Key Takeaways

    • The Tata Punch, including the Punch EV, climbed up from fourth place in May 2026 to take over the Maruti Dzire as the best-selling model in June 2026. Over 21,000 units were sold during the month. It registered a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth of 3.9 percent and a year-on-year (YoY) growth of a massive 101 percent.

    Photos

    • The Tata Nexon (including Nexon EV) is the second best-selling model in June 2026 with over 18,300 units sold. However, it marked a 4 percent drop in monthly sales.

    Photos

    • After leading the chart in May 2026, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire slipped to third place in June 2026 with over 17,900 unit sales. Still being the only sedan in this list, the Dzire, however, witnessed a sharp 27.1 percent MoM decline.

    Maruti WagonR Side 

    • The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R moved up to fourth position in June 2026. Maruti sold over 17,000 units of the hatchback during the month. It, however, has resulted in a 6.2 percent drop in MoM sales.

    • The best-selling MPV Maruti Ertiga, dropped from third to fifth position after it recorded a 20.8 percent drop in its monthly sales. Maruti managed to sell over 16,000 units in June 2026, which was 4,200 units lesser than in May 2026.

    • The Maruti Suzuki Swift had over 15,200 units sold in June 2026. The hatchback recorded a 13.2 percent MoM decline. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic front 

    • Mahindra sold and dispatched 14,100 units of the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N combined in June 2026. The SUV witnessed a MoM dip of 10.6 percent during the month.

    • June 2026 proved to be a difficult month for the Maruti Fronx. The Maruti crossover dropped from its second spot in May 2026 to eighth position in June. It recorded about 13,000 unit sales with the maximum dip in MoM sales by 36.5 percent. Its sales figures fell by more than 7,500 units.

    • The Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback has had over 12,500 units sold. It also registered a sharp 32.1 percent MoM decline. The marque sold nearly 5,900 units fewer in June 2026 than in May 2026. Unlike its monthly sales, it posted a healthy 39 percent YoY growth.

    Hyundai Venue 

    • The Hyundai Venue rounded off the top-10 selling list by having around 10,800 units sold in June 2026. It also recorded a robust 57 percent YoY growth (thanks to its recent facelift), while its monthly sales were at an 8 percent decline.

    Photos 

    • Mahindra sold around 10,700 units of the Thar and Thar Roxx combined. The Thar’s sales have been rather consistent, recording a mere 1 percent drop in June 2026. 

    Maruti Alto K10 front design

    • The Maruti Suzuki Alto returned to the top 15, after having around 10,400 units sold in June. It recorded the highest YoY growth in the list at 106 percent and was also one of the few models to post a positive MoM growth at 5.1 percent.

    • The Maruti Suzuki Eeco witnessed sales of over 10,200 units in June 2026, marking a 22.7 percent MoM decline.

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded around 10,100 unit sales in June 2026. It posted the highest MoM growth among all models at 49.8 percent, while YoY sales were up 42 percent.

    Photos 

    • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris rounded off the list in 15th place after slipping one position from May. Its unit sales stood at around 10,000 units following a 7.5 percent MoM decline.

    Which of these top 15 cars would be your pick? Or did you add something new to your garage this June? Let us know in the comments.

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