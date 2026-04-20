Top 5 Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh In India; Affordable AT Options For Every Buyer!

Automatic cars are no longer a luxury reserved for higher budgets today, you can get the convenience of a two-pedal setup well under Rs 10 lakh. Whether you’re dealing with daily traffic or just want a more relaxed driving experience, there are plenty of solid options across segments. From compact SUVs and sedans to practical MPVs, manufacturers are offering a wide mix of gearbox choices, including AMTs, torque converters and even dual-clutch units. Each comes with its own strengths, be it affordability, smoothness or performance. Here’s a look at five petrol automatic cars that stand out for the value they bring to the table.

1. Kia Sonet AT

Price: Starts at Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Sonet is one of the most premium compact SUVs in the under Rs 10 lakh segment. It has a bold design and a feature-rich cabin. Offered with multiple engine options, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 83 PS and 115 Nm, a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering about 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a diesel mill, which churns out 116 PS and 250 Nm torque. All these engines can be mated to automatic gearboxes.

The nat-asp mill can be had with an iMT (not exactly a full auto, but a clutchless manual which lets you shift gears without a clutch). The more dynamic turbo-petrol powerplant can be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch auto and the diesel engine can be had with a 6-speed torque converter. And all these options make the Sonet one of the most versatile cars here.

On the features front, it gets an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, wireless charging and a premium BOSE sound system. It also offers a 385-litre boot.

2. Skoda Kylaq AT

Price: Starts at Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kylaq is the most performance-oriented car in this list and a strong choice for driving enthusiasts. It is powered by a 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm torque. There is no diesel engine on offer, as Skoda has focused purely on petrol powertrains in this segment. The highlight here is the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which offers a smoother and more refined driving experience compared to AMTs.

Features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital cockpit, cruise control and strong safety equipment list like 6 standard airbags, ESC, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts for the rear. The Kylaq has a 446-litre boot.

3. Tata Punch AMT

Price: Starts at Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch has received a facelift recently and continues to be one of the most value-for-money micro SUV offerings. It gets a five-speed AMT (auto-mated manual) gearbox with its 1.2-litre petrol engine as an option. The mill generates 88 PS and 115 Nm torque. There is no diesel engine available with the Punch. While not as smooth as a traditional torque converter, or even a DCT for that matter, an AMT excels on the value front because it is more affordable than the other two gearbox options – hence lowering the purchase price of the vehicle.

The Punch boasts a long list of features including a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, wireless charger, ventilated seats and sunroof on the higher trims, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 366-litre boot, which is respectable enough for a car of this size.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT

Price: Starts at Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets the option of an AMT, with prices starting at Rs 7.62 lakh. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which makes 90 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki quotes that even with the AMT, the Dzire should return anywhere between 22 to 24 kmpl and that makes it one of the most fuel-efficient cars sold in the country, period.

The Dzire gets a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity, a 360-degree camera, LED lighting all-around, a wireless phone charger, automatic air-con, cruise control and even a single-pane sunroof on its higher variants. It has a 382-litre boot.

5. Renault Triber AMT

Price: Starts at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Renault Triber AMT is a lesson in clever packaging and the most practical option in this list, especially for buyers needing a 7-seater. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine making 72 PS and 96 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. While performance is modest, particularly when fully loaded, the Triber focuses on space and versatility. It offers modular seating configurations for 5, 6 or 7 occupants, making it highly flexible for family use.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, cruise control, a basic but digital cluster, dedicated air-con vents for all three rows, and keyless entry. Depending on seat layout, the Triber can boast up to 625 litres.Choosing the right automatic, therefore, ultimately comes down to what you prioritise. If you want multiple powertrain options, the Kia Sonet fits the bill, while the Skoda Kylaq stands out for those who enjoy driving. The Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Dzire make a strong case for affordability and efficiency, especially with their AMT setups. And if space and flexibility matter most, the Renault Triber remains unmatched at this price point.