Maruti Dzire Outsells All Other Sub-compact And Compact Sedans To Become The Best-selling Sedan In March 2025

The Maruti Dzire sold more than the combined sales of all other mass-market sedans

Sedans in India are now a slowly fading phenomena, mainly due to growing buyer inclination towards SUVs. As we see the sales performance of mass-market sedans in India in March 2025, it can be seen that the more affordable sub-compact sedans dominate the sales chart, with the more premium compact sedans showing flat or declining year-on-year (YoY) trends.

Model March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Maruti Dzire 15,460 14,694 15,894 Hyundai Aura* 5,074 4,794 4,883 Honda Amaze 3,583 3,263 2,678 Volkswagen Virtus 1,947 1,837 1,847 Tata Tigor (includes Tigor EV) 1,467 1,550 2,017 Hyundai Verna 1,364 1,207 1,716 Skoda Slavia 1,185 901 1,358 Honda City 1,170 889 1,116 Maruti Ciaz 676 1,097 590

*Combined figures for Xcent and Aura

Key Takeaways

Maruti Dzire continues to dominate the sedan space with over 15,000 units sold in March 2025 which is more than the collective sales figures of all other sedans in this list. It marked a 5 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth while its year-on-year (YoY) figure dipped by nearly 3 percent.

Hyundai Aura took second place on this list, with over 5,000 units sold and dispatched in March 2025. The sub-compact sedan posted a MoM growth of 6 percent and a modest YoY growth of nearly 4 percent, as compared to 4,883 units sold in the same month last year.

Honda Amaze stood third, with over 3,500 units sold, showing a monthly rise in sales number by 10 percent. On a yearly basis, the Amaze recorded a strong growth of 34 percent.

Tata Tigor, unlike its rivals, saw a drop in its monthly sales by 5 percent. Moreover, the YoY sales also saw a major decline of 27 percent.

The Volkswagen Virtus saw marginal improvement in its yearly and monthly sales growth by about 5-6 percent. Its prime rival, the Hyundai Verna, despite being one of the most feature-rich sedans in this segment, posted a YoY decline of over 20 percent, reflecting a slump in demand.

Skoda Slavia saw an encouraging performance with the highest MoM growth among all other sedans in this list, which is by 32 percent.

One of the longest-running compact sedan nameplates, the Honda City just tailed behind witnessing a similar substantial Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, but only managed a Year-on-Year increase of 5 percent.

On another note, the Maruti Ciaz that the carmaker recently bid a farewell to, has recorded a good 15 percent growth in its sales over February 2025. Its yearly figures is justifiably on a decline which can be associated with its discontinuation.

