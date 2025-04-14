All
    Maruti Dzire Outsells All Other Sub-compact And Compact Sedans To Become The Best-selling Sedan In March 2025

    Published On Apr 14, 2025 08:01 AM By Bikramjit

    505 Views
    The Maruti Dzire  sold more than the combined sales of all other mass-market sedans

    Sedans in India are now a slowly fading phenomena, mainly due to growing buyer inclination towards SUVs. As we see the sales performance of mass-market sedans in India in March 2025, it can be seen that the more affordable sub-compact sedans dominate the sales chart, with the more premium compact sedans showing flat or declining year-on-year (YoY) trends.

    Model

    March 2025

    February 2025

    March 2024

    Maruti Dzire

    15,460

    14,694

    15,894

    Hyundai Aura*

    5,074

    4,794

    4,883

    Honda Amaze

    3,583

    3,263

    2,678

    Volkswagen Virtus

    1,947

    1,837

    1,847

    Tata Tigor (includes Tigor EV)

    1,467

    1,550

    2,017

    Hyundai Verna

    1,364

    1,207

    1,716

    Skoda Slavia

    1,185

    901

    1,358

    Honda City

    1,170

    889

    1,116

    Maruti Ciaz

    676

    1,097

    590
     

    *Combined figures for Xcent and Aura

    Key Takeaways

    Maruti Dzire

    • Maruti Dzire continues to dominate the sedan space with over 15,000 units sold in March 2025 which is more than the collective sales figures of all other sedans in this list. It marked a 5 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth while its year-on-year (YoY) figure dipped by nearly 3 percent.

     

    • Hyundai Aura took second place on this list, with over 5,000 units sold and dispatched in March 2025. The sub-compact sedan posted a MoM growth of 6 percent and a modest YoY growth of nearly 4 percent, as compared to 4,883 units sold in the same month last year.

    2nd-generation Honda Amaze

    • Honda Amaze stood third, with over 3,500 units sold, showing a monthly rise in sales number by 10 percent. On a yearly basis, the Amaze recorded a strong growth of 34 percent. 

     

    • Tata Tigor, unlike its rivals, saw  a drop in its monthly sales  by 5 percent. Moreover, the YoY sales also saw a major decline of  27 percent.

    • The Volkswagen Virtus saw marginal improvement in its yearly and monthly sales growth by about 5-6 percent. Its prime rival, the Hyundai Verna, despite being one of the most feature-rich sedans in this segment, posted a YoY decline of over 20 percent, reflecting a slump in demand. 

     Skoda Slavia

    • Skoda Slavia saw an encouraging performance with the highest MoM growth among all other sedans in this list, which is by 32 percent. 

     Honda City

    • One of the longest-running compact sedan nameplates, the Honda City just tailed behind witnessing a similar substantial Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, but only managed a Year-on-Year increase of 5 percent.

     Maruti Ciaz discontinued

    • On another note, the Maruti Ciaz that the carmaker recently bid a farewell to, has recorded a good 15 percent growth in its sales over February 2025. Its yearly figures is justifiably on a decline which can be associated with its discontinuation.

