Made-In-India Maruti Baleno Crash Tested By Latin NCAP, Check Results Here!

Unlike a 4-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, the Baleno has secured a poorer result from Latin NCAP due to stricter testing criteria

The made-in-India Maruti Baleno has been crash tested by Latin NCAP. The premium hatchback has scored a disappointing 1-star and 2-star safety rating with its 2-airbag and 6-airbag versions, respectively. The Baleno was earlier crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it has fared a 4-star safety rating. However, Latin NCAP has considerably stricter criteria and if you are keen to know how it performed in different aspects, here’s a detailed report:

Adult Occupant Protection - Up To 79 Percent

Variant 2 airbags 6 airbags Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 12.65/16 points 12.65/16 points Wiplash Rear Impact Test 2.84/3 points 2.84/3 points Side Moveable Deformable Barrier Test 6.42/8 points 7.89/8 points Side Pole Impact Test Not Performed 7.37/8 points

The Baleno scored up to 79 percent (42 percent in the dual airbag model) for adult occupant protection in the Latin NCAP crash test. It offered good protection to the head and neck in frontal crashes, while chest protection was rated as adequate. Knee protection was marginal, but the car’s bodyshell and footwell were found to be stable.

In side impact tests, the six-airbag version performed better, especially for chest protection, while the two-airbag version showed weaker chest safety. The whiplash protection for the neck was rated good in both versions. The side pole impact test was not conducted on the 2-airbags model.

Child Occupant Protection - 65 Percent

Variant 2 airbags 6 airbags Dynamic Score 23.72/24 points 23.72/24 points CRS Installation Score 4.36/12 points 4.36/12 points Vehicle Assessment Score 4/13 points 4/13 points

For child safety, the Baleno scored 65 percent, with both child dummies receiving good protection when installed in rear-facing child seats using ISOFIX mounts. However, the front passenger seat does not support child seats due to lack of ISOFIX mounts.

Pedestrian Protection - 48 Percent

In pedestrian safety tests, the Baleno met basic regulatory requirements. The head protection over the bonnet ranged from adequate to marginal in most areas, with poor protection near the A-pillars. A small central portion of the bonnet showed good protection. The upper leg protection was mostly poor, while the lower leg protection performed well. The results were similar for both the two-airbag and six-airbag versions of the Baleno.

Safety Assist Systems - 58 Percent

The Baleno comes equipped with seatbelt reminders for all seating positions, which meet Latin NCAP standards. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is offered as standard. However, the Baleno does not offer any ADAS features, which limits its score in this category.

What do you think about the Baleno’s result in Latin NCAP? Let us know in the comments.