    Made-In-India Maruti Baleno Crash Tested By Latin NCAP, Check Results Here!

    Modified On Dec 19, 2025 05:34 PM By Bikramjit

    5K Views
    Unlike a 4-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, the Baleno has secured a poorer result from Latin NCAP due to stricter testing criteria

    Maruti Baleno

    The made-in-India Maruti Baleno has been crash tested by Latin NCAP. The premium hatchback has scored a disappointing 1-star and 2-star safety rating with its 2-airbag and 6-airbag versions, respectively. The Baleno was earlier crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it has fared a 4-star safety rating. However, Latin NCAP has considerably stricter criteria and if you are keen to know how it performed in different aspects, here’s a detailed report:

    Adult Occupant Protection - Up To 79 Percent

    Variant

    2 airbags

    6 airbags

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test

    12.65/16 points

    12.65/16 points

    Wiplash Rear Impact Test

    2.84/3 points

    2.84/3 points

    Side Moveable Deformable Barrier Test

    6.42/8 points

    7.89/8 points

    Side Pole Impact Test

    Not Performed

    7.37/8 points

    The Baleno scored up to 79 percent (42 percent in the dual airbag model) for adult occupant protection in the Latin NCAP crash test. It offered good protection to the head and neck in frontal crashes, while chest protection was rated as adequate. Knee protection was marginal, but the car’s bodyshell and footwell were found to be stable.

    Maruti Baleno

    In side impact tests, the six-airbag version performed better, especially for chest protection, while the two-airbag version showed weaker chest safety. The whiplash protection for the neck was rated good in both versions. The side pole impact test was not conducted on the 2-airbags model. 

    Child Occupant Protection - 65 Percent

    Variant

    2 airbags

    6 airbags

    Dynamic Score

    23.72/24 points

    23.72/24 points

    CRS Installation Score

    4.36/12 points

    4.36/12 points

    Vehicle Assessment Score

    4/13 points

    4/13 points

    For child safety, the Baleno scored 65 percent, with both child dummies receiving good protection when installed in rear-facing child seats using ISOFIX mounts. However, the front passenger seat does not support child seats due to lack of ISOFIX mounts.

    Maruti Baleno

    Pedestrian Protection - 48 Percent

    In pedestrian safety tests, the Baleno met basic regulatory requirements. The head protection over the bonnet ranged from adequate to marginal in most areas, with poor protection near the A-pillars. A small central portion of the bonnet showed good protection. The upper leg protection was mostly poor, while the lower leg protection performed well. The results were similar for both the two-airbag and six-airbag versions of the Baleno.

    Maruti Baleno

    Safety Assist Systems - 58 Percent

    The Baleno comes equipped with seatbelt reminders for all seating positions, which meet Latin NCAP standards. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is offered as standard. However, the Baleno does not offer any ADAS features, which limits its score in this category.

    What do you think about the Baleno’s result in Latin NCAP? Let us know in the comments.

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Made-In-India Maruti Baleno Crash Tested By Latin NCAP, Check Results Here!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
