Car News That Mattered This Week: Tata, Maruti And Mahindra SUVs Steal The Spotlight While EVs Stay In Focus

From recent crash test ratings of Maruti cars, teasers of upcoming SUVs, to Tata’s upcoming EVs, check out all the key updates

The Indian automotive space saw some key updates this week with new engine options for the Tata Harrier and Safari, along with updates on the brand’s future EV launches. We also received teasers of a couple of upcoming SUVs, one of which is making a comeback in the Indian market. If you missed the updates, here’s a roundup of everything that mattered.

Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol Variants Revealed

Tata Motors has extended the engine options for the Harrier and Safari by adding a turbo-petrol option alongside the existing diesel powertrain. This 1.5-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine debuted with the Sierra and is slightly differently tuned for the Harrier and Safari. Along with the new engine option, Tata has added two new variants for both models and introduced a few feature updates. Both SUVs also get a Red Dark Edition.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Teased Again, 540-Degree Camera Showcased

Mahindra teased the upcoming XUV 7XO once again, this time highlighting a 540-degree camera system and some more features. This setup combines a standard 360-degree surround view with added underbody visibility, helping drivers handle tight spaces and off-road conditions. Besides, the SUV was also spied for the first time where we found out a lot of its key interior and new variant details.

New Renault Duster Teased Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Renault has dropped a teaser of the new-generation Duster, and it’s already sparking nostalgia among SUV enthusiasts. The teaser mainly showcases the previous-generation Duster while offering hints of its updated and more modern styling. The new Duster is set to make its official debut on January 26.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Ciaz And Fronx Crash Tested

Maruti Suzuki made headlines this week as three of its models underwent crash testing across different NCAP agencies. The Fronx was tested by Australasian NCAP, where it received a one-star safety rating. Meanwhile, the Celerio and Ciaz were evaluated by Global NCAP, with both cars scoring ratings of three stars and one star, respectively.

Tata EV Roadmap Announced, While Nexon EV Crosses Major Milestone

Tata Motors has shared its future EV roadmap, confirming the launch of new electric nameplates. These include the much-awaited Sierra EV, the Avinya, alongside an updated Punch EV with improvements in range and features.

Adding to the momentum, the Tata Nexon EV has achieved a major production milestone, crossing over 100,000 units sold. Check out a quick recap of the Nexon EV’s journey in India, from its first-generation launch to the current model.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Has A Different Name In Seychelles

An interesting detail surfaced this week regarding the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. While the SUV is known as Victoris in India, it is sold under a different name in markets like Seychelles and parts of Africa. Apart from the name change, the SUV remains largely identical in terms of design and mechanicals.