Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 67,000 On Maruti Cars This February

Modified On Feb 04, 2021 01:07 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ciaz

You can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 on a Maruti car this month

Base-spec Sigma variant of the S-Cross gets maximum savings of up to Rs 67,000.

Celerio and Eeco offer equal benefits of up to Rs 44,000.

The Ignis is the only NEXA car to get a retail scheme of Rs 10,000 valid until February 15.

All other offers are valid until February 28, 2021.

The first month of 2021 saw Maruti hike the prices of its models by up to Rs 34,000. This increment covered models from both the Arena and NEXA dealerships. Fortunately, for buyers, the carmaker has now rolled out various discounts on multiple models for the entire month of February. Both Arena and NEXA products are being offered with these benefits. Here are the model-wise details:

Arena Offers

Maruti Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 39,000

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Alto are offered with these benefits.

Maruti is expected to launch the new-gen Alto in the second half of 2021.

The Alto is priced from Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

These are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the S-Presso.

Maruti retails the S-Presso between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.18 lakh.

Maruti Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

The discounts stay the same for both the petrol and diesel variants of the Eeco.

It is priced from Rs 3.97 lakh to Rs 5.18 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

Maruti is offering these savings on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.

All offers are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback.

While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.79 lakh.

The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched in April.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 13,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

The CNG variants of the Wagon R come with these benefits. In case you get the petrol variant(s), the consumer offer drops down to Rs 8,000 while all other discounts remain the same.

Its price ranges from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Both the manual transmission and AMT variants of the Swift are offered with these savings.

The Swift Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay a premium of Rs 18,500 for this variant.

Maruti is expected to launch the facelifted Swift this month.

It is currently priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the Dzire with these discounts.

For those looking to buy the pre-facelift model, Maruti is offering a consumer discount of Rs 25,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same. Buyers can save up to Rs 49,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire.

The sub-4m sedan is priced from Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

If you are looking to buy the sub-4m SUV, Maruti is offering total savings of up to Rs 34,000.

The Vitara Brezza is priced between Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Ertiga are being offered with the above benefits.

The MPV’s prices fall in the bracket of Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh.

NEXA Offers

Maruti Baleno

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 7,500 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,500

The above offers are applicable on all variants of the Baleno.

Maruti retails the premium hatchback from Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Retail Scheme Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 39,000

Maruti is offering the above benefits on all variants of the Ignis.

The Ignis is the only NEXA model to get a retail scheme of Rs 10,000 for bookings made between February 1 and 15.

It is priced from Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

All variants of the Ciaz come with the above savings.

Maruti has priced the sedan between Rs 8.42 lakh and Rs 11.33 lakh.

Maruti XL6

Offer Amount Consumer Offer -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 19,000

Maruti is offering all the variants of the XL6 with the above discounts.

The MPV is priced from Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh.

Maruti S-Cross

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on all variants of the S-Cross, except for the base-spec Sigma.

The Sigma variant gets a ‘Sigma 8+’ kit worth Rs 37,000, instead of a consumer offer while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, taking the total savings to Rs 45,000.

The S-Cross is priced from Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh.

Note: The above offers are for Delhi and may vary from state to state. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena or NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom

