Maruti Dzire vs Tata Nexon: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

The Dzire sedan and the Nexon SUV aren't direct rivals, but both are sub-4 metre offerings boasting 5-star safety ratings, hence we compare the two to find out the safer choice

The Maruti Dzire has recently earned a full five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti car to achieve this feat. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon has long held the same distinction. While the Dzire and Nexon differ in body style and aren’t direct rivals, both fall under the sub-4 metre category. So, we decided to compare the two to find out which one is safer – the sedan or the SUV:

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores

Parameters Maruti Dzire Tata Nexon Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 29.46 / 32 points 29.41 / 32 points Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.17 / 16 points 14.65 / 16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 15.29 / 16 points 14.76 / 16 points Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 41.57 / 49 points 43.83 / 49 points Child Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Safety Dynamic Score 23.57 / 24 points 22.83 / 24 points CRS Installation Score 12 / 12 points 12 / 12 points Vehicle Assessment Score 6 / 13 points 9 / 13 points

Maruti Dzire

In the frontal crash test, the Dzire provided good protection to the head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet of both the driver and front passenger. The driver’s tibias were rated ‘adequate’, while the co-driver’s right tibia got a ‘good’ score. For chest protection, the co-driver’s chest was marked ‘adequate’, but the driver’s chest received a lower ‘marginal’ rating.

In the side pole impact test, all body parts were well protected and rated ‘good’. However, in the side impact test with a moving barrier, while most areas again received a ‘good’ rating, the driver’s chest was marked as ‘adequate’.

The Dzire also performed impressively in child safety tests. It scored 23.57 out of 24 points for dynamic protection. The 3-year-old dummy received 7.57 out of 8 points for frontal protection, while the 18-month-old dummy got full marks. Both child dummies were also awarded full points (4 out of 4) for side impact protection.

Tata Nexon

In the frontal crash test, the Tata Nexon provided good protection for the head and thighs of both the driver and front passenger. The driver’s chest was rated ‘adequate’, and the tibias of both front occupants were also marked as ‘adequate’.

In the side impact test with a moving barrier, the Nexon offered similar protection like the Dzire. In the more severe side pole test, all body parts were well protected and rated ‘good’.

For child safety, the Nexon did very well. It scored 7 out of 8 for the 18-month-old dummy and 7.83 out of 8 for the 3-year-old dummy in the frontal impact test. In the side impact test, it earned full marks (4 out of 4) for both dummies.

Takeaways

Although both the Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon have scored 5 stars for adult and child protection, the Dzire stays ahead in the frontal crash test with ‘good’ protection ratings in more areas like head, neck, pelvis, thighs, and feet of both driver and co-driver.

In child safety too, the Dzire scores slightly higher in dynamic testing, with full marks for the 18-month-old dummy and 7.57 out of 8 for the 3-year-old dummy in the frontal impact test, compared to the Nexon’s 7 and 7.83, respectively. That said, the differences are minimal, and both sub-4m offerings are among the safest in their respective segments.

Safety Features On Offer

Both the Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon get complementary safety features like six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, rear defogger, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders for all passengers, hill hold assist and rear parking sensors. Additionally, the Nexon also gets front parking sensors and a rear wiper.

Price And Rivals

Model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Dzire Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh Tata Nexon Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.40 lakh

The Maruti Dzire rivals the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon takes on the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Taisor.

