Volkswagen Tayron Life 5-Seater Launched In India, Rs 5 Lakh More Affordable Than The Tayron R-Line
The standard Tayron is a five-seater SUV from the German brand without the fancy ‘R-Line’ badges and styling package inside and out
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Back in February 2026, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line was launched in our market. Now, the German brand has introduced the lower-spec Tayron Life as the more affordable version of the SUV, priced from Rs 41.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s everything you need to know about the new VW SUV:
Design
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The Tayron features Volkswagen’s latest design language, which looks cleaner and more understated than that of the sportier Tayron R-Line.
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Its fascia is characterised by sleek LED headlights that are connected by a full-width LED light bar running up to the illuminated ‘VW’ logo in the centre. The bumper gets a wide air dam with horizontal slats, lending the SUV a bold yet elegant look.
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When viewed from the sides, the regular Tayron gets a long, upright silhouette with pronounced shoulder lines, squared wheel arches, roof rails, and subtle body cladding.
- The Tayron Life has the same length and wheelbase as the Tayron R-Line. It is, however, 13 mm narrower in width and 1 mm taller in comparison to its R-Line twin.
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Dimensions:
Length: 4792 mm, Width: 1853 mm, Height: 1666 mm, Wheelbase: 2789 mm
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Volkswagen is offering the Tayron Life with 18-inch alloy wheels, unlike the 19-inchers available on its R-Line spec.
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It comes with connected LED tail lights spanning the width of the SUV along with an illuminated ‘VW’ logo in the centre. The rear bumper gets a clean design with integrated reflectors, complementing the SUV's premium styling.
Colour Options
The Volkswagen Tayron Life is offered in seven colour options:
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Grenadilla Black
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Dolphin Grey
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Orxy White
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Oyster Silver
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Cipressino Green
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Nightshade Blue
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Ultraviolet
Interior
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Like the Tayron R-Line, the standard Tayron gets a modern cabin in black theme albeit with a beige headliner (unlike the all-black treatment in Tayron R-Line), a 3-spoke steering wheel, and a dashboard dominated by dual digital displays.
- The cabin follows Volkswagen's familiar minimalist design philosophy, with a clean dashboard layout, slim horizontal elements and a subtle use of chrome that gives it a modern, uncluttered look.
- There are plenty of soft-touch materials across the dashboard. You get leatherette upholstery for the seats and neatly finished trim pieces make the cabin feel premium.
- The spacious five-seat layout, and panoramic sunroof make the interior feel airy.
Features & Safety
- The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is offered with features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 8-speaker sound system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wired and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, three-zone auto AC with rear vents, dual wireless phone charger, 10-colour ambient lighting, 12-way power adjustable front seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions as well as extended thigh support, keyless entry, paddle shifters, adaptive cruise control and connected car tech.
- Safety features include nine airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic parking brake, park assist, a 360-degree camera with blind spot detection, all-wheel discbrakes, hill start and hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic differential lock, rain sensing wipers and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Bootspace
Being a 5-seater, the Volkswagen Tayron Life has a bigger bootspace than its R-Line counterpart. With two rows up, you get 885-litres of storage while with the second row folded it gets expanded to 2,090 litres. In comparison, the Tayron R-Line has a standard boot space of 345-litres which can be further expanded up to 1,905-litres.
Powertrain Details
The Volkswagen Tayron Life shares the same 2-litre TSI engine with the R-Line spec. The powertrain setup pushes power to its all four wheels. The detailed specifications of the Tayron Life are as follows:
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Engine
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2-litre TSI turbo petrol
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Drivetrain
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All-wheel drive
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Power
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204 PS
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Torque
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320 Nm
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Transmission
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7-speed DCT
Rivals
The Volkswagen Tayron Life serves as a direct rival to the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge.