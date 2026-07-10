Volkswagen Tayron Life 5-Seater Launched In India, Rs 5 Lakh More Affordable Than The Tayron R-Line

Back in February 2026, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line was launched in our market. Now, the German brand has introduced the lower-spec Tayron Life as the more affordable version of the SUV, priced from Rs 41.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s everything you need to know about the new VW SUV:

Design

The Tayron features Volkswagen’s latest design language, which looks cleaner and more understated than that of the sportier Tayron R-Line.

Its fascia is characterised by sleek LED headlights that are connected by a full-width LED light bar running up to the illuminated ‘VW’ logo in the centre. The bumper gets a wide air dam with horizontal slats, lending the SUV a bold yet elegant look.

When viewed from the sides, the regular Tayron gets a long, upright silhouette with pronounced shoulder lines, squared wheel arches, roof rails, and subtle body cladding.

The Tayron Life has the same length and wheelbase as the Tayron R-Line. It is, however, 13 mm narrower in width and 1 mm taller in comparison to its R-Line twin.

Dimensions: Length: 4792 mm, Width: 1853 mm, Height: 1666 mm, Wheelbase: 2789 mm

Volkswagen is offering the Tayron Life with 18-inch alloy wheels, unlike the 19-inchers available on its R-Line spec.

It comes with connected LED tail lights spanning the width of the SUV along with an illuminated ‘VW’ logo in the centre. The rear bumper gets a clean design with integrated reflectors, complementing the SUV's premium styling.

Colour Options

The Volkswagen Tayron Life is offered in seven colour options:

Grenadilla Black

Dolphin Grey

Orxy White

Oyster Silver

Cipressino Green

Nightshade Blue

Ultraviolet

Interior

Like the Tayron R-Line, the standard Tayron gets a modern cabin in black theme albeit with a beige headliner (unlike the all-black treatment in Tayron R-Line), a 3-spoke steering wheel, and a dashboard dominated by dual digital displays.

The cabin follows Volkswagen's familiar minimalist design philosophy, with a clean dashboard layout, slim horizontal elements and a subtle use of chrome that gives it a modern, uncluttered look.

There are plenty of soft-touch materials across the dashboard. You get leatherette upholstery for the seats and neatly finished trim pieces make the cabin feel premium.

The spacious five-seat layout, and panoramic sunroof make the interior feel airy.

Features & Safety

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is offered with features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 8-speaker sound system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wired and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, three-zone auto AC with rear vents, dual wireless phone charger, 10-colour ambient lighting, 12-way power adjustable front seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions as well as extended thigh support, keyless entry, paddle shifters, adaptive cruise control and connected car tech.

Safety features include nine airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic parking brake, park assist, a 360-degree camera with blind spot detection, all-wheel discbrakes, hill start and hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic differential lock, rain sensing wipers and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Bootspace

Being a 5-seater, the Volkswagen Tayron Life has a bigger bootspace than its R-Line counterpart. With two rows up, you get 885-litres of storage while with the second row folded it gets expanded to 2,090 litres. In comparison, the Tayron R-Line has a standard boot space of 345-litres which can be further expanded up to 1,905-litres.

Powertrain Details

The Volkswagen Tayron Life shares the same 2-litre TSI engine with the R-Line spec. The powertrain setup pushes power to its all four wheels. The detailed specifications of the Tayron Life are as follows:

Engine 2-litre TSI turbo petrol Drivetrain All-wheel drive Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT

Rivals

*DCT- Dual clutch transmission (automatic)

The Volkswagen Tayron Life serves as a direct rival to the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge.